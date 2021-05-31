Blue Jays Draft 2021: Part III – The Dark Horses

What if the Blue Jays were to surprise with their first round pick (#19 overall) in the upcoming First Year Player Draft? Who might they take?

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





This is the last in a three-part series about the Blue Jays and the upcoming July First-Year Player draft. You can read Part I (Strategy) here. Part II (the Mock Drafts) can be read here.

In Part II of this series I discussed the mock drafts, and the players who are considered to be the most likely to be taken by the Jays with their first pick. But life, the universe and baseball are not that simple. It is entirely possible that the Jays could choose to go in a different direction. Here are a few of the potential “dark horses” we could see at #19 on day 1.

The Injury Gamble: Gunnar Hoglund, RHP – 6’4″, 220 lbs, 21 years old, Mississippi

Gunnar was originally projected as a top-10 talent. After sitting at 88-92 mph for the start of his college career his fastball has recently ticked up to 92-95, and his slider and change-up are already 55 grade per mlb.com. But arguably Gunnar’s most intriguing stat is his control. He walked only 1.8 batters per nine innings in his college career (with 8.9 K/9). He is one of the most mature arms in the draft, and is expected to have a rapid rise through the minors.

There are two big questions about Gunnar. The first is the increase in his fastball velocity. Gunnar could potentially be a decent #3-#4 starter even with below-average fastball velocity. But if his recent uptick is real (he has flirted with 95-96) then not only will his fastball become a more powerful weapon but his secondary pitches will become that much more effective as well. Combined with his excellent control, that is top-of-rotation stuff. The second issue is his recent injury, which will require Tommy John surgery.

While Tommy John surgery is more effective and lower risk today than it was in the past, there is still a risk that Gunnar might not fully recover – or that the surgery could cost him his uptick in velocity or pinpoint control. The situation is similar to Jeff Hoffman, who was in the discussion for the first pick overall in the 2014 First Year Player Draft before having Tommy John. The Jays drafted him at #9 overall.

Given the surgery, Hoglund is projected to be a late first / early second round pick. He should be available to the Jays at #19, and might even be a candidate for a below-slot signing.

The Helium Play: Michael McGreevy, RHP – 6’4″, 200 lbs, 21 years old, UC Santa Barbara

Two years ago, the idea of McGreevy being a first round pick would have been laughable. He was pitching middle relief, with a fastball in the 88-92mph range and no other holy-cow-Batman stuff. His ascent up the prospect rankings started in 2020, when he was moved to the rotation and produced a 0.99 ERA over 27.1 innings, with an 8.6 K/9 and a 2.3 BB/9. But what really opened scouts’ eyes was a sudden increase in his fastball velocity to the 92-95mph range (touching 97) in the fall, with an improved slider as well.

Scouts were keen to see whether this late-2020 improvement was a blip, or whether it would be repeated in 2021. So far, McGreevy has not disappointed. In 95.2 IP so far this year, Michael has a 2.92 ERA with 109 strikeouts (10.3 K/9) to only 10 walks (0.9 BB/9). His 10.90 K/BB ratio is second in NCAA Division I. Mlb.com rates his fastball and slider as above-average, and his curve and change-up are not far behind. They give him a 60 grade on his control (very rare for a college arm!) and rank him as their #20 prospect.

The Jays have never been afraid of drafting players with helium (in 2018, they took Jordan Groshans with the 12th overall pick even though he was ranked in the 30s by most draft prognosticators). If they believe in McGreevy’s epiphany, he might well be their next upside play.

The Paradigm Shifter: Bubba Chandler, RHP/SS – 6’3″, 200 lbs, 19 years old, North Oconee High School

You might have heard of this guy named Shohei Ohtani. In 2018, his mlb rookie year, he had the eighth-best wRC+ among MLB hitters (300+ plate appearances) AND the 29th-best ERA- among starting pitchers (50+ innings). Crazy, right? Totally unique and unheard of?

Not exactly. Many years ago, two-way players were far more common (ever hear of a star pitcher named Babe Ruth?). And even today, two-way players at lower levels are not that rare – Brandon Belt, Andrelton Simmons, and Buster Posey all played both ways in college. But conventional wisdom has it that (barring X-Men like Ohtani) players just can’t learn pitching and fielding/hitting at a major league level. They have to pick one.

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a living from challenging conventional wisdom. Their latest foray is in their development of Brendan McKay, drafted in 2017. The Rays announced when they drafted him that he would be developed as a two-way player, and that is what they have done. (I don’t know about you, but when I hear “The RAYS are experimenting with …” it definitely gets my attention)

The Jays have placed great emphasis on positional flexibility. Imagine a relief pitcher (or even a starter) who could also pinch hit and pinch run, and even play the field on occasion? It would be like having an extra man on the bench. And (if that is not funky enough) how about a pitcher who could move to the field and then back to the mound, when the matchup was favourable?

Which brings me to Bubba Chandler.

[Bubba] throws an 89-93 mph fastball with a hammer breaking ball that could develop into a 70-grade offering. The pitch is in the mid 70s mostly, with above-average spin rates. He throws with a loose and fluid arm action and because of that and his athleticism, scouts think he’ll be a good strike thrower. As a hitter, Chandler hits from both sides of the plate with solid pop and a quick first step at shortstop and is also an above-average runner.

And of course, if one aspect of Bubba’s game were to falter in development, it would be possible to move him full-time to the other. The idea of drafting a player for two-way development might sound crazy. Maybe Ohtani is so special his success can’t be replicated. Or maybe he is to playing both ways what Babe Ruth was to swinging for the fences, or Steph Curry was to shooting 28-foot jumpers: a supreme talent who was only unique until others realized they could also do the impossible

The bottom line

The Jays have surprised us with their first round picks before (not always a pleasant surprise, but …) . It is entirely possible that they will do so again in 2021, either out of choice or just because the obvious options have been taken.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *