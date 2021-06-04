June 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Strong outing for Luis Quinones

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 for 3 on Wednesday. Buffalo was rained out. New Hampshire surrendered 4 home runs in a loss. Vancouver scored 7 runs on 9 hits, going 5-for-12 with RISP. Dunedin committed 5 errors and outhit 12 to 6.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (13-11)

The Herd was rained out

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-17)

The Fisher Cats fall 9 to 3

HR- Austin Martin (1) and LJ Talley (3)

Starter- Troy Miller 4.0IP, 7H, 7R, 1BB, 2K, and 3HRA on 71 pitches

L- Miller (0-1, 2.95ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (16-11)

The C’s won 7 to 5

HR- Ronny Brito

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 1H, 2R, 3BB, 11K, and 1HRA on 75 pitches

W- Quinones (1-0, 1.80ERA)

SV- Marcus Reyes (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-19)

Dunedin defeated 9 to 7

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (3) and PK Morris (3)

Starter- Nathanael Perez 1.2IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 3K on 39 pitches

L- Juan De Paula (1-3, 6.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Canadians’ starting pitcher, Luis Quinones.

Drafted in the 34th round of the 2019 Draft, Luis Quinones pitches for the Bluefield Blue Jays and Vancouver Canadians in his rookies season. At HiA, Luis posted a 2-2 record and 2.97ERA while striking out 47 batters across 30.1IP.

Making his 2nd start of 2021, the native of San Jacinto JC, Texas fired 48 of his 75 pitches for strikes. He induced 2 ground ball out and zero fly ball outs. He struck out 11 of the 18 batters he faced.

The 1st inning was a shakey one for the 23-yr-old righty. He struck out the batter he faced on three pitches but walked the next batter. He picked up another K for the 2nd out of the inning but Logan Wyatt deposited the first pitch he saw over the wall in RF to give the Emeralds a 2-0 lead. Quinones gathered himself and struck out Tyler Fitzgerald on three pitches.

In the 2nd, Luis walked the leadoff batter on four pitches which prompted a mound visit. A pop out, K, and caught stealing and Luis Quinones was out of the inning. Quinones retired the side in the 3rd and 4th with three strikeouts, walking the leadoff batter in the 4th.

He finished the start strong by striking out the leadoff batter in the 5th before inducing a pair of ground ball outs to end the frame.

For the season, Luis Quinones has one win, no loses, and a 1.80ERA. He has allowed 2 hits and issued 5 walks across 10 innings for a 0.70WHIP. Luis has held opponents to a .067BA, striking out 16 batters, and a 0.59GO/AO.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played CF and batted 2nd for New Hampshire Wednesday. Martin jumped on a 3-2 pitch, depositing the ball over the wall in the left-center field for his first professional home run. He struck out in the 3rd, lined out in the 5th, and grounded out in the 7th. In his final at-bat, Martin singled but was stranded.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .278 with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1HR, 2 SB, 8 RBI, and .807OPS.

Jordan Groshans had the night off. Groshans owns a .233BA with a .630OPS, 1HR, and 5RBI.

