Should Blue Jays Deal Now, or Later?

Given the recent losing streak and injuries, should the Blue Jays look to make an impact trade now, or later?

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves heading into Tuesday’s Yankees’ series on a six game losing streak. While their division rival Yankees and Rays have both had streaks of 6 and 11 games won respectively. In the matter of a week, Toronto has brought themselves closer to the Orioles than the division lead. In a year where they were expected to make the playoffs, exactly when should they look to make a deal to improve their chances?

Arguably, one of the reasons the Blue Jays find themselves sinking in the standings is that their bullpen has become overworked and leads aren’t lasting. Thanks to injuries and poor performances, the starting rotation has not been able to keep the relievers fresh. Put simply, they’re tired. While chalking the losses up to this one issue may be oversimplifying things, it certainly is a major reason for the team’s fortunes, which makes you wonder when the club will address its pitching situation.

If you’ve been paying attention to the JFtC podcast, you would have heard The Fekless Wonder say many times that Ross Atkins needs to get on the phone and make a move sooner, rather than later. And, there is merit to this argument. If the Blue Jays are serious about contending in 2021, their rotation is going to need some help. Outside of signing Robbie Ray, the club failed to acquire top tier pitching talent during the winter and given the depth they boasted 5 months ago, it wasn’t the end of the world.

But, here we are at the end of May and the Blue Jays’ pitching depth has not exactly been the saving grace we thought it was. So, to help themselves out, the club could look to land themselves a starter (or two) via trade with a team that finds themselves out of the race. A team like Pittsburgh, Colorado, Arizona or the Detroit Tigers would be good places to start. As our Jim Scott wrote, perhaps Matt Boyd could be acquired. The challenge here is whether that many teams are willing to admit they’re selling this early in the season. As well, would the Blue Jays be acquiring someone who was simply off to a good start? And, would rushing into a trade, while may look good to fans and provide some needed help, cause them to overpay?

The alternative to making a trade now is waiting until the July Trade Deadline. This would provide the Blue Jays with more time to allow other teams to fall out of their respective races. Could a team like Washington decide to pack it in? Minnesota, Cincinnati or the Angels could join that group. So, by waiting, more options become available.

But, by waiting, you also join other teams that are looking to solidify their already high place in the standings. That can drive up the price of acquiring a legit starter. As well, if Toronto waits to pull off a trade, they are continuing to work with what they have and risk further injury/exhaustion related issues with their pitching staff. The flip side of that is that Alek Manoah is getting called up for Wednesday’s start and Nate Pearson is working on ironing out some issues. If these two can take their place in the rotation, the Blue Jays have solved their issues internally and made their need for help less desperate, and desperation is not a good place from which to enter trade negotiations.

There is a third option, which may be off-putting at first glance, but may be a more intelligent approach, albeit conservative. The Blue Jays could simply let 2021 play out without making a huge splash in-season. They could wait until the offseason to address their needs.

2021 may not be THE year for Toronto to go big on the trade front. Another thing you may have heard on the JFtC podcast is Karen Soutar saying that this club is far from a finished product. No one would have looked at Toronto heading into this season and called them World Series favourites, which means that the expectations for 2021, while high, may not be at the level where you pull off a blockbuster trade. It would mean losing a big chunk of the farm system for a ‘possible’ chance, as opposed to making your inevitable chance stronger, which are two very different things.

So, the front office very well could see 2021 as a year where they see what they have and assess what the final pieces, pieces that put them over the top, might be. It would provide time for Manoah to show whether he is a permanent fixture, for Pearson to assert himself and for the offense to continue their development. This belief may not sit well with fans, of course, but we know the Blue Jays’ front office very much likes to stick to its plans and doesn’t give in to whimsy or emotion too often. So, the fact that Toronto was in position a week ago to take over the division lead won’t move them to react and pull off a big deal.

The plan could involve a similar Trade Deadline to last year in that the club could be looking to make an addition or two if necessary, but won’t go “all in”. Trading for a Taijuan Walker or a Robbie Ray, while not a blockbuster, helps the team achieve their single season goals without deviating too far from their plan.

Of course, the argument against this is that, no matter how smart your plan, what happens on the field can alter them. For example, the Blue Jays were very close to taking over the AL East lead before this recent losing streak. The players are capable of putting the team in a position to perhaps force Atkins & Co into altering their plans. If the team finds themselves in a solid position (like it did a week ago), could the front office be compelled to adjust? Or, will they stick to their guns?

If they do decide to alter their timeline, or their plans, then we’re right back at the beginning of this thought exercise: is now the time to pull off a big trade?

Let us know in the comment section what your thoughts are. What would you do? I ask, because in all honesty, the arguments for and against making a trade and waiting both make logical sense. The Blue Jays could do all of the above, one of the above or none of the above. That’s why I ask what you would do.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *