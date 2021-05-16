The Nat

May 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Marauders no-hit D-Jays

Ryan Mueller May 16, 2021

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

 

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

 

 

The system went 2 and 2. Buffalo got a strong outing from Overton, riding a 6-run 7th inning to victory. New Hampshire surrendered 3 runs in the 8th inning, blowing a 3-2 lead to Somerset. Vancouver scored 4 runs on 6 hits and Kloffenstein allowed a run on2 hits over 6 innings of work. Dunedin was no-hit by four Bradenton Marauders pitchers wasting a good pitching performance from their staff.

 

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (8-3)

 

The Bisons won 7 to 3

 

HR- none

Starter- Connor Overton 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 63 pitches

 

W- Overton (1-0, 0.00ERA)

 

H- Curtis Taylor (1) Triple-A debut

 

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-7)

 

NH fall 5 to 3

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Zach Logue 5.2IP, 4H, 2R, 0BB, 8K on 88 pitches

 

L- Mike Ellenbest (0-1, 5.40ERA)/BSV(1)

 

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (7-4)

 

The C’s won 4 to 2

 

HR-none

 

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 6.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 4K on 79 pitches

 

W- King Kloff (1-0, 0.71ERA)

 

H- Brayden Bouchey (2) and Marcus Reyes (1)

 

SV- Will McAffer (2)

 

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (2-9)

 

The D-Jays lost 2 to 0

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Sem Robberse 3.0IP, 2H, 0R 0BB, 4K on 40 pitches

 

L- Alejandro Melean (0-1, 11.81ERA)

 

Top Performers:

 

  • Buffalo- Forrest Wall (1-for-5, R, 2RBI), Breyvic Valera (3-for-5, R, 2B, SB, K), Kevin Smith (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2B, K, 2E), Overton (see above)
  • NH Otto Lopez (2-for-4, BB, K), Demi Orimoloye (1-for-4, R, 2SB, BB, 3K)
  • C’s Kloff (sse above), Reyes (1.2IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2K), Cameron Eden (0-for-2, 2R, 2SB(8), CS), Spencer Horwitz (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2B, SB), Philip Clarke (2-for-3, 2RBI)
  • D-Jays Robberse (see above), Juan De Paula (3IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 3K), Justin Ammons (0-for-1, 3BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Herd’s starting pitcher Connor Overton

 

Signed as a minor league free agent on February 2nd, 2021, Overton made a relief appearance and a start prior to Saturday’s start. Connor had yet to allow a run, surrendering 3 hits across 6 innings while striking out 9 and not issuing any walks.

 

The 27-yr-old righty threw 47 of his 63 pitches for strikes. He generated 8 groundball outs and 5 flyball outs. He allowed a double in the 1st inning and a leadoff single in the 2nd inning, that’s it. Connor retired 12 straight batters before being pulled for Curtis Taylor in the 7th inning.

 

The Martin and Groshans Show

 

Austin Martin batted 2nd and played SS for the Fisher Cats on Saturday. Austin singled to CF in the 1st inning but was left stranded at 3rd base. He sent a fly ball to CF to end the 3rd inning. Martin drove in the game’s first run with a single to LF in the 5th inning, then picked up his 1st professional stolen base. Austin Martin was pinch-hit for by Reggie Pruitt in the 6th inning. He finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a SB.

 

Jordan Groshans got the day off on Saturday. In 10 games, Jordan Groshans is batting .237 with 13 strikeouts and 7 walks while driving in 3 runs.

 

 

 

 

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.
*****
HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.
YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.
*****
THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *

Jays From the Couch

Quality Toronto #BlueJays News, Analysis and Coverage | Streaming LIVE Sundays at 7pmET | Follow us on Twitter @JaysFromCouch

Jays From the Couch
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, Karen discusses the Blue Jays past week and how there may be better days ahead.
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome- Better Blue Jays Days Ahead
YouTube Video UCR_Fmi-qYAYwMEi8UJH_XHg_m01gDhSrH-w
JFtC presents The On Fek Circle, hosted by Steve Fek. This week, Steve opines on the Blue Jays' front office, Rowdy Tellez and a lot more!
JFtC presents The On Fek Circle- Blue Jays Front Office, Dunedin & more!
YouTube Video UCR_Fmi-qYAYwMEi8UJH_XHg_II9B3QpgGJU
JFtC presents Ep257 of our podcast. This week Shaun Doyle hosts a debate about the early effectiveness of the Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff.
JFtC podcast Ep257- The Great Blue Jays Pitching Debate
YouTube Video UCR_Fmi-qYAYwMEi8UJH_XHg_jOppyQH_xog
Load More... Subscribe

 

 

Ryan Mueller

Lover of all things Toronto Blue Jays. Blue Jays MiLB fanatic. I strive for average while stumbling onto above average. Rogers isn't cheap. Baseball is a business. Your right, but I'm more right.

Related Posts