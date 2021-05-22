May 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: D-Jays shutout Threshers

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 1. Buffalo welcomed Nate Pearson back to the team. Buffalo scored 9 runs in the top of the 9th to steal a win from Worcester. New Hampshire had a strong offensive game, scoring 12 runs on 16 hits. Vancouver had their win streak snapped despite a 9th inning rally that saw them pull to within a run. Dunedin won their 3rd game in a row with a shutout of Clearwater, allowing just two hits and getting 5 no-hit innings from Casimiri and Hernandez.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (11-5)

The Bisons won 6 to 4

HR- Kevin Smith (4) and Riley Adams (3)

Starter- Nate Pearson 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 4K on 58 pitches

87 with movement, 98 right past ya! 🔥🔥 Nate Pearson with a pair of strikeouts in the first! #Bisons | #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/JhjvIkEizl — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 21, 2021

W- Bryan Baker (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-9)

NH crushed Portland 12 to 4

Otto Lopez: quite good at baseball activities 🤔👀 He extends his hitting streak to 1⃣4⃣ games, bringing home Austin Martin to make it 8-0! pic.twitter.com/D5ZACwhDBU — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 22, 2021

HR- Reggie Pruitt (1)

You can put it on the board…YES! Reggie Pruitt (@rjpruitt08) goes off of the Samuel Adams Brewhouse for his first long ball of the year 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/YU4ymBKMSK — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 22, 2021

Starter- Zach Logue 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 6K on 84 pitches

W- Logue (2-0, 3.38ERA)

The bases were loaded, and then they weren’t 🔥🔥🔥 Gabriel Moreno, just a few days after being named to @BaseballAmerica‘s Top 100 Prospects, comes up with a three-run double with two outs to give the ‘Cats a 6-1 lead after 2! pic.twitter.com/Ne0ZmozDcA — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 21, 2021

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (11-5)

The C’s fall 4 to 3

HR- Ryan Gold (1) and Tanner Morris (1)

It ain’t over until it’s OVER! Tanner Morris with a HR in the 9th pic.twitter.com/RtZO11znt3 — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 22, 2021

OPPO 🌮 for Ryan Gold! Ties up the game during ⬆️ 2 pic.twitter.com/GGsWyEbvST — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 22, 2021

Starter- Nick Fraze 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 65 pitches

L- Cobi Johnson (0-1, 12.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (6-10)

The D-Jays won 1 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Winder Garcia 4.0IP, 2H, 0R 3BB, 5K on 69 pitches

W- Jiorgeny Casimiri (1-1, 8.10ERA)

SV- Adrian Hernandez (2)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the D-Jays pitchers on Friday.

To say the Dunedin Blue Jays pitchers struggled to begin the year would be an understatement; however, to a man the staff has pitched much better over the last week.

The D-Jays turned to 19-yr-old Winder Garcia on Friday and he did not dissappoint. In his first 2 starts, Winder allowed 8 runs over 6.2IP for a 10.80ERA. He was much better in this outing. The 5-foot-10 righty was signed as a IFA in 2018, spending time with DSL and GCL Blue Jays, and finishing 2019 with the Vancouver Canadains. Winder threw 42 of his 69 pitches for strikes, generated 5 groundball outs and one fly ball out. For his efforts, Garcia lowered his ERA to 6.75.

2021 stats: 10.2IP, 9H, 8BB, 10K, .231OppBA, 1.59WHIP, and 6.75ERA

Dunedin turned the ball over to 2019 IFA signing Jiorgeny Casimiri. The native of The Hague, Netherlands came into the game with a 14.73 ERA in 3.2IP over 4 appearances. The 6-foot-1 righty pounded the strike zone with 25 of his 34 pitches going for strikes. He generated 3 ground ball outs and no fly ball outs while no-hitting the Clearwater Thresher batters over 3 innings. Casimiri did not walk a batter while striking out 4 and lowering his ERA to 8.10.

2021 stats: 6.2IP, 9H, 5BB, 9K, .321OppBA, 2.10WHIP, and 8.10ERA

To finish off the game, Dunedin turned to 21-yr-old Adrian Hernandez. A 2017 signing, the 5-foot-9 lefty entered the game having allowed 6 runs over 5.1IP in previous two appearances for a 7.27ERA. Hernandez threw 13 of his 21 pitches for strikes while generating one ground ball out and two fly ball outs. He didn’t allow a hit, walked on, and struck out 2 batters in 2 innings of relief.

2021 stats: 10.2IP, 10H, 10BB, 21K, .244OppBA, 1.88WHIP, and 5.91ERA

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin batted 2nd and played SS on Friday. Martin singled in the 1st inning and advanced to 2nd on a throwing error. Martin scored on an LJ Talley infield hit. Austin singled in the 2nd, advancing Chavez Young to 3rd base. Martin stole his 2nd base of the season and scored off a Gabriel Moreno double to extend the Fisher Cats lead to 5-1.

Austin Martin led off the 4th inning with a double, his 3rd of the season. Otto Lopez singled to LF to score Martin, NH 8-1. Martin struck out and walked in the 5th and 7th innings.

Hey @ESPNAssignDesk you might want to take a look at this (you too, @BlueJays)… An absolute certified 24-carat #WebGem from Austin Martin! So nice, we’ll show it twice 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6K1e0JYJCe — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 22, 2021

For the year, Austin Martin is batting .273 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 4 RBI, and .775OPS

Jordan Groshans remained out of the lineup on Friday. He last played on May 18th when he went 1-for-3 against Portland. In 41AB, Groshans in batting .244 with a .647OPS.

