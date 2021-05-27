May 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Slow day on the farm

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 1 and 2 on Wednesday. Buffalo had their game suspended due to rain after 3 innings with a 2-0 lead. New Hampshire had their game rained out and will try to play two on Thursday. Vancouver allowed 7 runs on 11 hits and went 1-for-13 with RISP as they collected 6 hits and walked 9 times in the game. Dunedin allowed 7 runs on 12 hits, committed 2 errors, and was held to 1 run on 4 hits in a game 1 for their doubleheader. Dunedin scored 4 runs in the 1st inning and held off the Tarpons to take the 2nd game of the doubleheader.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (12-7)

The Bisons lead 2 to 0 in the 4th inning. The stats below are for an incomplete game.

Almost 2 years between games stopped due to weather… not too shabby! 🌧 Tonight’s game against the RailRiders has been suspended after 3 innings. Teams to restart this 9-inning contest Thursday at 5, then play a second 7-inning game. https://t.co/x4Knkqxsst — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 27, 2021

HR- Nash Knight (2)

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 52 pitches

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-12)

Rain Day

teamwork makes the dream work https://t.co/ROEATR2MIx — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 26, 2021

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (12-8)

The C’s fall 7 to 3

HR- Davis Schneider (2)

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 4.0IP, 7H, 4R, 2BB, 2K on 78 pitches

L- Van Eyk (0-1, 5.87ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (7-14)

Game1

The D-Jays fall 7 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Joel Concepcion 4.0IP, 5H, 2R 3BB, 1K on 83 pitches

L- Concepcion (1-2, 5.29ERA)

Game2

Dunedin won 4 to 3

HR- Zach Britton (3)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 3.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 57 pitches

W- Melean (2-1, 5.56ERA)

SV- Adrian Hernandez (3)

Top Performers:

Buffalo Knight (1-for-1, R, RBI, HR)

NH Mother Nature

C’s Cobi Johnson (2IP, 2BB, 3K), Schneider (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, 2K), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, R, K)

D-Jays Game 1- Leonardo Jimenez (1-for-2, R, 2BB, K), Addison Barger (1-for-2, BB, 2B), Jhon Solarte (0-for-1, 2BB, K). Game 2Melean (see above), Addison Barger (2-for-3, R, 2B), Britton (1-for-1, R, 2RBI, HR, BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Miguel Hiraldo because honestly there wasn’t a lot to pick from.

Miguel is one of the Blue Jays top-rated prospects. It’s my opinion that Hiraldo would be rated much higher if it weren’t for Toronto’s strong system but mark my words he will definitely move up these ranking systems as some of the older prospects graduate.

The Blue Jays signed the infielder in 2017 for 750k. He was considered one of the strongest hitters of the IFA market in that year. In his first two seasons, Hiraldo has done excelled at making consistently hard contact which shows off quick hands and good bat speed. He has enough arm to stick at SS but it is more likely that he will move over to 3rd base or 2nd base with so many good SS in the system, as he does lack the range of these other SS.

Hiraldo went 1-for-2 with a walk and strikeout in game 1 for the D-Jays. He played 3rd base.

In Game 2, Miguel Hiraldo was batted 2nd and back at 3rd base. He went 2-for-3 with a run scored, and a stolen base. He committed his 5th error season.

For the season, Miguel Hiraldo owns a .260 batting average with a home run, 7 runs batted, 8 runs scored, 5 doubles, and 5 stolen bases in 6 attempts. Miguel struggles with breaking balls and it shows in his 5:25 BB:K ratio. He’s been hitting the ball into the ground more this year with a 1.29 GO/AO while maintaining a .677OPS in 19 games.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin and the Fisher Cats didn’t play on Wednesday. Martin is batting .273 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 4 RBI, and .742OPS.

Jordan Groshans remained out of the lineup on Tuesday and didn’t play on Wednesday due to the weather. He last played on May 18th going 1-for-3 against Portland. Word is, Groshans is dealing with some lower body soreness described as ‘mild’. In 41AB, Groshans is batting .244 with a .647OPS.

hearing that Jordan Groshans might be back in the lineup today… source: literally us, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 26, 2021

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *