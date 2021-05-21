May 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Talley homers twice in Fisher Cats’ win

Ryan Mueller May 21, 2021

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

 

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

 

 

The system went 3 and 1. Buffalo hitters were held to one run on 5 hits in a Thomas Hatch rehab start. New Hampshire blew the game open with an 8-run 3rd inning which saw L.J. Talley hit a grand slam. Vancouver came out on the winning end of a pitching duel for win #8 in a row, keep it rolling boys. Dunedin scored 6 runs on 12 hits with 4 runs being scored in the 5th inning.

 

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (10-5)

 

The Bisons fall 4 to 1

 

HR- Kevin Smith (3)

 

Starter- Thomas Hatch 3.0IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 43 pitches

 

L- Hatch (0-1, 3.00ERA)

 

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-9)

 

NH crushed Portland 12 to 2

 

HR- L.J. Talley (1,2) and Samad Taylor (2)

 

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 2K on 77 pitches

 

W- Castillo (2-1, 4.15ERA)

 

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (11-4)

 

The C’s won 2 to 1

 

HR- none

 

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 6.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 9K on 79 pitches

 

W- Brandon Eisert (2-0, 0.00ERA)

 

SV- Parker Caracci (2)

 

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (5-10)

 

The D-Jays won 6 to 2

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Nick Frasso 2.0IP, 0H, 0R 1BB, 2K on 31 pitches (pro debut)

 

W- Alejandro Melean (1-1, 7.56ERA)

 

H- Juan De Paula (1)

 

Top Performers:

 

  • Buffalo Logan Warmoth (2-for-3, BB, K, 2B), Smith (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB, HR)
  • NH Samad Taylor (4-for-4, 3R, 3RBI, HR, SB(6)), Vinny Capra (0-for-1, 2R, 3BB, K, SB), Jon Harris (1.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K)
  • C’s Van Eyk (see above), Eisert (2IP, 2H, K), Tanner Kirwer (0-for-2, 3BB, K, SB(9)), Spencer Horwitz (0-for-2, R, 2BB, CS), Rafeal Lantigua (0-for-2, RBI, 2BB, K)
  • D-Jays Melean (3.0IP, 4H, 4K), De Paula (3IP, 2H, 5K), Miguel Hiraldo (3-for-5, RBI(7), CS), Orelvis Martinez (2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI(9), 2K), Zach Britton (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB), Justin Ammons (2-for-4, R, RBI, K, 2B), Eric Rivas (2-for-4, RBI, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the display of power from New Hampshire’s L.J. Talley

 

The Blue Jays 2019 7th round selection narrowly missed hitting his 1st AA home run on Wednesday but ended up with a double. He didn’t miss on Thursday night. L.J. was used primarily at 2nd base (46GP) in 2019 as a member of the Lansing Lugnuts. Since joining the Fisher Cats on May 15th, Talley has all his starts at 3rd base.

 

Talley is a sure-handed defender with questionable arm strength for the left side of the infield. With that said, L.J. Talley was again playing 3rd base and batting 4th for the Fisher Cats on Thursday.

 

L.J. hit a fly ball to LF for the 1st out of the 2nd inning. With Samad Taylor, Chavez  Young, and Otto Lopez on base, L.J. Talley emptied the bases sending a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right field to give the Fisher Cats a 6 to 2 lead.

 

In the 4th inning, T.J. Talley went yard again, this time to CF, jumping on the 1st pitch of the at-bat. Talley scored Austin Martin to extend the Fisher Cats lead to 10-2.

L.J. Talley popped out in his next two at-bats, finishing the game with two home runs in five at-bats, 6RBI, and 2 runs scored. He owns a .222BA with a .833OPS in 4 double-a games.

 

Honorable mention: Samad Taylor was a perfect 4-for-4 with 3 runs and 3RBI while also swiping his 6th bag of the season.

 

The Martin and Groshans Show

 

Austin Martin returns after missing the last handful of games with a hand injury that he suffered sliding into 2nd base. He was back at SS and batting 2nd. He picked up an RBI with a sac fly in the 3rd inning and a single in the 4th. Martin scored when Talley hit his 2nd HR of the game.

It was good to see Martin back in the lineup. He is batting

 

Jordan Groshans remained out of the lineup on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.
*****
HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.
YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.
*****
THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *

Jays From the Couch

Quality Toronto #BlueJays News, Analysis and Coverage | Streaming LIVE Sundays at 7pmET | Follow us on Twitter @JaysFromCouch

Jays From the Couch
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, Karen discusses the Blue Jays past week and how there may be better days ahead.
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome- Better Blue Jays Days Ahead
YouTube Video UCR_Fmi-qYAYwMEi8UJH_XHg_m01gDhSrH-w
JFtC presents The On Fek Circle, hosted by Steve Fek. This week, Steve opines on the Blue Jays' front office, Rowdy Tellez and a lot more!
JFtC presents The On Fek Circle- Blue Jays Front Office, Dunedin & more!
YouTube Video UCR_Fmi-qYAYwMEi8UJH_XHg_II9B3QpgGJU
JFtC presents Ep257 of our podcast. This week Shaun Doyle hosts a debate about the early effectiveness of the Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff.
JFtC podcast Ep257- The Great Blue Jays Pitching Debate
YouTube Video UCR_Fmi-qYAYwMEi8UJH_XHg_jOppyQH_xog
Load More... Subscribe

 

 

Ryan Mueller

Lover of all things Toronto Blue Jays. Blue Jays MiLB fanatic. I strive for average while stumbling onto above average. Rogers isn't cheap. Baseball is a business. Your right, but I'm more right.

Related Posts