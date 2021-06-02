June 1st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: A pair of relievers shine

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 3. Buffalo picked up a walk-off win, scoring 3 runs on 4 hits. New Hampshire played catchup all game after giving up 3 runs in the 2nd inning but couldn’t overcome the early deficit. Vancouver surrendered 4 runs in the 1st inning, as Sean Wymer continues to struggle. Dunedin’s bullpen blew a 5-3 lead in the 9th inning.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (13-10)

The Herd won 3 to 2.

HR- none

Starter- T.J. Zeuch 5.0IP, 7H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 78 pitches

W- Jeremy Beasley (2-0, 0.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-15)

The Fisher Cats lose 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Kyle Johnston 3.0IP, 5H, 4R, 3BB, 2K on 64 pitches

L- Johnston (0-1, 2.95ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (15-10)

The C’s fall 7 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Sean Wymer 4.0IP, 7H, 7R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 87 pitches

L- Wymer (0-2, 8.24ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-17)

Dunedin lose 7 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.0IP, 5H, 3R, 2BB, 5K on 71 pitches

L- Roither Hernandez (1-1, 3.86ERA)/BSV2

H- Adrian Hernandez (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to a pair of relievers who did a great job of keeping their clubs in the game, Adrian Hernandez and Brandon Eisert.

Vancouver’s lefty reliever, Eisert was selected in the 18th round of the 2019 Draft. He didn’t play in 2019 or obviously 2020. The 23-yr-old started 2021 with the D-Jays but was promoted to Vancouver after a pair of solid relief appearances. Eisert has decent FB for a lefty which he throws in the mid-90’s. He also spins a slider, change, and curve, all considered average offerings. Deception and location are the keys to his success.

The 6-foot-2 native of Portland, OR. entered the game for the C’s in the 5th inning after Sean Wymer surrendered 7 runs. Eisert threw 27 of his 40 pitches for strikes, inducing 3 ground ball outs. Brandon struck out 6 of the 10 batters he faced. His outs went as follows: pop out, K, K, GB, K, K, GB, GB, K.

Since joining the C’s on May 10th, Brandon Eisert owns a 2-0 record with a 0.68ERA across 6 games. He’s picked up one hold. In 13.1 innings, he’s given up 6 hits and issued 3 walks for a 0.68WHIP. Eisert has struck out 21 batters and held opponents to a .130.

The 21-yr-old out of Escuinapa de Hidalgo, Mexico signed with Toronto back in 2017 as a IFA. He posted some decent numbers in his rookie season as a member of the DSL Blue Jays in 2018 (3-1, 2.60ERA and 21/64 BB/K) but struggled in 2019 as a member of the GCL Blue Jays (3-2, 8.02ERA and 8/15 BB/K).

Hernandez had a decent month of May, posting a 4.30ERA with a 1.50WHIP in 14.2IP. He stumbled in a May 14th outing, allowing 4 runs over 3.1IP while walking 4 and striking out 9. Adrian finished the month strong with 6.0 no-hit innings of relief over 3 appearances.

On Tuesday, Adrian Hernandez entered the game in the 6th inning with the D-Jays leading the Marauders 4 to 3. The 5-foot-10 righty threw 34 of his 52 pitches for strikes, striking out 7 of the 11 batters he faced. Hernandez struck out the first two batters he faced, allowed a 2-out double before retiring the side with his 3rd strikeout. He retired the Marauders in order in the 7th (K, GB, K) and had little trouble retiring the side in the 8th (K, BB, GB, K).

For the season, Adrian Hernandez owns a 0-1 record with a 3.57ERA. In 8 appearances, Adrian has one hold and 3 saves. He has allowed 11 hits and issued 13 walks across 17.2 innings for a 1.36WHIP.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played CF and batted leadoff for New Hampshire Tuesday. Martin grounded out in the 1st inning. He singled in the 3rd inning, advanced to 2nd on the throw, advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch but was stranded there. Austin doubled to left field in the 5th inning, scoring Kevin Vicuna from 2nd base. Austin Martin advanced to 3rd on the throw but was stranded again.

In the 8th, Austin Martin was HBP but the next batter grounded out and he was forced out at 2nd.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .282 with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 7 RBI, and .776OPS.

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 2nd for the Fisher Cats. Jordan went o-for-4 and owns a .222BA with a .626OPS, 1HR, and 5RBI.

