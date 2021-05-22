Semien Almost Hits For Cycle And Jays Almost Win

The Toronto Blue Jays lose 9-7 to the Tampa Bay Rays in 12 innings despite big night from Semien

The game started well. Anthony Kay took 22 pitches to get out of the first inning, and left two runners on base, but he managed to end his half of the first inning with zeroes on the scoreboard (something the Jays have struggled with at times). Then, in the bottom of the first, a leadoff double by Marcus Semien, a walk by Bo Bichette and singles by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez put the Jays ahead 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Marcus Semien’s triple just out of Kevin Keirmayer’s reach easily scored Jonathan Davis from second. Jays 3-0.

Top of the third, and Kay (already over 50 pitches) was struggling. He walked Randy Arozarena, and went 3-0 on Austin Meadows before walking him too. Runners on first and second, nobody out, and Tampa yet to get a hit in the inning. But Yansy Diaz hit a liner to Marcus at second, whose throw to Santiago Espinal doubled Arozarena for two quick outs. The inning was not over, though – the next Tampa batter, Brandon Lowe, hit a Kay mistake pitch 375 feet to right. Jays 3-2, and Kay already at 69 pitches

Bottom of the third, and the first Jays batter is Vladdy – leading the known universe in number of times on base this season. Third pitch was an 86 mph breaking ball. It is impressive enough that Vladdy hit that ball 444 feet to centre for a true no-doubter home run (that is, a ball that would be a homer in 30 out of 30 mlb ballparks) but he did it into an almost 20 mph wind blowing *in*. But I suppose when a ball leaves the bat at 114 mph, a bit of a headwind is not much of an impediment. Jays 4-2.

And that was it for Kay. 4 innings, 91 pitches, 4 walks and 4 strikeouts. Two runs – both earned – on the Lowe homer. Not as many innings as the Jays would have hoped, but he kept his team in the game. A bit too tentative – Kay should have challenged the hitters more, especially the ones at the bottom of the Rays order – but 91 pitches is a step up from the 79 Kay threw in his last outing, and bodes well for being able to stay in the rotation.

Top of the 5th, with Travis Bergen now pitching, Brandon Lowe goes long again. But Marcus Semien got that run back with his 11th home run of the season in the bottom of the inning. Jays 5-3.

Top of the 6th, a Joey Wendle hit-by-pitch followed by a Ji-Man Choi home run tied the game at 5-5. In the bottom of that inning, Marcus Semien came to bat with men on first and second and two out. A single would have given the Jays the lead, and Marcus the cycle. But it was not to be, as Marcus struck out. Still tied at 5.

Bottom of the 9th, Marcus comes up, again lacking only a single for the cycle. But he grounded out to first.

Bottom of the 11th, Marcus gets another chance at the cycle, but strikes out.

Top of the 12th, a grand slam by Francisco Mejia (after two intentional walks) puts the Rays ahead 9-5. The Jays get two of those runs back on Vladdy’s homer in the bottom of the 12th, reducing the Ray lead to 9-7. But that is how it ended.

The bottom line? The Jays (and Marcus!) had plenty of chances, but just came up short. Nine Rays runs, all scored on homers.

