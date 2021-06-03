Blue Jays Potential Bullpen Trade Targets – Right Now

The Toronto Blue Jays have needs in the bullpen, and the needs are now. Who might they target for an immediate trade?

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





Earlier this season, the Blue Jays’ #1 priority was arguably the starting rotation. Those “bullpen games” were painful to behold. But with Ross Stripling‘s discovery of his pitch tipping and Alek Manoah‘s emergence, it is possible that improving the rotation (which remains a valid goal) has become less time-critical than improving the bullpen.

The Jays have had terrible injury luck with the bullpen so far in 2021. Kirby Yates was expected to be the closer, before his injury put him out for the season. Then Julian Merryweather dazzled for a few games before going on the IL himself. David Phelps is out for the season after lat surgery, and Ryan Borucki and Thomas Hatch are said to be “not close” to returning. Rafael Dolis and Tyler Chatwood started well, but are now returning to their historical norms. So (at least) one late bullpen arm would be a welcome addition.

Start with the “when”. The Jays could wait until the trade deadline, but it would be far more to their advantage to make a trade now, particularly given the 10 games they will be playing against Boston and the Yankees in June and July.

Which brings us to the “with whom?”. Which teams would be potentially willing to trade a top relief arm right now – in June? Likely only teams with little or no chance of making the playoffs. If we define “little or no chance” as less than 5%, that gives us a list of potential trade partners of 8 teams: the Orioles, Tigers, Mariners, Rangers, Marlins, Pirates, Diamondbacks, and Rockies. And that brings us to the “what” question – what do the Jays need? An elite closer, to pair with Jordan Romano to give the team a two-headed monster, would be nice. But such a player would be extortionately expensive, and teams might not be willing to move him before the deadline. And Romano has been playing well, so the Jays might not *need* uber. So an elite setup man – a Duane Ward to Jordan’s Tom Henke – might well do the job.

What would that player look like? As my colleague Bob Ritchie has pointed out, perhaps the best measure of a relief pitcher is win probability added. So the Jays would want someone with a strong WPA. That player should also be familiar with coming into games in high-leverage situations (in statgeek terms, a gmLI>1.5). Ideally, they should come with multiple years of team control, but for the right player a 2021 rental might be worth discussing. And it would help if they came with a less-than-obscene prospect cost.

And that takes us to the “who”. Given the criteria above, who might the Jays target? Here are a few options:

Richard Rodriguez, PIT

Rodriguez has a 1.61 ERA and a 1.87 xERA closing for Pittsburgh. And he is not a free agent until 2024. Sound good so far? But he is already 31 years old, and he has only 11 career saves (and a career 3.19 ERA) so he might not come with an exorbitant closer premium price. His WPA so far in 2021 is 1.82 – 6th among relievers – and his baseball Trade Values estimated value is just over $10 million. So a package something like Rowdy Tellez even-up, or Ryan Borucki + CJ Van Eyk would be in the ballpark.

Rodriguez does not have overpowering stuff – his fastball is roughly major-league average at 93mph – but he throws strikes. His career BB/9 is only 2.52 and in 2021 he is averaging 0.81. It might even be a positive thing – the jump from his velocity in the 8th to Jordan’s in the 9th might be <ahem> “disconcerting”.

Kendall Graveman, SEA

Kendall (an ex-Blue Jay) is having a breakout year in the Seattle bullpen, with a 0.00 ERA (2.55 xERA) in 16 innings and a 1.90 WPA (4th among mlb relievers). His 2.16 gmLI is among the highest in baseball, meaning that he has been put in very high pressure situations. Kendall will be a free agent in 2022, so he is a one-year rental, but that is reflected in his BTV trade value of only $2.8 million. So might the Jays be able to get him for a Riley Adams, or Estiven Machado, or Will Robertson?

Graveman is a classic example of a bullpen beneficiary. As a starter, his fastball was in the 93 mph range. But so far in 2021 – his first year as a full-time reliever – he is averaging 96.7mph (for reference, Jason Romano is averaging 97.1). Kendall also has an above-average slider and change-up, and could (if he can maintain this pace) easily step into the closer role if needed.

Ian Kennedy, TEX

Like Graveman, Kennedy is a free agent after 2021 so he would only be a one-year rental. But he is a veteran having a good year (1.77 ERA, 2.57 xERA), has succeeded (1.61 WPA) in high-leverage situations (1.61 gmLI) and (again like Graveman) his acquisition cost might not be high. Would something in the range of a Dasan Brown – or a Reese McGuire – be enough to close the deal?

Kennedy was a starter for the first 10 years of his mlb career, only transitioning to the bullpen in 2019. His 2020 was <ahem> “forgettable”, with a 9.00 ERA (albeit with “only” a 4.27 SIERA), but he appears to have righted the ship in 2021. Ian was a member of the Kansas City teams that lost in the 2014 World Series and won in 2015, so he would bring the “been there, done that” veteran stability to a Toronto pen that has many younger arms.

Daniel Hudson, WAS

Another familiar face. Hudson has a 2.66 ERA (2.32 xERA) in 2021. He has a 1.20 WPA, but that is in part due to his being used in less high-leverage situations (his gmLI is 1.48). But Hudson is a veteran, so the Jays might be willing to gamble that he could handle the pressure of high-leverage situations in Toronto. Hudson is also a free agent after 2021, and so would only be a rental, but (like Graveman and Kennedy) that should reduce his prospect cost.

Like Kennedy, Hudson would bring a veteran presence (his 220 innings over the last years is top-30 among relievers) as well as a World Series ring (in 2019, with Washington). He also may have positive feelings about a Toronto organization that gave him a chance in 2019 after a poor 2018 (the only negative fWAR year of his career to that point). He struggled as the Nats’ closer in 2020, and has not closed a game in 2021, but as long as Romano remains healthy he may not need to close many games for the Jays. And yes, optimistic fool that I am, I *do* have dreams of a Hudson + Scherzer package trade!

Paul Fry, BAL

Fry is similar to Rodriguez in that he is having a breakout season in 2021. His 2.25 ERA is excellent, and his 2.11 xERA is even better. He is not a free agent until 2025, which (combined with the same-division trade premium) might make him an expensive add (his BTV value is $16 million which translates to something like a Tellez + Kloffenstein package). Fry has the added advantage of being a lefty, which could make a Fry – Romano one-two punch that much harder to deal with.

Fry is basically a fastball-slider type (he has a change, but only uses it about 1% of the time). In the past, he was considered a groundball specialist. But in 2020 he added 2 mph to his (then below-average) fastball while turning that slider into a swing-and-miss pitch, increasing his K/9 from 8.63 to 11.86. So far in 2021, he has further increased his K/9 to 13.95, working primarily as the set-up man for Cesar Valdez. His slider setting up Jordan’s heat could be a combination bordering on the unfair (why do I have visions of Mariano Rivera setting up Aroldis Chapman?)

The bottom line

There are several bullpen arms that could potentially be available – for the right price! – before the trade deadline. Given the recent struggles, it might be to the Jays’ advantage to pursue one of these options sooner rather than later.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *