May 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: C’s win 6 in a row

The system went 1 and 3 on Tuesday. Buffalo allowed 9 runs on 11 hits to snap their 5 game win streak. New Hampshire allowed runs to cross the plate in each of the game’s final 6 innings, allowing 12 runs on 13 hits including 2 long balls. Vancouver is riding a 6-game win streak, scoring 13 runs on 18 hits. Dunedin took the lead in the 3rd and 6th inning but couldn’t hold off the Threshers, eventually falling in extra-innings.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (9-4)

The Bisons fall 9 to 4

HR- Kevin Smith (2)

Starter- T.J. Zeuch 4.2IP, 9H, 7R, 1BB, 5K on 99 pitches

L- Zeuch (0-2, 6.14ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-8)

NH was doubled up by Portland 12 to 6

HR- Gabriel Moreno (2)

Starter- Elvis Luciano 4.1IP, 5H, 3R, 3BB, 2K on 91 pitches

L- Sam Ryan (0-1, 22.50 ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (9-4)

The C’s won 13 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Sean Wymer 4.0IP, 5H, 2R, 3BB, 4K on 75 pitches

W- Marcus Reyes (1-0, 0.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (3-10)

The D-Jays was downed in extra-innings 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.1IP, 5H, 2R 4BB, 4K on 96 pitches

L- Adrian Hernandez (0-1, 7.27ERA)/BSV (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Fisher Cats’ Otto Lopez

Signed for 60k in 2016, Lopez has risen through the Blue Jays system by hitting, running, and playing sound defense at multiple positions. Lopez possesses decent power, mostly extra-base power at this point. He does a good job putting the barrel on the ball to produce lots of line drives. IMO he is best suited to play 2nd base but plays a lot of SS and OF.

The 22-yr-old continued his strong start to the 2021 season on Tuesday with another multi-hit game. Otto was playing 2nd base and batting 3rd for New Hampshire on Tuesday. He didn’t waste any time impacting the game with an RBI single to CF to score Kevin Vicuna in his first at-bat.

Lopez struck out in his 2nd at-bat which came in the 3rd inning but picked up another single in the 5th inning along his 3rd stolen base of the season. In the 7th inning, Otto Lopez hit his 8th double, a fly ball to LF, and scored when Gabby Moreno homered to RF to tie the game at 6-6. He lined out in the 8th to end his day at the plate.

For the season, Otto Lopez owns a .400 batting average with 3 stolen bases, 6RBI, 7 runs, 8 doubles, and a.995OPS. He’s been held hitless in just one game with 7 multi-hit games in his first 13.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin did not play today. He was pulled from Saturday’s game and pinch-hit for. I haven’t heard anything about an injury so hopefully, he is fine.

Jordan Groshans was at SS and batting 2nd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored to bring his batting average up to .244 with a .647OPS. Jordan grounded in the 5th inning and replaced by Vinny Capra in the top of the 6th.

