Blue Jays Waste Brilliant Ray Start, Lose to Rays 3-1

As most Blue Jays-Rays games are, Saturday night’s game felt like a playoff game and remained in doubt until the late innings. But a brilliant performance by Robbie Ray was not enough to end Tampa Bay’s nine game winning streak or the Blue Jays 4 game slide out of a wildcard spot.

Robbie Ray has arguably been Toronto’s best starting pitcher. He has recorded 55 strikeouts, aggressively utilized all four itches in his arsenal, and most importantly, given his team quality innings. Over his last 4 starts, the lefty fireballer has gone 5 innings or more while making 95, 99, 112 and (last night) 109 pitches. But his seven-inning mastery of a Tampa Bay lineup that has been averaging 9 runs per game during their current winning streak was not enough to guarantee a Blue Jays win. He scattered 5 hits over his 7 innings, allowing only a Mike Zunino solo shot and whiffing 7 (despite not recording a strikeout until the 4th inning).

The Rays started an impressive fastballer of their own in Shane McClanahan. Despite only pitching 17.1 innings this year, McClanahan has already registered 19 pitches of 100 mph or higher in 2021 and mixes in a 90+ mph slider for good measure. He allowed a baserunner in each of his 5 innings, but did not allow a run after the first inning.

The Blue Jays scored first in the first. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. masterfully worked a 2-out walk. Teoscar Hernandez continued his string of solid at-bats by blsting a ball over the head of Tampa Bay rightfielder Manuel Margot‘s head, scoring Guerrero and icking up his 22nd RBI of the season in the process.

Ray was operating on cruise control until the fifth. Mike Zunino, who leads major league catchers in home runs, padded his total with a 1-out shot to left to tie the score 1-1. The Rays catcher continued to crush left-handed pitching, with his 6th homer (and 2nd off Ray)off a lefty in 2021 and liftinf his OPS against them to 1.169. But this was only run Ray would allow and for the second consecutive night it became a bullpen game.

Newly acquired J.P.Feyereisen, Andrew Kittredge (W, 5-0) and Peter Fairbanks all registered a scoreless inning while routinely hitting between 94-98 on the radar gun. Ray gave way to recently activated Anthony Castro in the 8th, which led to immediate trouble. First batter Randy Arozarena reached base and advanced to second on a weak tapper back to Castro. Castro bounced a breaking pitch that Danny Jansen kept in front of him. But the wily Arozarena saw an opportunity and took third without a throw. Margot then sliced a slider to left, putting the Rays in front to stay 2-1. The Blue Jays did have 2 baserunners in bottom half of the 8th, but Fairbanks struck out Rowdy Tellez and Hernandez to quiet the rally.

The Rays added a cushion in their last stanza. Rookie shortstop Taylor Walls, called up after the trade of Willi Admes to Milwaukee on Friday, hit his second double of the night off right-centerfield wall. Smart baserunning again led to a Tampa Bay run when the speedy Walls broke for third base after Thornton bounced a pitch and Jansen made an errant throw, allowing the runner to score.

Diego Castillo came in to finish the game and earn his 8th save.

The loss drops Toronto to 3.5 games out of the second Wild Card spot, with the Rays, Yankees, Astros and Indians ahead of them.

Staff ace Hyun-jin Ryu looks to get the Blue Jays back in the win column Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm ET.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE….. For the second straight game, bullpen depth and effectiveness determined the outcome of the game. On Friday night the Rays were able to utilize all their leverage relievers , including closer Castillo, to secure the win while Charlie Monttoyo had to turn to Joel Payamps and Jeremy Beasley. Tonight, the Rays brought in a quartet of dominant relievers (Feyereisen, Kittredge, Fairbanks and Castillo). The Blue Jays bullpen, already stretched by injuries and frequent use, saw an ineffective Castro (fresh of the IL himself), Tim Mayza and Trent Thornton, getting his first chance at late inning appearances.

The Blue Jays bullpen has been terrific, even with the rash of key injuries. But Tampa Bay has lost 5 relievers that were a major part of last season’s World Series run, plus a half dozen others while still maintaining reliability and consistency. The first two games of this series have demonstrated the difference between pitching depth (Toronto) and QUALITY pitching depth (Tampa Bay)

