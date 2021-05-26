Matz, Blue Jays Dominate in 6-2 Win

Entering Tuesday night’s game in the Bronx, something had to give. The homestanding Yankees had won 6 in a row while the Blue Jays looked to snap a 6 game losing streak. Toronto turned to native New Yorker Steven Matz to swing the odds, and his 10 strikeouts kept New York swinging and missing all night.

Steven Matz knew he needed to bring his A game to The Bronx. His mound opponent Corey Kluber was coming off a no-hitter against Texas and Yankee starters had gone 39 1.3 innings without allowing a run. Matz wasted no time showing his dominance, striking out the side in the first on his way to registering 10 k’s without issuing a walk. He did not allow a hit until one-out in the fifth, allowed just 1 run, and gave the Blue Jays a much needed 6 2/3 innings of quality pitching.

Kluber, on the other hand, did not have no-hit stuff, lasting only 3 innings and never finding his rhythm. He did strike out 5 Toronto batters, but he issued 3 walks and surrendered Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s major league leading 16th homerun of the season. He left the game early with shoulder discomfort, but the game left with him as Matz mowed down Yankees hitters.

Guerrero continued his assault on the AL MVP Award by going the opposite way with a Kluber slider , scoring Bo Bichette ahead of him and giving Toronto a 2-0 lead they would not relinquish (as they had so often during the losing streak). Even with Kluber out of the game, the Blue Jays hit parade continued. Michael King came in relief of Kluber and was immediately greeted by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who drilled a line drive over the right centerfield wall to make it 3-0. Joe Panik walked and Marcus Semien singled to right. Bichette got fans hearts racing when he sent a first pitch to the warning track in center, but Bret Gardner caught up with it to end another threat. Toronto was able to put two baserunners on in both the fifth and the sixth, but no further scoring was in the cards until the 7th.

In the top of the seventh, Yankeed killer Randal Grichuk lifted a single past Gleyber Torres off Lucas Luetge. After a Hernandez fly out, Rowdy Tellez showed terrific plate discipline before slicing an opposite field single to put Jays on first and second. Gurriel dropped a liner in front of Aaron Judge in right, but third base coach Luis Rivera held Grichuk at third after a big turn. Santiago Espinal, pinch hitting for Panik, skipped a breaking pitch to Torres, who threw wild to the plate and saw Grichuk and Tellez score on the throwing error. The rally ended there, but the Blue Jays were ahead 5-0 with Matz in complete control.

After getting 2 quick outs, home plate umpire Adrian Johnson squeezed Matz on 2 pitches, leaving the Jays southpaw visibly frustrated. Clint Frazier, given a reprieve by a tightening strike zone, hit a double into the left field gap. Catcher Kyle Higashioka delivered an RBI single, bringing Charlie Montoyo out to make a pitching change. Matz had thrown a season high 112 pitches, but had Frzier struck out to end the inning with two consecutive pitches Johnson called balls. Tyler Chatwood came in, but the command issues that plagued him against Tampa Bay resurfaced when he walked Gardner on 5 pitches. Chatwood did manage to retire Voigt to limit the damage to just one questionable run. His command issues continued in the 8th inning, walking Judge and only registering 6 strikes over the 15 pitches he threw. But no runs scored and the righty turned the game over to Jordan Romano.

Grichuk got a run back off Justin Wilson in the ninth when he walloped a middle-middle fastball into the loading docks in left center. It was Grichuk’s 18th home run against the Yankees since 2018, by far the most by any opponent during that time.

Romano did not have any more luck than Matz did with the home plate umpire. Roughned Odor walked after Romano appeared to have struck him out. Higashioka drilled another ball into the left field gap, but Hernandez (who had shifted to left when Jonathan Davis came in for defensive purposes) had ball bounce away from him. Davis, who had backed up Hernandez on the play, slipped when attempting to throw the ball back into the infield. This allowed Odor to score from first and advancing Higashioka another base. But Romano recovered to strike out the side and preserve a hard fought 6-2 win for Toronto that ended their free-fall at 6 losses.

Blue Jays prospect Alec Manoah will make his major league debut on Wednesday night against a Yankee lineup he dominated in a Spring Training outing. He will be opposed by the Yankees Domingo German at 7 pm ET.

MORE ABOUT MATZ.

To put an exclamation on Steven Matz’ stellar performance, it should be noted that he was topping off on radar guns with an average 96.1 mph. He entered the game with an average reading of 94.7 mph. “When you throw a fastball like that,” remarked Yankees analyst and former Jay David Cone, “everything else looks even better.”

Matz threw 32 sinkers on the night, and only 2 were put in play.

