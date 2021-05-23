May 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: No wins on the farm

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 0 for 4. Buffalo allowed 7 runs on 12 hits, allowing 5 runs in the first two innings. New Hampshire allowed this one to get away, surrendering 4 runs in the top of the 9th. Vancouver went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, scoring 3 runs on 8 hits. Dunedin scored 3 runs on 5 hits with two doubles and went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (11-6)

The Bisons lost 7 to 4

Yeah, we’re down, but can we talk about @forrestwall7 scoring on a ‘Sac Pop’ to the second baseman? 🤯 #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/AGcW0aSEMP — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 22, 2021

HR- Christian Colon (4)

Starter is out & we’re into the bullpen… CC getting the rally started! 💣 pic.twitter.com/XuD5vndbGV — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 22, 2021

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 4.0IP, 8H, 6R, 4BB, 5K on 83 pitches

L- Allgeyer (1-1, 5.19ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-10)

NH lost 7 to 6

Someone tell @MLBTheShow that Otto Lopez needs to have his sliders turned down…make it a 15-game hit streak for Lopez with this two-strike, two-out RBI single! pic.twitter.com/FtVy6Huais — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 23, 2021

HR- Chavez Young (1) and Samad Taylor (3)

“Ow” – the video board, probably… A bump and then a BOMB from @chavezyoung242 pulls the Fisher Cats within one! Sea Dogs 3, Fisher Cats 2 as we head to the fourth. pic.twitter.com/xSmx6lncim — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 22, 2021

We’re a big fan of the whole “only hitting home runs” thing… Just 2 hits through 4 innings and change, but they both went over the right field fence! Enjoy @SamadTaylor7‘s third home run in the last week 🎇🎆🎇 pic.twitter.com/OmyDgAjBw4 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 23, 2021

Starter- Simeon Woods Richardson 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 8K on 88 pitches

L- Brody Rodning (0-2, 4.63ERA)/BSV 2

H- Graham Spraker (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (11-6)

The C’s fall 8 to 3

HR- Davis Schneider (1)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 3.0IP, 6H, 7R, 4BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 69 pitches

L-Kloff (1-1, 4.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (6-11)

The D-Jays fall 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 2.0IP, 3H, 3R 2BB, 4K on 42 pitches

L- Robberse (0-1, 8.10ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo Dany Jimenez (2IP, 1H, 1R, 1HRA, 0BB, 4K), Colon (3-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR, K)

NH Spraker (2IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K), Chavez Young (1-for-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB, HR), Taylor (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, 2K)

C’s Hagen Danner (3IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 6K), Lazaro Estrada (2IP, 3K), Schneider (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, 2K), Cameron Eden (2-for-4, K), DJ Neal (2-for-4, R, RBI)

D-Jays Gabriel Ponce (2IP, 1BB, 4K), PK Morris (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2B, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Christian Colon of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 32-yr-old utility player played LF and batted 2nd for the Herd on Saturday. In his 1st at-bat Colon singled up the middle, advanced to 2nd as Breyvic Valera drew a walk, advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch, and scored off a Kevin Smith sac fly.

Colon struck out in the 3rd inning. With one out and no one on base, Colon took a 1-0 pitch from Bobby Poyner over the field in LF for his 4th HR of 2021. He singled in the 8th inning pushing Forrest Wall to 3rd base where he later scored off a Valera sac fly.

Christian Colon finished 3-for-4 with a pair of singles, a HR, two runs scored, and an RBI. For the season he is batting .400 with 10 runs scored, 2 doubles, 4 home runs, 13 RBI, 6/5 BB/K, 3SB, and a 1.193OPS in 10 games.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin batted 2nd and played SS on Saturday. Martin struck out in the 1st and 7th innings. He grounded out to 3rd base in the 3rd inning and walked in the 5th, scoring off an Otto Lopez single to the Fisher Cats a 6-3 advantage.

For the year, Austin Martin is batting .255 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 4 RBI, and .741OPS

Jordan Groshans remained out of the lineup on Saturday. He last played on May 18th going 1-for-3 against Portland. In 41AB, Groshans in batting .244 with a .647OPS.

