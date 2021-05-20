May 19th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Manoah improves to 3-0

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 3 and 1 on Humpday. Buffalo rode another dominant performance from Alek Manoah for win number 10. New Hampshire scored 2 runs on 6 hits but Portland scored 2 runs in the 7th and a run in the 8th for the win. Vancouver picked up their 10th win and 7th in a row, scoring 6 runs on 7 hits with a pair of home runs and solid pitching. Dunedin held the Threshers to one run on 4 hits thanks to a strong outing from Joel Concepcion.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (10-4)

The Bisons won 4 to 1

HR- Juan Graterol (1)

Starter- Alek Manoah 6.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 10K on 94 pitches

W- Manoah (3-0, 0.50ERA)

H- Curtis Taylor (2), Kirby Snead (3)

SV- Hobie Harris (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-9)

NH fell 3 to 2 to the Sea Dogs

LJ Talley hit what we thought was his first Double-A home run to lead off the ninth. It was eventually ruled a double after an umpire discussion (we don’t have video review). Tough call! What do you think? Did it hit the foul pole before the Anthem sign? We’ll zoom in for you ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bRoL2NPJFc — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 20, 2021

HR- none

Starter- Kyle Johnston 5.1IP, 4H, 0R, 2BB, 3K on 68 pitches

Kevin Vicuña puts the ‘Cats on the board! Make it8⃣RBIs on the year 📈📈 ‘Cats up 1-0 in the bottom of the 5th. pic.twitter.com/7u9tpghbDC — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 19, 2021

L- Brody Rodning (0-1, 1.74 ERA)/BSV(1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (10-4)

The C’s won 6 to 1

HR- Tanner Kirwer (4) and Cameron Eden (1)

.@CamGo_Ham smashed a HOME RUN 420ft! Giving us the lead tonight! pic.twitter.com/Kj2FFaCb31 — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 20, 2021

Starter- Troy Miller 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 5BB, 4K on 93 pitches

Why choose 1 when you can choose 3 @heyyallicedtea Players of the Game? Troy Miller, Lazaro Estrada & Justin Maese limit the Hops to 1 run on 4 hits as the C’s make it 7-straight wins. Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea: in the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/MSYqHxtonf — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 20, 2021

W- Miller (2-0, 1.84ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (4-10)

The D-Jays won 5 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Joel Concepcion 6.0IP, 3H, 0R 1BB, 3K on 76 pitches

W- Concepcion (1-0, 6.23ERA)

SV- Gabriel Ponce (1)

Top Performers:

Buffalo Taylor/Snead/Harris (3IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 5K), Graterol (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, BB), Riley Adams (1-for-2, RBI, 2BB, K)

NH Kevin Vicuna (2-for-4, RBI), Johnston (see above)

C’s Justin Maese (2IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 3K), Lazaro Estrada (2IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 2K), Eden (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, SB(12), BB), Kirwer (1-for-3, 2R, 2RBI(9), 2BB, CS), DJ Neal (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, CS, 2K)

D-Jays Concepcion (see above), Leo Jimenez (2-for-5, K), P.K. Morris 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2B, BB), Addison Barger (1-for-4, R, RBI, 3B, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to big Alek Manoah and his pitching performance for the Bisons/Thunder

Alek is creating a lot of hype with these pitching performances. The hype train is full steam ahead and gaining speed. The 6-foot-6 righty turned in another outstanding pitching performance on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 with a 0.50ERA. He’s struck out 27 batters in 18 innings while allowing 7 hits and walking 3. Opponents are batting just .119 against his and the only run he’s allowed in 3 starts was a solo HR in last night’s game.

Alek Manoah threw 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes. He effectively worked up. Manoah generated 3 groundball outs and 3 fly ball outs. In the 1st inning, he issued a one-out walk before getting Danny Santana to fly out and Yairo Munoz to strike out swinging. In the 2nd, Manoah struck out the side but Chris Herrmann hit a 2-out home run to CF.

The towering righty allowed a leadoff double to Santana in the 4th but retired the next three batter on a groundball and a pair of strikeouts. Santana picked up a single off Manoah in the 6th and Munoz followed with a single to put runners on 1st and 2nd with 2-outs but Alek got the next batter to line out to LF to end the frame.

Do we have a new “Best Triple-A/#Bisons debut” in the modern era? RHP Alek Manoah, 2021

3-0, 0.50ERA 18.0IP, 7H, 3BB, 27K LHP Daniel Norris, 2015

3-0, 1.08ERA, 16.2IP, 6H, 4BB, 32K pic.twitter.com/RFfpSky1bd — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 20, 2021

The Blue Jays front office has said they would be comfortable with Manoah throwing 130-ish innings in 2021. He’s up to 18IP at Triple-A. While the organization begin to dial back his innings per start to allow him to go deeper in the season? This situation should get interesting.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin remains AWOL as he did not play on Wednesday. He was pulled from Saturday’s game and pinch-hit for. I haven’t heard anything about an injury so hopefully, he is fine.

Jordan Groshans did not play on Wednesday.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *