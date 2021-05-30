May 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Zach Logue, 12 strike outs in win

The system went. Buffalo drops three in a row, surrendering 3 runs on 9 hits including 2 home runs. New Hampshire held the Patriots to one run on 3 hits and took advantage of four Patriot errors to take game 1. New Hampshire surrendered 7 runs in the 1st inning of game 2 and couldn’t muster any offense. Vancouver allowed 9 runs over the first 4 innings, scoring 1 run on 3 hits. Dunedin had a rest day.

 

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (12-10)

 

The Bisons lose 3 to 2

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 5.0IP, 7H, 3R, 4BB, 4K, and 2HRA on 92 pitches

 

L- Allgeyer (1-2, 5.24ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-13)

 

Game 1- Fisher Cats won 6 to 1

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Zach Logue 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 12K, and 1HRA on 88 pitches

 

W- Logue (3-0, 2.96ERA)

 

Game 2- Fisher Cats fall hard 12 to 0 and were held to 2 hits.

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Cre Finfrock 0-1, 2H, 5R, 3BB, 1K on 29 pitches

 

L- Finfrock (0-1, 19.29ERA)

 

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (14-9)

 

The C’s were beat 9 to 1

 

HR- Spencer Horwitz (1)

 

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 1.2IP, 5H, 6R, 3BB, 1K on 57 pitches

 

L-  Kloff (1-2, 7.27ERA)

 

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-15)

 

Scheduled off day and man the pitching staff needs it after allowing 30 in the 5 games against the Tampa Tarpons.

 

 

Top Performers:

 

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the pitching of Zach Logue.

 

Logue pitched the first game of New Hampshire’s doubleheader on Saturday. A former 9th round selection of the 2017 Draft, Zach is a lefty who doesn’t possess an overpowering FB but his slider has improved enough it can be considered a plus slider. He does a good job of hiding the ball and controls the strike zone. Logue has had some success since being drafted with a 22-12 record, 3.33ERA in 310.2 IP across 63 appearances (53 starts). If he makes it to the BIGS, it will most likely be as a lefty RP.

 

On Saturday, the 6-foot-0 lefty threw 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes, induced one ground ball out and four fly ball outs. The 25-yr-old struck out the side in the 1st and 2nd, allowing a single in the 1st inning. Zach started the 3rd inning with a pair of strikeouts before allowing Michael Beltre to reach on a single to CF, who Logue quickly picked off of 1st base to end the frame.

 

The Mason, Ohio native set the Patriots down in order in the 4th with a ground ball out, fly ball out, and a strikeout, needing 16 pitchings. Logue surrendered a home run to Isiah Gilliam in the 5th but that is all, ground ball, HR, ground ball, K.

 

The 6th inning was his final frame and Zach finished strong, striking out Chase Illig on three pitches, striking out Beltre on four pitches, and getting Diego Castillo to fly out on 5 pitches. A nice 12 pitch inning.

 

Zach Logue was making his 5th start of 2021 and owns a perfect 3-0 record, 2.96ERA with 39K. He has allowed 18 hits and 3 walks over 27.1IP for a 0.77WHIP. Logue has surrendered 3 HR and owns a 0.63GO/AO while holding opponents to a .188BA.

 

The Martin and Groshans Show

 

Austin Martin played CF and batted leadoff for the Fisher Cats in game 1. He grounded out in the 1st inning, walked and was caught stealing in the 3rd, grounded out in the 4th, and hit a 2-RBI single to LF in the 6th inning. He finished 1-for-3, 2RBI, BB, and CS.

 

Game 2, Martin played CF and batted 2nd. He walked in the 1st inning, singled to RF in the 3rd inning, and struck out in the 6th inning. Martin went 1-for-2 with a BB and a K.

 

Martin is batting .265 with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 6 RBI, and .731OPS.

 

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 2nd for the Fisher Cats in GM1. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Groshans did not play in GM2.

 

Groshans owns a .240BA with a .673OPS, 1HR, and 5RBI in 46 at-bats.

 

 

 

 

