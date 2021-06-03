June 2nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Lopez double-double

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 0 for 4 on Wednesday. Buffalo and traded blows with Syracuse; unfortunately, the Mets came out on top. New Hampshire scored 7 runs on 13 hits, including a pair of longballs but the Rumble Ponies won in extra innings. Vancouver fall in extra innings. Dunedin and Bradenton had 2 hits apiece with a Marauders solo jack proving to be the difference.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (13-11)

The Herd were defeated 6 to 4

HR- Richard Urena (2)

Starter- Anthony Kay 3.1IP, 4H, 4R, 3BB, 6K on 81 pitches

L- Dany Jimenez (0-2, 6.55ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-16)

The Fisher Cats drop this one in extra innings 8 to 7

HR- Samad Taylor (4) and Reggie Pruitt (2)

Say hello to your new Fisher Cats home run leader…@SamadTaylor7 sends this ball onto the train tracks in right for his fourth of the year! 3-0 New Hampshire, bottom of the second 😁 pic.twitter.com/CFMnopuPul — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 2, 2021

Reggie Pruitt (@rjpruitt08) said SEE YA! Pruitt goes yard for his second of the season to put the ‘Cats up 6-4 in the eighth! pic.twitter.com/Fv8HuWzECO — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 3, 2021

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.0IP, 4H, 4R, 1BB, 4K on 79 pitches

L- (0-1, 2.95ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (15-11)

The C’s fall in extra innings 6 to 5

HR- none

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 3BB, 3K on 79 pitches

L- Parker Caracci (2-2, 1.93ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-18)

Dunedin in a heartbreaking loss 1 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 2K on 32 pitches

👏 Trent Palmer goes 3.0 innings in his professional debut with no hits and two strikeouts 👏 pic.twitter.com/4UZsAIBGdv — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 2, 2021

L- Joel Concepcion (1-3, 4.30ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to another good game by Otto Lopez.

The 22-yr-old Lopez played 2nd base and batter 3rd for New Hampshire on Wednesday. Otto connected on a 1-0 pitch, sending it some open grass in CF for a double (11). Lopez scored one batter later off a Moreno single. In the 2nd inning, Lopez connected for another double (12), scoring Nick Podkul.

You Otto know better than to hang a curve on Otto Lopez! It's the second hit of the day for Lopez, who drives home Nick Podkul (@Dr_PodCool) to put the Fisher Cats in front 4-0! pic.twitter.com/uTwhDEEsx1 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 2, 2021

Otto Lopez single to open the 4th inning. He advanced to 3rd off a pair of wild pitches but Moreno, Brock Lundquist, Kevin Vicuna, and Samad Taylor could not cash him in. Lopez lined out in the 6th inning. He finished 3-for-6 with a run scored, an RBI, and a strikeout.

For the season, New Hampshire’s 22-yr-old prospect owns a .343/.389/.465 triple slash with 12 doubles, 11RBI, 15 runs scored, and 7BB/23K in 24 games.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played CF and batted leadoff for New Hampshire Wednesday. Martin grounded walked three times and struck out in 3 at-bats. Martin was also caught stealing for the 2nd time this season.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .270 with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 SB, 7 RBI, and .767OPS.

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 2nd for the Fisher Cats. Jordan singled in the 1st and scored off an Otto Lopez 2-run single, giving the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. Groshans singled in the 2nd and advanced to 3rd on a Lopez double. He was stranded when Gabriel Moreno hit a fly ball out to RF to end the inning. The talented infielder hit a fly ball out to CF to end the 3rd inning. Jordan finished 6-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts.

Groshans owns a .233BA with a .630OPS, 1HR, and 5RBI.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *