Blue Jays’ hitters have been on a tear since Teo’s return

The Toronto Blue Jays have been more productive since Teoscar Hernandez came back to their lineup

At the moment, the Blue Jays hold the first Wild Card spot in a competitive American League and are projected to finish there at season’s end, despite having had the majors’ hardest schedule to start the season and George Springer in the lineup for all of four games.

An important reason for their current position is the team’s resurgence at the plate since Teoscar Hernandez returned from injury on April 30th against Atlanta. Prior to his return, the Jays had accumulated an 11-12 record, the result of generally poor hitting and an over-performing pitching staff. Since his return, the Jays have produced a 12-5 record against a solid group of teams (Atlanta, Oakland, Houston, Philadelphia and Boston), driven by exceptional hitting and an average pitching staff, much closer to the expected recipe for 2021 success.

Over the first quarter of the season, the Jays have produced a 105 wRC+, reflecting their above-average production at the plate. The team’s 10-game rolling average reflects their inconsistent start and subsequent surge in production since Teo’s return (Game 24 of the season) — over these 17 games, the Jays have produced a 127 wRC+, second-best in the majors after Houston.

The Jays’ wRC+ leader is the one and only Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose 190 wRC+ ranks fourth in the majors (min. 100 PA). Vlad’s breakout is easily the story of the Jays’ season so far.

The Jays’ steadily rising xwOBA reflects that their improving production is being driven, in part, by genuinely improving contact quality. For the season, the team owns an above-average xwOBA (.325) and their .353 mark since April 30th ranks behind only Houston and St. Louis.

Vlad’s aforementioned strong results at the plate are similarly well-supported by the underlying contact he has generated, with his .426 xwOBA the the sixth-best mark in the majors.

As expected, power has been an important part of the team’s success at the plate, with their .171 ISO ranking ninth in the majors. Unsurprisingly, the team’s heightened success of late has been aided by a power surge — the Jays hold the majors’ best ISO (.199) since Teo’s return.

In addition to leading the team in overall production, Vlad has been the team’s most effective power hitter, with a .287 ISO that ranks 15th in the majors.

This power surge is also evident in the team’s rising barrel rate — the Jays’ have produced a barrel in 7% of plate appearances since April 30th, fourth-best in the majors — strong evidence that the increase in extra-base hits has not been a fluke.

Vlad’s excellent ISO is, similarly, not a fluke, evidenced by his 9.6% barrel rate (16th-best in the majors).

Arguably, though, the Jays’ most impressive feat has been avoiding strikeouts better than just about any team in the majors — their 22.4% strikeout rate ranks fifth in the majors over the first quarter of the season, while their 20.4% mark since April 30th ranks sixth-best.

While Vlad leads the team with a 15% strikeout rate, Randal Grichuk might be the team’s poster boy for cutting down on strikeouts. On June 21st, 2019, Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins noted during a podcast interview that Grichuk was working hard to improve his plate discipline. To that point in his career, Grichuk had struck out in 29.2% of his 2153 plate appearances. In the 712 plate appearances since, Grichuk has struck out 21.3% of the time (the league average was 23.4% over this stretch), a massive improvement that, alongside his .230 ISO, has helped him produce a solid 107 wRC+.

Accumulating walks has been one area that Jays hitters have struggled with in 2021, producing a below-average walk rate (7.8%) that has declined a little over the team’s recent hot streak. One batter who hasn’t struggled to rack up walks is Vlad (15.6% walk rate, 16th-best in the majors), who walks roughly twice as often as a league-average hitter.

One possible partial explanation for the Jays relatively low walk rate is that Jays hitters have been very effective at producing base hits early in counts — 5% of the pitches thrown to Blue Jay hitters in 0-0, 0-1 or 1-0 counts have been turned into base hits, the best rate in the majors — which would obviously limit the opportunities available to collect free passes to first. This explanation jibes quite well with the fact that the team’s particularly low walk rate since April 30th (7.3%, compared to 8.2% over the first 23 games) has coincided with an even higher rate of base hits in 0-0, 1-0 and 0-1 counts (5.8%, tops in the majors).

So, in conclusion, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a comprehensively effective hitter and Jays hitters, more generally, have meaningfully stepped it up of late. While a strong stretch does not necessarily predict continued strong performances in the future, the fact that this particular hot streak has centred on barrelling the ball more often than most and and striking out less often than most places it on particularly sound footing. After a few rebuild years and a solid step forward in 2020, I’m very excited to watch this promising season unfold.

