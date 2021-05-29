May 28th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Addison Barger hits for the cycle

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 0. Buffalo and New Hampshire were rained out. Vancouver held the AquaSox off the board, as they scored 3 runs off 4 hits including Ryan Gold‘s 2nd home run. Dunedin doubled up the Tarpons in convincing fashion with 14 runs on 15 hits including an unforgettable game from Addison Barger.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (12-9)

Bisons postponed: Makeup on September 2nd.

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-13)

New Hampshire was rained out and play a doubleheader on Saturday.

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (14-8)

The C’s won 3 to 0

HR- Ryan Gold (2)

Starter-Nick Fraze 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 7K on 76 pitches

W- Fraze (3-0, 1.57ERA)

H- Brandon Eisert (1)

SV- Justin Maese (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-15)

The D-Jays won 14 to 7

HR- Addison Barger (3, 4)

Starter- Sem Robberse 3.0IP, 3H, 4R 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 57 pitches

W- Juan De Paula (1-2, 7.36ERA)

H- Lazaro Estrada (1)

Top Performers:

C’s Gold (2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2K), Fraze (see above), Eisert (2IP, 1H, 3K), and Maese (1IP, 1H, 1BB, 2K)

D-Jays Zac Cook (2-for-2, 2R, 3RBI, BB, SB), Orelvis Martinez (2-for-5, 2R, RBI, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Dunedin Blue Jays Addison Barger.

The D-Jays infielder DH’d and batted 6th on Friday. Addison is having a good offensive start to his season. He tripled in his 1st at-bat, scoring Orelvis Martinez and Miguel Hiraldo to give Dunedin a 3-0 lead.

Addison Barger doubled in the 3rd to score Martinez and Zach Britton to regain the lead, 5-4. Barger and Hiraldo scored off a MacKenzie Mueller single, D-Jays 7-4.

The 21-yr-old King, Tampa, FL native hit a leadoff home run to start the 4th inning. D-Jays 12-4. Just a single away from the cycle. In the 5th with Hiraldo on 1st base and 2-outs, Barger took a 2-0 pitch over the wall in RF for his 2nd HR of the game and 4th of the season to give the good guys a 14-4 lead.

Addison Barger picked up his single in the 8th, his final at-bat, to complete the cycle. He finished 5-for-5 with 3 runs scored, 2HR, a double, a triple, and 7 RBI. For the season Barger is batting .319 with 1.013OPS, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 4HR, and 18 RBI.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin and the Fisher Cats were rained out.

Martin is batting .254 with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 4 RBI, and .709OPS.

Jordan Groshans and Fisher Cats were rained out.

Groshans owns a .261BA with a .728OPS, 1HR, and 5RBI in 46 at-bats.

