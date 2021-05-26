May 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Otto Lopez hit streak reaches 16 games

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 for 3. Buffalo scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th to snap a 2-2 tie and held on for the win. New Hampshire was held to one run on 7 hits, they didn’t walk once and committed 2 errors. Vancouver allowed 3 runs in the 9th inning, giving up a 3-2 lead. Dunedin scored 2 runs on 7 hits with Zac Cook collecting 3 hits in his D-Jays debut.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (12-7)

The Bisons won 5 to 2

HR- Richard Urena (1) and Kevin Smith (5)

Uren-ya not going to catch this one… 💣 pic.twitter.com/FZmwFNCqVY — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 26, 2021

Starter- Connor Overton 3.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 5K on 35 pitches

W- Jeremy Beasley (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Bryan Baker (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-12)

NH fall 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Kyle Johnston 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 4K on 81 pitches

L- James Dykstra (0-1, 4.50ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (12-7)

The C’s fall 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Sean Wymer 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 5K on 81 pitches

L- Parker Caracci (2-1, 2.70ERA)

BSV- Brandon Eisert (1) and Caracci (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (6-13)

The D-Jays fall 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.1IP, 2H, 0R 1BB, 2K on 69 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (0-2, 7.90ERA)

BSV- Ponce (2) and Thomas Ruwe (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Otto Lopez.

Playing 2B and batting 3rd for the Fisher Cats, Otto Lopez wasted little time extending his hitting streak to 16 games with a 1st inning single. He singled in the 9th inning for his 8th multiple-hit game of the 2021 season.

The 22-yr-old owns a .368 batting average with a .901OPS in 76ABs. In 18 games, Lopez has scored 11 runs and collected 9 doubles, 8 RBI, and 3 stolen bases while walking 6 times and striking out 18 times.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin batted 2nd and played SS on Tuesday. Martin struck out in his 1st at-bat. He legged out a single to the left side of the infield in the 3rd inning, advancing to 2nd base on a passed ball but that is as far as he’d get. With one out in the 6th inning, Austin singled to RF and was stranded at 1st as Otto Lopez hit a fly ball out and Gabriel Moreno went down swinging. Martin singled and scored in the 9th inning.

For the year, Austin Martin is batting .273 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 4 RBI, and .742OPS

Jordan Groshans remained out of the lineup on Tuesday. He last played on May 18th going 1-for-3 against Portland. Word is, Groshans is dealing with some lower body soreness described as ‘mild’. In 41AB, Groshans is batting .244 with a .647OPS.

