Montoyo: An Anatomy of the Blue Jays Doubleheader Bullpen Decisions

The Toronto Blue Jays played a doubleheader against Cleveland on May 30. The Jays were victorious in Game 1 but lost Game 2. One of the debates concerning both games was the bullpen decisions made by Charlie Montoyo.

In Game 1 of the Cleveland doubleheader, with the Blue Jays in the lead 3-1 after five innings, Charlie Montoyo removed Ross Stripling. Montoyo entrusted Rafael Dolis and Jordan Romano with the mound to finish the game. Toronto added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. The Jays had a 4-0 advantage over Cleveland in Game 2 after five innings. Tyler Chatwood replaced Steven Matz, who gave up two runs in the sixth and left the game with no outs and runners on first and second. After Cleveland tied the game at 4-4 to end the sixth, Chatwood returned for the seventh inning with a 5-4 lead. However, Chatwood and Anthony Castro gave up two runs, and the Jays lost 6-5.

Not surprisingly, Montoyo was on the receiving end of much criticism for his bullpen usage. My view is that Montoyo’s decisions in Game 1 were reasonable. Game 2? Not so much. Let’s review the decisions in more detail.

Context

The first matter to note is that both games were seven-inning affairs under MLB’s new rule for doubleheaders. Other matters of significance are as follows:

Toronto has two scheduled off-days during the upcoming week (Monday and Thursday).

The available relievers had thrown just 11 innings in the past week, the fewest in the American League. Romano had the most innings under his belt of the group (three innings). Chatwood was next with two appearances, and two innings pitched. Six other bullpen arms had one appearance each. Newly acquired Carl Edwards Jr. pitched most recently on Thursday in a one-inning outing with the Bisons.

Cleveland’s 84 wRC+ ranks 14th in the American League. In other words, Cleveland’s hitters perform at a level that is 16 percent below the MLB average. On a relative basis, this is not a dangerous group of batters.

Game 1

Stripling departed the game after throwing 67 pitches, 41 of which were strikes. Stripling surrendered two hits, including a home run, and recorded one walk and three strikeouts. The question to consider is whether Montoyo’s decision to remove Stripling after five innings, and to use both Dolis and Romano, was reasonable. My arguments are as follows:

The first matter to address is whether Stripling was a victim of a three-times-through-the-order (“TTTO”) decision. On May 24, Stripling replaced Trent Thornton against Tampa, and Stripling faced 24 batters, including the top five in the order three times. Tampa is a much better hitting club than Cleveland: Tampa has a 108 wRC+ (#4 in AL), and Cleveland has produced an 84 wRC+ (#14). My view is that the TTTO tactic was not a significant factor in Montoyo’s decision.

Josh Naylor crushed his fifth-inning home run, which had a 112 mph exit velocity and travelled 435 feet. Also, in the fourth, Harold Ramirez hit a 350-foot fly ball (92 mph), and Eddie Rosario hit a 335-fly (96 mph). These batted balls are signs of fatigue.

As noted earlier, the bullpen was well-rested. With days off on Monday and Thursday, I believe that it was rational to make sure that the bullpen gets some work.

It is wise to get the win in Game 1. No one, including Montoyo, knew what would happen in Game 2. Perhaps it would be a blowout or maybe a nail-biter. Hence, deal with the known situation, which was in real-time in Game 1. Therefore, I support the decision to use both Dolis and Romano in their typical, one-inning appearance length. Get the win that is in front of you. There were other bullpen options available for Game 2.

Game 2

The events of the sixth inning, while painful to relive, should be documented. The inning unfolded as follows:

Matz entered the sixth inning ahead 4-0, having thrown 59 pitches. He had given up one hit, issued no walks and struck out four batters.

Yu Chang reached first base due to an error by third baseman Santiago Espinal.

Rene Rivera followed with a double, which scored Chang.

Cesar Hernandez contributed a single, which moved Rivera to third.

Amed Rosario singled, and Rivera crossed the plate, making the score 4-2.

Chatwood replaced Matz.

Hernandez scored on a Jose Ramirez single; Rosario moved to third. Toronto held a 4-3 advantage over Cleveland. Notably, Jonathan Davis threw home in an attempt to prevent Hernandez from scoring. That was a poor decision because there was a play available at third to nab Rosario; there was little hope that the Jays could have thrown Hernandez out at home.

Harold Ramirez hit into a double play; Rosario scored. If Davis had thrown out Rosario at third, the Jays might have escaped the inning with a one-run lead.

Jake Bauers made the final out.

The seventh inning started well for the Blue Jays when they took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the inning. The final frame unfolded as follows:

Chatwood returned for the seventh.

After Naylor was retired, Chatwood walked the next four batters on 17 pitches.

Cleveland had tied the game at five.

Castro replaced Chatwood and surrendered the game-winning sacrifice fly.

The Chatwood Decision

As an aside, I find it interesting that Montoyo is criticized for using his gut (allow Chatwood to work himself out of it). Some of the very same people castigate Montoyo when he “follows the script.” It appears that Montoyo can’t win with a segment of the fan base. Let’s unpack the Game 2 seventh-inning bullpen decisions.

Again, collectively, Cleveland’s hitters perform at a level that is 16 percentage points below the MLB average wRC+. Chatwood was not facing the ’27 Yankees when he came out for the seventh inning. Also, it was the bottom of the order coming up for Cleveland in the seventh frame.

My view is that Montoyo’s decision to bring Chatwood back for the seventh was sensible. Chatwood is an experienced bullpen arm, and he only threw 11 pitches in the sixth inning. Perhaps the decision to leave Chatwood in was partly a show of confidence from Montoyo. Chatwood performed poorly in a recent outing, the implosion against Tampa. With a one-run lead and the bottom of the order coming up for Cleveland, Montoyo could afford to make a non-by-the-book bullpen choice.

Montoyo’s managerial error was not having arms ready in the bullpen when Chatwood came back for the seventh inning. There was no activity in Toronto’s bullpen until late in Chatwood’s appearance. That tactic was baffling, particularly so because the bullpen has had a light workload during the past week and two off-days coming up this week. In other words, Montoyo had some wiggle room to have pitchers get ready. In general, it is not wise for a Manger to have relievers warm up unnecessarily if pitchers are tired or there is a full schedule just ahead. The Blue Jays were not in that situation.

Furthermore, at the first sign of difficulty, Montoyo would have arms available in the bullpen. A.J. Cole, Thornton, Tim Mayza and others were available. The bullpen’s inactivity until too late is on Montoyo.

The Last Word

The Blue Jays had an opportunity to sweep both games of the doubleheader with Cleveland. Montoyo’s decision to use Stripling, Dolis and Romano in Game 1 was a sensible call. In Game 2, Montoyo’s decision to give the ball to Chatwood in the seventh was reasonable. However, there was no bullpen activity until too late in that inning. That was a clear managerial error.

