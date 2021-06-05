Blue Jays Bats, Stripling Rule the Day

Toronto needed to put Friday night’s 13-1 debacle behind them. Home runs by Joe Panik and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched them out of Sahlen Field while Ross Stripling did what Ross Stripling does.

Blue Jays fans could not be blamed for averting their eyes from a sunny Saturday afternoon in Buffalo. Especially after praying for the lights to have gone out during the Friday Night smackdown handed to the Toronto side just hours before. There were more than trashcans being banged by the Astros, with 2 dingers by Carlos Correa and a grand slam by Martin Maldonado making it impossible to keep track of the runs being scored simply by finger counting.

But Saturday proved to be a different story, thanks to power displays of their own and a serviceable start by Ross Stripling, who has clearly learned from the mistakes of his early season outings. Stripling (4-3) scattered 7 hits over his 5 innings of work, improving the results of his last 3 appearance to 1.06 ERA over 17 innings, limiting opponents to a .155 batting average over that stretch.

Base running misadventures by both teams nixed any scoring over the first 3 innings, but the Astros did breakthrough in the top of the 4th. Yuli Gurriel drew a walk and Stripling immediately hit Aledmys Diaz on the hand, who had to be replaced by Chas McCormick. Myles Straw drove in Gurriel with a liner to center and Houston was on top 1-0.

The Blue Jays took a commanding lead in the bottom of the inning. Guerrero Jr. legged out an infield single, in site of a dazzling backhand stop by Alex Bregman. Teoscar Hernandez singled and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slapped a ball through the left side of the infield, scoring Guerrero. Joe Panik took Houston starter Jose Urquidy (2-1) over the wall near the rightfield corner for a 3-run homerun and Toronto was ahead to stay 4-1. Urquidy, who entered the game with the highest fastball strikeout percentage in the majors (79.2%) never found his rhythm and that would prove even more damaging in the next inning.

Guerrero Jr. took over the major league lead in home runs with 18 when he catapulted a no-doubter into the netting beyond left field. Vladdy also picked up RBIs number 46 & 46, driving in Bo Bichette and furthering his case for an All Star Game start and AL MVP award. The blast chased Urquidy, and the Blue Jays were in command 6-1

Tim Mayza– seeing regular duty as lone left-hander in the Toronto bullpen- continued to flash the control and fastball on display during the Marlins series. Trent Thornton was equally as masterful, striking out 3 and demonstrating why Charlie Montoyo and Pete Walker are so hesitant to move him out of relief role.

The Astros did rally in the top of the ninth, due in large part to Rafael Dolis‘ failure to consistently find the strike zone. Gurriel drew a 5 pitch walk and Kyle Tucker singled when Dolis fell behind in the count. Seemingly rattled by his control troubles, Dolis balked both runner into scoring position. Straw, who has struggled in his attempt to replace George Springer in center field, drove in his second run of the game (19).

A pair of up and down starters face off against each other in the series finale Sunday. Luis Garcia (4-3 2.89 ERA) and Steven Matz (6-2 4.22 ERA) both started the season 4-0 but have not been able to consistently repeat their early success. First pitch at Sahlen Field is 1:07 pm ET.

Houston television analysts Todd Kalas and Geoff Blum are always an interesting listen. Kalas was both gushing and damning in his praise of the 2021 Blue Jays : “The Blue Jays are in 4th place in the American League East, but are one of the most dangerous lineups in the American League. If they (Toronto) put their pitching staff together, and not just settle for okay performances, the Blue Jays will be a force to be reckoned with in the AL East. No matter who is in their division.”

Blum was puzzled by Rafael Dolis’ lack of aggressiveness in the strike zone. After Kalas pointed out during the 9th inning rally that Dolis had issued 12 walks and hit 2 batters across his 18 innings, Blum remarked, ” Opponents are hitting .143 overall against Dolis. And they are hitting only .125 against his fastball. But he (Dolis) struggles to throw his fastball over the plate so he can get the bad swings.”

They also pointed to an overlooked part of the Astros’ success…Houston is well above .500 on the road playing against teams with winning records.

