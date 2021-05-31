We be-leaf we’ll get a ‘W’ this afternoon!

May 30th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Schultz outstanding for C’s

Ryan Mueller May 31, 2021

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

 

The system went 1 and 1. Buffalo was rained out. New Hampshire was rained out. Vancouver walked off the AquaSox with a Luis De Los Santos sac fly. Dunedin wishes they were rained out.

 

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (12-10)

 

Rained out

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-13)

 

Rained out

 

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (15-9)

 

The C’s won 2 to 1

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Paxton Schultz 6.0IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 8K on 87 pitches

 

W- Hagen Danner (2-1, 1.93ERA)

 

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-16)

 

Dunedin fall 13 to 10

 

HR- Steward Berroa (1)

 

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 2.2IP, 1H, 1R, 4BB, 4K on 60 pitches

 

L- Jiorgeny Casimiri (1-2, 11.32ERA)

 

Top Performers:

 

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the pitching of Vancouver’s Paxton Schultz.

 

Paxton was sold to the Blue Jays on May 2nd, 2021. Before that, Paxton Schultz was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 14th round of the 2019 Draft. He spent 2019 in AAA, throwing 23.1 innings, finishing with 7 walks, 22K, and a 3.86ERA.

 

The 23-yr-old righty threw 57 of his 87 pitches for strikes. He induced 6 ground ball outs and one flyball out. Schultz struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches. He surrendered a two-out single but catcher Ryan Gold threw him out end the top half of the 1st.

 

The 6-foot-3 Utah native surrendered a leadoff single to begin the 2nd frame, got a ground out and a strikeout before walking Connor Hoover to put runners on 1st and 2nd with 2-outs. Schultz got Miguel Perez to hit a 0-1 pitch to CF Cameron Eden to end the threat.

 

Schultz seemed to settle down from there with a 3-up 3-down 3rd, a leadoff single in the 4th before striking out the side, a leadoff walk before retiring the next three in 5th, and a 3-up 3-down 6th inning.

 

In 4 games, Paxton Schultz owns a record of 2-0 with a 2.25ERA. In 20IP, Schultz has allowed 13 hits and issued 4 walks for a 0.85WHIP. Opponents are batting .188. Schultz has stuck out 27 batters and owns a 1.31GO/AO.

 

The Martin and Groshans Show was rained out

 

Austin Martin is batting .265 with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 6 RBI, and .731OPS.

 

Jordan Groshans owns a .240BA with a .673OPS, 1HR, and 5RBI in 46 at-bats.

 

 

 

 

*****
