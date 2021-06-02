Guerrero, Ray power Blue Jays to victory over Marlins

The Blue Jays hosted the Miami Marlins at their new home away from home in Buffalo, looking to get back in the win column.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





LHP Robbie Ray (TOR) vs RHP Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

Ray has been very good for the Jays this season however he was looking to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season. He gave up 4 earned runs in only 4.2 innings vs the Yankees in the second half of a double header on May 27.

Alcantara is having a good season for the Marlins and was coming off of a strong outing vs the Phillies, giving up 2 earned runs in 8 innings.

The Blue Jays were hoping for some home team friendly crowds in Buffalo, which they really didn’t have in their previous home away from home in Dunedin.

Ray had a strong start to the game with a 1-2-3 inning in the 1st, including two strikeouts.

Bottom 1st – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.hit a two out double in to the right field corner. He was stranded when Teoscar Hernandez grounded out to end the inning.

Top 2 – Ray struck out the first two Marlins before giving up back to back singles to Jorge Alfaro and Isan Diaz. Former Blue Jay Jon Berti struck out to strand the runners.

Bottom 2 – Lourdes Gurriel Jr.hit a two out bloop single to RF. Rowdy Tellez grounded out and the game remained scoreless.

Top 3 – Luis Marte was making his MLB debut and struck out. Jazz Chisholm popped out. Starling Marte hit an infield single up the 3rd base line. Jesus Aguilar followed with a solid single to CF. Garrett Cooper grounded out to strand the runners.

Bottom 3 – Marcus Semien hit an infield single, beating out the throw to 1st. Bo Bichette followed with a solid single to LF. Guerrero hit a 3 run HR to LF, in front of a cheering, pro Blue Jays crowd. 3-0 Jays.

Top 4 – Adam Duvall drew a walk to lead off the inning. Alfaro grounded in to a double play. Diaz struck out to end the inning.

Bottom 4 – Gurriel hit a one out single. Tellez hit a ball that SS Chisholm booted. Runners on the corners, one out, E6. Reese McGuire hit in to a double play and the Jays couldn’t expand their lead.

Top 5 – Ray gave up a one out walk to Luis Marte. Chisholm flew out to LF. Starling Marte doubled to LF, driving in Luis. 3-1 Jays. Starling stole third, the Jays challenged the call but it was upheld. Aguilar struck out to limit the damage.

Bottom 5 – Semien led off with a single. Bichette grounded out to first, Semien to 2nd. Guerrero got his third hit of the night, a single to RF. Runners on the corners.

Hernandez grounded out to 3B with Guerrero running, Semien scored, Guerrero to third, beating the throw. 4-1 Jays. Randal Grichuk grounded out to end the threat.

Top 7 – LHP Tim Mayza in to relieve Ray. His final line read 1 run on 6 hits in 6 innings with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts. He was in line for the win if the Jays bullpen could seal the deal.

Diaz struck out. Berti grounded out. Luis Marte popped out.

Bottom 7 – RHP John Curtiss in to relieve Alcantara. Semien popped out to 1B. Bichette struck out. Guerrero came to the plate, a triple short of the cycle.

He would settle for a single and his first career four hit game. Hernandez struck out.

Top 8 – RHP Rafael Dolis in to relieve Mayza. As Jays fans know, Dolis is either great or terrible. Fortunately the good Dolis showed up on this day. He struck out Chisholm, Starling Marte and Aguilar.

Bottom 8 – RHP Zach Pop in to pitch for the Marlins. Gurriel hit a two out solo HR to LF. 5-1 Jays.

Top 9 – RHP Jordan Romano in for Dolis. No longer a save situation but he had warmed up when it was 5-1. Cooper walked. Duvall popped out to 1B. Alfaro singled. Runners on first and second. Diaz popped out to LF. Corey Dickerson pinch hit for Berti and drew a walk to load the bases.

Jose Devers in to pinch hit for Luis Marte. Devers worked the count full, before striking out to end the game.

Final – Blue Jays 5, Marlins 1

The Jays continued their recent trend of strong starting pitching and rode that, along with hitting from Guerrero and Gurriel, and an effective bullpen, to start the Buffalo portion of the schedule with a win.

Up next – the Jays and Marlins close out the quick two game series on Wednesday. First pitch scheduled for 7:07 pm.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *