Blue Jays Unsung Hero: Tyler Chatwood

The Toronto Blue Jays have managed to stay in the playoff hunt despite many issues. Tyler Chatwood is a reason why.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.



The Toronto Blue Jays have dealt with their share of injuries to start the 2021 season. The fact that they are where they are in the standings says a lot about this team. Sure, they are seeing some hefty performances from the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. but there are some unsung heroes on this team and Tyler Chatwood is definitely one of them.

The Blue Jays signed Chatwood to one of their usual reliever type deals: $3M for one year. Ross Atkins & Co have developed a pattern with these types of players. They sign them for around $3M and then look to flip them mid season, assuming they have a decent year. If they don’t, there isn’t much of a loss and if they do, there is only something to be gained. So, it wasn’t overly surprising to see Toronto sign Chatwood.

Chatwood is a few years removed from his 12-9, 2.0 fWAR season with the Rockies and is coming off a string of seasons with the Cubs that could easily be described as “forgettable”. In 2018, in just over 100 innings, he managed to walk batters (19.5%) at a rate higher than he struck them out (17.5%). In each of the next two seasons, he saw those numbers grow further apart. His mid 90s fastball and his ability to get ground balls (career 54% GB rate) made him an interesting gamble.

Standard Pitching Year Tm W L ERA G SV IP H ER HR BB SO 2011 LAA 6 11 4.75 27 0 142.0 166 75 14 71 74 2012 COL 5 6 5.43 19 1 64.2 74 39 9 33 41 2013 COL 8 5 3.15 20 0 111.1 118 39 5 41 66 2014 COL 1 0 4.50 4 0 24.0 21 12 4 8 20 2016 COL 12 9 3.87 27 0 158.0 147 68 15 70 117 2017 COL 8 15 4.69 33 1 147.2 136 77 20 77 120 2018 CHC 4 6 5.30 24 0 103.2 92 61 9 95 85 2019 CHC 5 3 3.76 38 2 76.2 65 32 8 37 74 2020 CHC 2 2 5.30 5 0 18.2 22 11 2 9 25 2021 TOR 0 0 0.61 13 0 14.2 8 1 0 4 21 10 Y 10 Y 51 57 4.34 210 4 861.1 849 415 86 445 643 162 162 10 11 4.34 40 1 166 164 80 17 86 124 COL COL 34 35 4.18 103 2 505.2 496 235 53 229 364 CHC CHC 11 11 4.70 67 2 199.0 179 104 19 141 184 LAA LAA 6 11 4.75 27 0 142.0 166 75 14 71 74 TOR TOR 0 0 0.61 13 0 14.2 8 1 0 4 21 NL ( NL ( 45 46 4.33 170 4 704.2 675 339 72 370 548 AL ( AL ( 6 11 4.37 40 0 156.2 174 76 14 75 95 View Original Table

Fast forward the 39 game mark of the 2021 season and Chatwood is making himself look like quite the bargain. Used in the later innings, he's collected 14.2 innings of work, which isn't a lot in the context of Toronto's overworked bullpen, however, when you consider the context of those innings, you start to see just how valuable Chatwood has been to this team.

Those 14 innings have resulted in an ERA of 0.61 and a FIP of 1.29. He’s striking batters out at a 38% clip, compared to a 7.3% walk rate. He’s got a 0.82 WHIP and is holding batters to a .160 average. He’s allowed a single run thanks to a 92.8% LOB rate. But, the real gem in all of this is that Chatwood has collected 7 holds already.

He has become quite a late inning weapon for the Blue Jays. Looking at his splits, you see that in medium leverage situations, he’s held batters to a .136 average with 9 strike outs. In high leverage situations, batters are hitting .160 with 3 Ks. Considering the difficulty the Blue Jays have had with their late inning relievers staying healthy, Chatwood very well could be called upon more and more. He may, in fact, find himself in save opportunities. In case you’re wondering, he has 4 saves in his career.

It wouldn’t be experience that thrusts Chatwood into save situations, though. It would be his his early 2021 performance combined with the team’s need for a healthy back end option that sees him gain these chances. Suddenly this $3M gamble is looking like a much more valuable piece than we originally thought.

For a guy with a career ERA of 4.34 (4.59 FIP), the Blue Jays are looking very smart for taking a gamble on Tyler Chatwood. Yes, it is early in the 2021 season and things could go sideways for him and this post could look silly in a month’s time. But, in the first 39 games, the 31 year old has been a breath of fresh air and a force in Toronto’s bullpen.