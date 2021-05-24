Rays sweep Blue Jays out of Dunedin

The Toronto Blue Jays wrapped up their four game series vs the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday afternoon, hoping to avoid being swept.

RHP Trent Thornton (TOR) vs LHP Ryan Yarbrough (TB)

Originally Ross Stripling was supposed to be the starter for the Jays. A couple of hours before first pitch, it was announced that Thornton would be the opener and Stripling would follow. On paper this move made sense. Thornton has been very good out of the bullpen this season. Stripling has had trouble in first innings this season. Credit Charlie Montoyo for trying to do something to end the Jays 5 game losing streak.

Yarbrough was looking to keep momentum going for the red hot Rays who had won 10 straight games coming in to this one.

Top 1 – Randy Arozarena hit the first pitch of the game for a solid single to LF. Austin Meadows flew out. Arozarena stole second with Brandon Lowe batting. Lowe struck out swinging. Manuel Margot reached first on a tough hop to Espinal at 3B. Runners on the corners, error to Espinal.

Margot stole second with Ji-Man Choi batting. Choi walked on a 3-2 pitch that Thornton and catcher Reese McGuire thought was strike 3. Bases loaded.

Taylor Walls worked the count full, then drew a bases loaded walk. 1-0 Rays. Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was visibly upset, yelling at the home plate umpire until he was finally ejected from the game.

Joey Wendle hit a grand slam. 5-0 Rays. Mike Zunino struck out to end the long top of the 1st.

Bottom 1 – Jays up to bat, looking to climb out of a hole. Marcus Semien popped out to Choi at 1B. Bo Bichette flew out. Vladimir Guerrero jr grounded out.

Top 2 – Thornton’s day was done. RHP Ross Stripling in to relieve him. Kevin Kiermaier flew out to CF. Arozarena grounded to Guerrero, Stripling won the foot race to first. Two out. Meadows struck out swinging.

Bottom 2 – Teoscar Hernandez struck out. Randal Grichuk struck out. Lourdes Gurriel jr hit a solo HR to LF. 5-1 Rays. Santiago Espinal flew out on a running catch by Margot.

Top 4 – Stripling hit Wendle with a pitch. He was erased when Zunino hit in to a double play. Kiermaier grounded out to end the inning.

Bottom 4 – Mike Brosseau in defensively to replace Choi at 1B. It was later reported that Choi left the game with knee soreness.

With one out, Guerrero hit a no doubt HR to CF. 5-2 Rays. Hernandez followed that with a solo shot of his own to left. 5-3 Rays. Grichuk was robbed on what looked like an extra base hit on a diving catch by Arozarena. Gurriel struck out.

Top 5 – Lowe hit a two out double off of Stripling. He was stranded when Margot grounded out to 3B.

Top 6 – Wendle hit a two out double to LF. Zunino struck out swinging on three pitches to strand the runner.

Bottom 7 – RHP Collin McHugh in to pitch for the Rays. Grichuk hit a one out single. Gurriel hit an infield single. Espinal popped out on one pitch. Davis flew out to strand the runners.

Top 8 – Stripling issued a lead off walk to Lowe. Margot struck out on three pitches. Brosseau struck out looking. McGuire threw out Lowe trying to steal 2nd. The Rays challenged the out call at second but the call was upheld.

Bottom 8 – Rowdy Tellez pinch hit for McGuire and hit a triple off the centre field wall. Semien struck out swinging. Bichette struck out swinging.

RHP Ryan Thompson in to pitch for the Rays. Guerrero hit a game tying two run HR. 5-5. Hernandez hit a sharp single to LF and stole second with Grichuk batting. Grichuk grounded out.

Top 9 – RHP Jordan Romano in to pitch for the Jays. Stripling went 7 shut out innings, giving the Jays a chance to get back in the game. Danny Jansen in to catch for McGuire who was pinch hit for in the 8th.

Romano struck out the side to preserve the tie.

Bottom 9 – LHP Jeffrey Springs in to pitch for the Rays. Gurriel struck out swinging. Espinal struck out swinging. Davis struck out looking. On to extra innings.

Top 10 – RHP Anthony Castro in to pitch for the Jays. Brent Phillips on second to pinch hit for Zunino. Kiermaier struck out swinging. Arozarena walked. Meadows hit an RBI double, scoring Phillips. 6-5 Rays. Lowe struck out. Margot hit an RBI single. 7-5 Rays. Brosseau popped out to end the inning.

Bottom 10 – Davis running at second. Jansen flew out to LF. Semien tied the game with a two run HR. 7-7. Bichette hit an infield single. Guerrero flew out. Hernandez popped out to end the inning.

Top 11 – RHP Joel Payamps in to pitch for the Jays. Brosseau the runner on second. Walls drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Wendle hit a single to CF. Bases loaded, nobody out. Francisco Mejia hit a two run single to left. 9-7 Rays.

Payamps day was done. LHP Tim Mayza in to pitch for the Jays. Kiermaier struck out swinging. Arozarena hit an RBI double. 10-7 Rays. Meadows grounded out to score the 11th run for the Rays. Lowe walked. Margot hit a two run triple. 13-7 Rays. Brosseau hit an RBI double. 14-7 Rays. Walls struck out looking and the top of the 11th was finally over.

Bottom 11 – RHP Andrew Kittredge in to pitch for the Rays. Hernandez running at second. Grichuk popped out to RF. Gurriel hit a single. Runners on the corners. Espinal hit an RBI ground out. 14-8 Rays. Davis flew out to end the game.

Final score Rays 14, Jays 8

Credit the Jays for coming back to tie, twice, when they were trailing 5-0 and then 7-5. Unfortunately they couldn’t come all the way back for the win. More outings like they got in this one from Stripling will help them win in the future.

Up next – Blue Jays begin a three game series against the Yankees in New York. Tuesday May 25. First pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

