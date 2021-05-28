Blue Jays Draft 2021: Part I – 7 Strategic Questions

The 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft will have 20 rounds and be held from July 11-13. The Blue Jays’ first round pick is #19 overall. Who would / could / should they take?

This article is the first in the three-part series about the upcoming MLB First Year Player Draft. In it, I discuss 7 key strategic questions that the Jays need to consider. The second part of this series – which should come out in a few days – will look at mock drafts, and the players they project the Jays to choose. The third part will discuss the “dark horses” – players that the Jays might take earlier than expected.

Some first round picks are easier than others. If an Austin Martin falls to you at #5, the only major decision factor is whether you can afford him. But most draft decisions are not so simple. Here are seven strategic decisions that the Jays should consider prior to draft day that will impact on the choices they make

#1 – Ranking vs. Tiering?

For a first round pick, some teams are said to prepare a simple ranking of the top “X” players. When their turn comes, whoever is the highest ranking player available becomes their pick. Other teams are said to use tiering. Under this system, player A might be alone in tier 1, players B and C might be in tier 2, and players D, E, F, and G might all be in tier 3. When it comes a team’s turn to pick, they look to the highest remaining tier and choose a player from that tier. So, in my example, if players A, B, C, and F were all gone, a team would choose between D, E and G. The choice between these three might depend on several factors, including …

#2 – How much does money matter

In the 2020 draft, Austin Martin was projected to be taken first or second overall. Instead, he fell to the Jays at #5. It is speculated that one major reason for his fall was his price. His agent (some fellow named Boras) made it clear that Martin would not sign for anything less than top top dollar – even more than slot value. Signing a top pick for over slot has implications, not only for the cash outflow but for the impact on future draft rounds.

If the Jays were faced with a similar situation in 2021 – if a top-5 talent fell to them at 19 but his signing bonus demands were so high that it would severely limit future picks – would the Jays be willing to put so many of their eggs in this single basket? Or what if a player like Bubba Chandler (BA#18) were still available in the second round, due to signability concerns (Bubba is also an NFL-calibre football player) – would the Jays overpay Bubba and then sacrifice future rounds (like they did in 2012 when they paid Matt Smoral $2 million as the #50 pick, and then paid rounds 4-10 $5,000 or less each)?

#3 – Positional need

There is an old saying in baseball that a team should always draft the best player available. I agree with that, where the best player available is clearly the best player available. But suppose that the Jays are using the tiering method, and have to decide between two players of equivalent value but who play different positions? As for example – two of the players mentioned as possible Jays picks in the first round are catchers (Jack Ford and Adrian del Castillo). If it were a coin toss between one of these players and an equivalent outfielder or pitcher, should the catcher-rich Jays choose the latter? Or does a player’s position when drafted really matter – I seem to remember two players drafted as catchers named Delgado and Donaldson who did not succeed behind the plate but still had middlin’ fair MLB careers.

#4 – College vs High School

Assuming that the Jays are tiering (as in #1 above) it is entirely possible that they could find a mixture of college and high school players in the same tier. Other things being equal, should they have a preference? You could make a case that players like Vladdy and Bo are just moving into their prime, so signing a player similar to Alek Manoah would could contribute at the big league level within two years would reinforce this window. But Team Shapkins has said repeatedly (and correctly, in my view) that it is necessary to keep the prospect pipeline strong and full at all levels, which means that you need high-potential 18 year olds as well as 21-year-olds.

#5 – Balancing ceiling and floor

In 2010, with the 11th pick overall, the Jays drafted Deck McGuire (two picks ahead of Chris Sale, but that is another story). McGuire was projected to be a strong, middle-of-the-rotation innings-eater. The kind of workhorse that a contending team builds a rotation around (think Mark Buehrle, or R.A. Dickey). McGuire did not work out, but the concept of a low-ceiling, high-floor pick was arguably justified at that time. In 2018, the Jays drafted Jordan Groshans (the Baseball America 38th ranked draft prospect) with the 12th overall pick. Jordan was still raw, but he showed high upside. It was a high-ceiling, low-floor pick – and again, it was likely justified by where the Jays were at the time. Should the Jays be playing it safe in 2021 (with a player like Jordan Wicks), or should they be rolling the dice?

#6 – Taking injury risk

In 2014, with the 9th pick overall, the Jays took Jeff Hoffman. Jeff had been considered a possible first overall pick before suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery the year before. There was a very real chance that Hoffman would not fully recover from the Tommy John – or at least, that he would not be the same pitcher that he was before the surgery. But if he *did* recover, his upside was a legitimate staff ace. High ceiling, very low floor. There is a Hoffman 2.0 in the 2021 draft in Gunnar Hoglund, a power pitcher who was projected to be a top-10 pick before injuring his arm and needing Tommy John surgery. Gunnar is now expected to go in the 15-25 range, and so could be available to the Jays at 19. Should the Jays take this kind of gamble?

#7 – The bloodlines factor

Writers have poked fun at the Jays’ predilection for choosing players with mlb bloodlines. If names like Guerrero, Bichette, Conine, Clemens (and Gurriel!) do not mean anything to you, I feel bad for you – you have missed a lot of great baseball. The reality is that a large part of baseball is mental (or psychological, if you prefer), and a kid who has grown up around professional athletes and parks is often less intimidated and more confident. Might this influence the Jays’ first and subsequent selections in 2021? It is unlikely that Jack Leiter (son of Mark Leiter) would fall to the Jays at #19, but James Wood (son of Kenny Wood, who played in the NBA) is projected to be drafted at #21 and Ricky Tiedemann (BA#46) has a brother playing in the Rangers organization. Not to mention of course, Shane McGuire (BA#366)!

The bottom line

It is easy to say “just draft the best player available”, but life and baseball are not that simple. The Jays will have difficult decisions to make in July, and it will help to have a strong strategic foundation before they get there.

