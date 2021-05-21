May 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Talley homers twice in Fisher Cats’ win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 3 and 1. Buffalo hitters were held to one run on 5 hits in a Thomas Hatch rehab start. New Hampshire blew the game open with an 8-run 3rd inning which saw L.J. Talley hit a grand slam. Vancouver came out on the winning end of a pitching duel for win #8 in a row, keep it rolling boys. Dunedin scored 6 runs on 12 hits with 4 runs being scored in the 5th inning.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (10-5)

The Bisons fall 4 to 1

HR- Kevin Smith (3)

You mean, OUT of the deepest part of the park! 💣@KJS_4 pic.twitter.com/kVygWvnn6N — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 21, 2021

Starter- Thomas Hatch 3.0IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 43 pitches

L- Hatch (0-1, 3.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-9)

NH crushed Portland 12 to 2

HR- L.J. Talley (1,2) and Samad Taylor (2)

We weren’t joking when we said the L stands for “Long Gone…” LJ Talley hits his SECOND of the night and it’s a two-run shot! It might have been his third of the series, but we’ll let bygones be bygones 😅 Fisher Cats up 10-2 in the top of the 5th ⚡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/rrhrm3TrLT — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 21, 2021

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 2K on 77 pitches

W- Castillo (2-1, 4.15ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (11-4)

The C’s won 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 6.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 9K on 79 pitches

CJ Van EyKKKKKKKKK is your @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/GMLQGp4i0x — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 21, 2021

W- Brandon Eisert (2-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Parker Caracci (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (5-10)

The D-Jays won 6 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Nick Frasso 2.0IP, 0H, 0R 1BB, 2K on 31 pitches (pro debut)

W- Alejandro Melean (1-1, 7.56ERA)

H- Juan De Paula (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the display of power from New Hampshire’s L.J. Talley

The Blue Jays 2019 7th round selection narrowly missed hitting his 1st AA home run on Wednesday but ended up with a double. He didn’t miss on Thursday night. L.J. was used primarily at 2nd base (46GP) in 2019 as a member of the Lansing Lugnuts. Since joining the Fisher Cats on May 15th, Talley has all his starts at 3rd base.

Talley is a sure-handed defender with questionable arm strength for the left side of the infield. With that said, L.J. Talley was again playing 3rd base and batting 4th for the Fisher Cats on Thursday.

L.J. hit a fly ball to LF for the 1st out of the 2nd inning. With Samad Taylor, Chavez Young, and Otto Lopez on base, L.J. Talley emptied the bases sending a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right field to give the Fisher Cats a 6 to 2 lead.

🚨🚨🚨GRAND SLAM ALERT🚨🚨🚨 The L in LJ stands for “Long Gone” as @ljtalley7 gets his first home run of his Double-A career! ‘Cats have scored 6 in the bottom of the 3rd and it’s a 6-2 New Hampshire lead! pic.twitter.com/s6PeeDy50c — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 20, 2021

In the 4th inning, T.J. Talley went yard again, this time to CF, jumping on the 1st pitch of the at-bat. Talley scored Austin Martin to extend the Fisher Cats lead to 10-2.

L.J. Talley popped out in his next two at-bats, finishing the game with two home runs in five at-bats, 6RBI, and 2 runs scored. He owns a .222BA with a .833OPS in 4 double-a games.

We couldn’t pick just one…give it up for your TWO players of the game! @ljtalley7 hits two dingers and drives in six, while @SamadTaylor7 goes 4-4 with three runs and three RBIs 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎 12-2 ‘Cats is the final from Delta Dental! pic.twitter.com/i74P8utVEp — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 21, 2021

Honorable mention: Samad Taylor was a perfect 4-for-4 with 3 runs and 3RBI while also swiping his 6th bag of the season.

🌮🌮🌮Oppo Taco Thursday! 🌮🌮🌮@SamadTaylor7 goes YARD for the second time this homestand as the Fisher Cats take a 11-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/AmOegOZ15i — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 21, 2021

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin returns after missing the last handful of games with a hand injury that he suffered sliding into 2nd base. He was back at SS and batting 2nd. He picked up an RBI with a sac fly in the 3rd inning and a single in the 4th. Martin scored when Talley hit his 2nd HR of the game.

It was good to see Martin back in the lineup. He is batting

Jordan Groshans remained out of the lineup on Thursday.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *