Blue Jays Rally to Sweep Marlins 6-5

Alek Manoah took the mound for his second Major League start Wednesday at Sahlen Field. But command issues and home runs led to an early exit. But 2 home runs by Randall Grichuk and timely hitting in the ninth snatched a hard-fought victory-and series sweep- for Toronto.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.



The rookie right-hander seemed to be the same pitcher who dominated the Yankee lineup in his debut. But Alek Manoah quickly showed his command of his slider and breaking stuff was not sharp. Manoah even took to hiding his head in his cap in the second inning, seemingly giving himself a scolding and pep talk. Despite his struggles, Manoah still flashed the stuff that inspired the Blue Jays to promote him to the majors after just 35 minor league innings.

With one out in the second, Manoah left a 1-1 slider over the plate that Corey Dickerson sent over the wall in left to put the Marlins ahead to stay 1-0. He also walked Isan Diaz after getting ahead in the count but limited the damage. Randal Grichuk led off the bottom half of the inning by clubbing a 1-2 change-up by Marlins starter Pablo Lopez deep to left-center field for his 10th homer of the season. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. worked a full count and then lined a single to center. Rowdy Tellez then lined a first pitch double into the gap in right center to put 2 runners in scoring position. But Reese McGuire chased a change up to strike out and Semien whiffed to end the rally.

Jose Devers lined a ball off of Manoah’s shin to reach safely in the third. Jazz Chisholm took an 0-1 changeup over the wall in left to put Miami back in front 3-1. Jesus Aguilar jumped on next pitch to make it back to back dingers and 4-1 Marlins. Manoah continued to struggle with pitch command and location in the fourth, issuing a lead-off walk, a hit by patch and with his 74th pitch another walk. Manoah’s night was over and Charlie Montoyo brought in Joel Payamps to head off further damage with only one out. Payamps struck out Chisholm and got Marte to groundout.

Grichuk launched another Lopez changeup deep to left, his second homer of the game and 9th in 28 games at Sahlen Field. But Lopez settled back in, notching his 8th and 9th strikeouts and leaving game ahead 4-2. The Miami and Toronto bullpen recorded scoreless fifth and sixth innings but the game seemed to settle into a Marlins victory.

In the top of the 7th, Starling Marte clobbered a 2-out homerun into the right field bullpens, adding another cushion to a 5-2 win. Ex-Blue Jay Anthony Bass faced his former teammates for the first time in the bottom half of the stanza, getting McGuire to fly deep to center. Semien and Bichette both worked walks before Guerrero caused Bass to run the count to 3-2. He lined a shot directly at rightfielder Adam Duvall, freezing the runner. Teoscar Hernandez seemed to hit into an inning ending doubleplay, but Chisholm mishandled the transfer into the glove and Semien scored on the error and pulling the Jays within two runs 5-3.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly turned to his closer Yimi Garcia to close out the Blue Jays in the bottom of the ninth. But the Blue Jays hitters had other ideas. McGuire had a terrific at-bat, eventually singling up the middle. Semien found a hole in the shift to put runners at first and second. Jonathan Davis was sent in to pinch run for McGuire before Bichette sliced a drive down the rightfield line, scoring Davis and Semien to tie the game at 5-5. Bichette was able to advance to third when the ball was bobbled on the warning track in right, moving Mattingly to intentionally walk Guererro and Hernandez to set up up a force at the plate with no outs.

A bold move, considering it brought the man who had already homered twice in the game to the plate. But Grichuk grounded to the third basemen Diaz, who forced Bichette at the plate as planned. But Joe Panik, who has consistently come through with runners in scoring position during his time with Toronto, drove a high flyball to center that Marte dropped, allowing Guerrero to score and the Jays to steal a win and a series sweep.

The Blue Jays have Thursday off and take on the Houston Astros in a weekend series at their new home way from home in Buffalo.

