May 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Big Nate not great, not bad either.

The system went 2 and 4. Buffalo surrendered 4 runs in the 5th inning and were held to 2 runs on 4 hits in game 1. In Game 2, Buffalo allowed 3 runs in the 1st inning but were held to 2 runs on one hit. New Hampshire scored 10 runs on 10 hits, scoring 6 runs between the 9th and 11 inning in game 1. In Game 2, New Hampshire couldn’t hold a 1-0 lead, allowing 2 runs in the 6th inning to Somerset. Vancouver scored 5 runs on 6 hits which included a walkoff win, committing 3 errors and stealing 2 bases. Dunedin scored 7 runs on 9 hits but allowed 10 runs on 8 hits, issuing 8 walks to the Tarpons.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (12-9)

Game1 The Bisons fall 4 to 2

HR- Nash Knight (2)

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 52 pitches

2nd Starter- Nate Pearson 3.0IP, 4H, 4R, 2BB, 7K, 1HRA on 71 pitches

L- Pearson (0-1, 5.59ERA)

Game2 Buffalo lost 3 to 2

HR- Christian Colon (5)

💪Christian Colon knew it the second he made contact! 1-0 #Bisons in the top of the 1st pic.twitter.com/aNZY1ALF2b — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 27, 2021

Starter- Casey Lawrence 3.0IP, 3H, 3R, 1BB, 6K, 1HRA on 50 pitches

L- Lawrence (0-1, 6.75ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-13)

Game1 New Hampshire won 10 to 8 in 11 innings

HR- Jordan Groshans (1)

Starter- Maximo Castillo 0.2IP, 3H, 4R, 3BB, 0K, 1HRA on 36 pitches

W- Jon Harris (1-2, 2.31ERA)/BSV1

H- James Dykstra (1)

Game2 New Hampshire lost 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Troy Miller 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 3BB, 3K on 85 pitches

We’ve got a debut on the mound, as Troy Miller gets his first Double-A action! pic.twitter.com/meCePDuBAj — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 28, 2021

L- Brody Rodning (0-3, 5.68ERA)/BSV3

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (13-8)

The C’s won 5 to 4

Walk + sac bunt + walk + a single from @SPENCE_b_shakin = WALK OFF WIN IN THE 9th! Final Score: 🇨🇦 5 – 4 🐸 Box: https://t.co/PIzYFIGa2k pic.twitter.com/scTivTyjY3 — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 28, 2021

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 5K on 78 pitches

W- Hagen Danner (1-1, 1.64ERA)

BSV- Sam Ryan (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (7-15)

The D-Jays fall 10 to 7

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (2)

Starter- Nick Frasso 2.0IP, 1H, 1R 1BB, 4K on 43 pitches

L- Wilgenis Alvarado (0-1, 12.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Nate Pearson.

Nate didn’t pitch great in this one but he did have his moments. Pearson started the game after it was suspended due to rain the day before. He started off strong, striking out the side in the 4th with one walk to Derek Dietrich. The 5th inning was a mess for Pearson. He surrendered a leadoff double, an HBP, a 2run double, K, wild pitch, HR, BB, flyout, K. not good.

The 5th inning was a 37 pitch inning.

In typical Nate Pearson fashion, he came out strong in the 6th, striking out the first two batter before allowing a single and generating a groundball to get out of the inning.

For the season, Nate Pearson owns 0-1 record with a 5.59ERA in 9.2IP over 3 appearances. He has allowed 6 runs on 10 hits, walking 4 and striking out 19. Opponents are batting .256 off him. His WHIP is 1.45.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin batted leadoff and played SS for Fisher Cats in game 1 on Thursday. He went hitless in 5 at-bats, walking once and striking three times. In game 2, Martin batted 2nd and manned SS. He picked up one of New Hampshire’s two hits in the game, a double. He also scored the club’s only run, finishing 1-for-3.

Martin is batting .254 with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 4 RBI, and .709OPS.

Jordan Groshans returned to the lineup on Thursday, batting 2nd and DH’ing for the Fisher Cats in game 1. Jordan hit a 2-run home run, his 1st, in the 1st inning to score Martin who walked and give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. His next hit came in the 7th inning, a single to RF. Groshans was replaced by Reggie Pruitt in the top of the 9th as Groshans started the inning at 2nd base. Thankfully not replaced due to injury.

In Game 2, Groshans did not play.

Groshans owns a .261BA with a .728OPS, 1HR, and 5RBI in 46 at-bats.

