Blue Jays lose Gm 2 against New York

After an exciting debut from Alek Manoah, the Blue Jays dropped the second game of the Thursday’s double header by a score of 5-3

The Toronto Blue Jays got a stellar MLB debut from Alek Manoah in the first game of the double header against the Yankees and looked to make it a perfect day.

Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.54) vs Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.99)

After his offense went quietly in the first, Ray found himself in a bit of trouble in the home half. He gave up a single to D.J. LeMahieu, a walk to Aaron Judge and a double by Gio Urshela. LeMahieu scored, but Judge was thrown out at the plate on a nice relay started by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Clint Frazier struck out to end the inning. 1-0 Yankees.

Ray was lucky because Frazier nearly took him deep to left field, just missing the foul pole in the first. In the 2nd inning, Gary Sanchez nearly took him deep as well.

Santiago Espinal led off the top of the third inning with a single and he was looking to get things going. He broke for second with two strikes on Jonathan Davis, who promptly lined out to third for an easy double play. That would be the only thing that was easy for Montgomery in the 3rd as Danny Jansen worked a two out walk and Marcus Semien worked one of his own. Montgomery saw his pitch count rise to 45 pitches at that point. The 46th pitch, a breaking ball, was offered to Bo Bichette and he sent it to CF for a three run home run, after hitting one in the first game. This got the New York bullpen up and warming. Montgomery was up to 53 pitches when Vladimir Guerrero Jr grounded out. 3-1 Blue Jays.

After Ray flirting with trouble in the first two innings, Aaron Judge had had enough. He launched a 440 ft HR to CF that scored LeMahieu and himself. The Blue Jays had done a good job keeping Judge quiet this series, but you knew that wouldn’t/couldn’t last. It was a no doubter on a 95 mph heater that was down in the zone. 3-3 tie.

Ray gave up a home run to Gary Sanchez with one out in the 4th, missing on a slider. Sanchez continues to struggle with the bat, but he looked rather strong on that offering by Ray. That would be all Ray would allow that inning, but he’d worked his pitch count up to 63. He was hitting 97 with his fastball, but his slider wasn’t quite the weapon, missing the zone too often. 4-3 Yankees.

Jonathan Davis led off the 5th inning with a single up the middle, but was quickly erased as Danny Jansen provided the perfect double play ball. The bottom of the Blue Jays’ lineup has been rather disappointing of late and this was an example of that. Semien knocked Montgomery out of the game with a two out single to CF. Yankee Manager, Aaron Boone, did not want Montgomery facing Bichette again. It was probably the right call. Jonathan Loaisiga came in and busted Bo with some 97, 98, 99 mph heat and froze him on an 87 mph curveball to pick up the inning ending strike out.

Ray came back out for the bottom of the 5th and Tyler Wade grounded one back to the pitcher that deflected to the infield where no one was. Ray was charged with an error on the play. Wade would steal second. Ray seemed to lose his command and could not find the strike zone against Gleyber Torres, who walked to bring The Judge to the plate with two on and one out. A wild pitch allowed the runners to advance. Perhaps mercifully, Judge flew out to right field and Wade tagged to score. The 5th Yankee run knocked Ray out of the game. His line: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 2 HR, 80 pitches. A.J. Cole came on in relief and he got Urshela to strike out. 5-3 Yankees.

Vladdy led the 6th inning off with a two strike single up the middle. This inning was important for Toronto as they had the heart of the order coming up knowing that Aroldis Chapman would likely be on the mound in the 7th if the score stayed the same. After fouling off a mistake pitch, Teoscar grounded into a double play for a less than ideal result. That brought Grichuk to the plate with two outs and the bases empty. He singled to left and Gurriel followed with one of his own. Rowdy Tellez pinch hit for Espinal, which prompted a pitching change. It didn’t amount to anything as Tellez grounded out.

The bottom of the 6th saw Sanchez single and try to score on a hit by Estevan Florial, but the duo of Gurriel and Bichette struck again. The relay made it to the plate in time for everyone in the stadium to go get their last beer and find their seats again to watch Sanchez being thrown out at the plate.

For some mysterious reason, Chapman was not available (the Blue Jays broadcast was panicking) so Chad Green came on to try and notch the save. He was scheduled to face Davis, McGuire (pinch hitting for Jansen) and Semien. Davis did a great job to put together a good at bat, but grounded out to short. As it turned out, it didn’t matter that Chapman was unavailable. Green did his job. Yankees win 5-3.

Final:

Toronto Blue Jays: 3 R, 8 H, 1 E

New York Yankees: 5 R, 7 H, 0 E

