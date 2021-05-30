Blue Jays win game, series vs Cleveland

The Blue Jays continued their road series in Cleveland in the first game of a double header on Sunday afternoon, looking for their second straight series win.

RHP Ross Stripling (TOR) vs RHP Aaron Civale (CLE)

Stripling’s overall season stats are underwhelming, however he was coming off of his best appearance of the season. Coming in after opener Trent Thornton on May 24, Stripling pitched seven shut out innings on a day the Rays scored 14 runs. Stripling revealed post game that he had made mechanical adjustments.

Civale is off to a very strong start to the season for Cleveland. He came in to the game with a 3.04 era in 11 games, good for 10th in the league.

Top 1 – Marcus Semien hit a bloop double that fell among three Cleveland fielders. He advanced to third on a deep fly ball out by Vlad Guerrero jr but Teoscar Hernandez grounded out and the runner was stranded.

Stripling pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 1st.

Top 2 – Rowdy Tellez came up with one out. Cleveland’s defence has the shift on vs left hand hitting Tellez and he hit a ground ball just hair up the 3rd base line for a single. He was stranded when Lourdes Gurriel jr hit in to a double play.

Bottom 2 – Stripling surrendered a sharp two out single to Josh Naylor but Owen Miller grounded out and the game remained scoreless.

Top 3 – Joe Panik hit a single that Amed Rosario lost in the sun. Panik advanced to second on a wild pitch, then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Reese McGuire. Semien hit a single off the body of Jose Ramirez. Runners on the corners, one out. Bo Bichette hit what probably should have been an inning ending double play but 1B Jake Bauers dropped the relay throw. 1-0 Blue Jays.

Top 4 – The Blue Jays finally got a hit that wasn’t aided by luck or poor fielding by Cleveland. Hernandez hit a long home run to LF. 2-0 Jays. With one out, Tellez hit a solo HR of his own. 3-0 Jays.

Bottom 4 – Stripling issued a one out walk to Ramirez. The next two batters flew out to LF to preserve the 3-0 lead for the visitors.

Top 5 – Semien continued to make a case for being American League player of the month for May with a one out double. Bichette drew a walk. Guerrero grounded in to an inning ending double play.

Bottom 5 – Naylor nailed a 2-0 pitch for a solo HR to centre. 3-1 Jays. Stripling retired the next three Cleveland hitters in order.

Bottom 6. Stripling’s day was done after only 67 pitches, in line for the win. The only blemish on his day the Naylor HR. RHP Rafael Dolis in to relieve him.

Rosario hit a one out single over the glove of a leaping Bichette at SS. Jose Ramirez up representing the potential tying run flew out to RF on the first pitch. Eddie Rosario flew out to CF to end the frame.

Top 7 – Panik singled, then was replaced by pinch runner Santiago Espinal. McGuire followed with a double, runners on second and third, nobody out. Civale’s day was done. RHP Phil Maton in to relieve him.

Semien drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Bichette struck out. Guerrero hit a sac fly to the warning track in CF. 4-1 Jays.

Bottom 7. RHP Jordan Romano in for the save opportunity. Harold Ramirez grounded out. In an all Canadian matchup, Naylor hit a one out single off of Romano. Owen Miller struck out. Bauers popped out to LF.

Final – Toronto 4, Cleveland 1

The Blue Jays used strong pitching, flawless defence, a couple of long balls and cashing in on opponents miscues to secure a victory in the game and the series.

Up next – in about a half an hour, Toronto and Cleveland finish the series with the second game of this double header with a chance for a series sweep.

