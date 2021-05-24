May 23rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Big day for Orelvis Martinez

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 1 for 3. Buffalo was shutout for the first time this season, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits. New Hampshire surrendered 3 runs in the 8th and 9th inning to blow a 2-1 lead. Vancouver allowed 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th but hung for the win, scoring 5 runs on 7 hits. Dunedin fell in extra innings, Patrick Murphy threw 1.1IP in relief and scored 6 runs on 9 hits.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (11-7)

The Bisons lost 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter- T.J. Zeuch 4.1IP, 6H, 3R, 2BB, 4K on 102 pitches

L- Zeuch (0-3, 5.58ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-11)

NH fall 7 to 2

Gabriel Moreno continues to M A S H 💥💥💥 https://t.co/ntDGXbN7sc — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 23, 2021

HR- Gabriel Moreno (3)

Starter- Elvis Luciano 0.1IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 0K on 6 pitches

L- Willy Gaston (0-1, 13.50ERA)/BSV 1

H- Sam Ryan (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (12-6)

The C’s won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 5K on 75 pitches

W- Schultz (2-0, 3.21ERA)

H- Justin Maese (2)

SV- Parker Caracci (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (6-12)

The D-Jays fall 8 to 6 in 10 innings

HR- Jhon Solarte (1) and Orelvis Martinez (3)

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 3.0IP, 5H, 3R 0BB, 6K on 67 pitches

L- Jose Rivas (0-1, 27.00ERA)

H- Patrick Murphy (1)

BSV- Roither Hernanadez (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to one of the Blue Jays top-rated prospects, Orelvis Martinez.

The Blue Jays signed Martinez for 3.51M in 2018 as a 16-yr-old IFA. He possesses plus power, plus bat speed, and makes good contact. In the field, Martinez has good hands and a strong arm.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 3rd for the D-Jays. His first hit came in the 3rd inning, a double (5) to center field. Orelvis homered to lead off the 5th inning. In the 7th, Martinez singled to LF. He struck out to lead off the 10th inning and end his day.

In 16 games, the 19-yr-old shortstop owns a .269 batting average and .824OPS with 5 doubles, 10 runs scored, 10RBI, 7/18 BB/K, and 2SB.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin batted 2nd and played CF on Sunday. Martin went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts.

For the year, Austin Martin is batting .235 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 4 RBI, and .688OPS

Jordan Groshans remained out of the lineup on Sunday. He last played on May 18th going 1-for-3 against Portland. In 41AB, Groshans in batting .244 with a .647OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *