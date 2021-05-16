May 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Marauders no-hit D-Jays

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 2. Buffalo got a strong outing from Overton, riding a 6-run 7th inning to victory. New Hampshire surrendered 3 runs in the 8th inning, blowing a 3-2 lead to Somerset. Vancouver scored 4 runs on 6 hits and Kloffenstein allowed a run on2 hits over 6 innings of work. Dunedin was no-hit by four Bradenton Marauders pitchers wasting a good pitching performance from their staff.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (8-3)

The Bisons won 7 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Connor Overton 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 63 pitches

W- Overton (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Curtis Taylor (1) Triple-A debut

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-7)

NH fall 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Zach Logue 5.2IP, 4H, 2R, 0BB, 8K on 88 pitches

L- Mike Ellenbest (0-1, 5.40ERA)/BSV(1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (7-4)

The C’s won 4 to 2

HR-none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 6.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 4K on 79 pitches

W- King Kloff (1-0, 0.71ERA)

Dude’s good… REAL good. Six strong from @KingKloff earns him the win and tonight’s @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game award, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/GcTnRL7rfo — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 16, 2021

H- Brayden Bouchey (2) and Marcus Reyes (1)

SV- Will McAffer (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (2-9)

The D-Jays lost 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 3.0IP, 2H, 0R 0BB, 4K on 40 pitches

L- Alejandro Melean (0-1, 11.81ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Herd’s starting pitcher Connor Overton

Signed as a minor league free agent on February 2nd, 2021, Overton made a relief appearance and a start prior to Saturday’s start. Connor had yet to allow a run, surrendering 3 hits across 6 innings while striking out 9 and not issuing any walks.

Sometimes you take matters into your own bare hand! #Bisons pic.twitter.com/k9LZ1w8Zky — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 16, 2021

The 27-yr-old righty threw 47 of his 63 pitches for strikes. He generated 8 groundball outs and 5 flyball outs. He allowed a double in the 1st inning and a leadoff single in the 2nd inning, that’s it. Connor retired 12 straight batters before being pulled for Curtis Taylor in the 7th inning.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin batted 2nd and played SS for the Fisher Cats on Saturday. Austin singled to CF in the 1st inning but was left stranded at 3rd base. He sent a fly ball to CF to end the 3rd inning. Martin drove in the game’s first run with a single to LF in the 5th inning, then picked up his 1st professional stolen base. Austin Martin was pinch-hit for by Reggie Pruitt in the 6th inning. He finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a SB.

Austin Martin delivers! It’s a 1-0 Fisher Cats lead after five innings. Zach Logue back for more in the 6th 👍 pic.twitter.com/x8NkophKp5 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 16, 2021

Jordan Groshans got the day off on Saturday. In 10 games, Jordan Groshans is batting .237 with 13 strikeouts and 7 walks while driving in 3 runs.

