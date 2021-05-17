May 16th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Eden clutch for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went a perfect 4 and 0 on a beautiful Sunday. Buffalo picked up their 5th straight win thanks to some timely hitting from Dilson Herrera and a strong effort on a bullpen day. NH shut out Somerset, taking the 6-game series 4 games to 2. Vancouver kept their win streak rolling, their 5th in a row, an extra-inning victory over Spokane. Dunedin closed out the 6-game series with Bradenton with a win, scoring 6 runs on 6 hits.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (9-3)

The Bisons won 2 to 1

Oh yeah… #Bisons on top for the first time today! 😤 pic.twitter.com/LOtcSv7PpF — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 16, 2021

HR- none

Starter- Kirby Snead 2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 32 pitches

W- Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0, 0.00ERA) Bisons/Thunder debut

H- Bryan Baker (1)

SV- Hobie Harris (2)

Note: Stephen Strasburg was on the mound for Rochester making a rehab start. He threw 75 pitches over 4.1IP, walking 2 batters, and striking out 6.

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-7)

NH won 6-0

High ✋🏻s all around, as the ‘Cats pick up their first shutout of the season! Your final from Delta Dental: Fisher Cats 6, Patriots 0. Simeon Woods Richardson picks up the win 🥇 pic.twitter.com/e5C6LR5Y6K — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 16, 2021

HR- Samad Taylor (1)

Launch angle of 106°, total distance of 408 feet, 100% crushed 🚀🚀 Not a bad way to get your first of the year! ‘Cats up 4-0 in the top of the 4th. https://t.co/YGWdXp8zIe — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 16, 2021

Starter- Simeon Wood Richerson 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 4BB, 7K on 86 pitches

It’s a 7th K to end the day for Simeon Woods Richardson! 5 IP: 0 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 7 K 5-0 Fisher Cats in the middle of the 5th. pic.twitter.com/ZIt7PACrGn — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 16, 2021

W- SWR (1-0, 1.29ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (8-4)

The C’s won 7-6

HR- Ronny Brito (1)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 4.0IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 8K on 76 pitches

W- Parker Caracci (2-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Cobi Johnson (2), Justin Maese (1)

BSV- Hagen Danner (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (3-9)

The D-Jays came away with a 6-3 win

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 2.0IP, 2H, 3R 5BB, 3K on 59 pitches

W- Willy Gaston (2-0, 1.69ERA)

H- Gabriel Ponce (2)

SV- Roither Hernandez (1)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Logan Warmoth (2-for-3, R), Herrera (2-for-3, 2RBI), Snead (see above)

NH Otto Lopez (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB, 2B 2(7), SRW (see above), Samad Taylor (3-for-4, 3R, 2RBI, HR, SB)

C’s Brandon Eisert (2IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K), Tanner Kirwer (2-for-4, R, BB, K, 2B, SB(8)), Ronny Brito (2-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, HR, 2B, 2K), Spencer Horwitz (2-for-3, R, 2BB), Andres Guerra (2-for-5, RBI, 3K)

D-Jays Gaston (3IP, 3H, BB, 2K), Ponce (2IP, H, 2BB, 4K), and Hernandez (2IP, 2H, 4K), Justin Ammons (1-for-4, 2RBI, BB, 2K), Steward Berroa (0-for-2, R, 3BB, K), Orelvis Martinez (2-for-4, R, RBI, K), Ryan Sloniger (0-for-1, R, 2BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to a great game and game-winning hit by Cameron Eden of the Vancouver Canadians.

A Yuba City, CA native, Eden was selected in the 6th round of the 2019 Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Drafted as a SS, Eden has only played one at that position as a pro. He’s played mostly CF but Sunday was his first in LF. Eden profiles as a speedy utility player.

Batting 3rd, Eden stroked a 2-out single to center and stole 2nd base, his 9th of the season. Luis De Los Santos followed a Spencer Horwitz walk with a double, scoring Eden and Horwitz to give the C’s a 1st inning lead.

In the 3rd, Eden leadoff the inning with another single and scored off Ronny Brito’s 1st home run of 2021. Vancouver 4-3. Eden hit a flyball out t CF in the 5th and struck out in the 7th.

With Tanner Kirwer standing at 2nd base, 2-outs, Spokane up 6-5, Eden hit an 0-2 pitch to left field for a game-tying RBI single.

To top off an already outstanding, clutch day, the 23-yr-old stepped to the plate in the 11th inning with Eric Rivera starting at 2nd base, Tanner Kirwer at 1st (4 pitch walk), and one out. He took ball one, low and in. He took ball two, high. The 3rd pitch of the at-bat was a low strike which he sent to LF, driving Rivera with the game’s winning run.

We spell clutch C-A-M-E-R-O-N. When you get 4 hits and drive in the game-tying AND game-winning runs, you’re definitely the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/zxBVQbocrf — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 17, 2021

Cameron Eden finished with 4 singled in 6 at-bats. He scored two runs while driving in one RBI (the game-winning RBI doesn’t count). Eden also struck out one and stole his 9th base of the season. On the season Cameron Eden is batting .306 with a.756OPS, 11 runs scored, a double, and 6RBI. He has also walked 7 times with 9 strike outs.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin did not play today. He was pulled from Saturday’s game and pinch-hit for. I haven’t heard anything about an injury so hopefully, he is fine.

Jordan Groshans got the day off on Sunday, as well as Saturday. In 10 games, he is batting .237 with 13 strikeouts and 7 walks while driving in 3 runs.

