Blue Jays Lose to Astros 13-1 in Murphy’s Law Game

Houston Astros 13, Toronto Blue Jays 1. It was a Murphy’s Law game – everything that could go wrong, did.

It had all the makings of a very interesting game. The two top scoring teams in the AL – Houston had a team batting average of .264, and Toronto was right behind them with a .259. But the starters were two of the best finesse pitchers in baseball – Hyun-Jin Ryu with a 2.62 ERA and Zach Greinke with a still-darn-good 3.67. So would the old adage of good pitching beating good hitting play true?

It was scoreless through 3 innings. Aledmys Diaz led off the 4th with a single to left field under Joe Panik‘s glove at third, and took second when Lourdes Gurriel Jr.‘s throw to the infield forced Marcus Semien to move off the second base bag and Bo did not cover. One strikeout later, a Yordan Alvarez double scored Diaz. But Kyle Tucker hit a squibbler to Ryu and Chas McCormick flied out to centre to limit the damage. Huston 1-0.

In the top of the 5th, the Astros gave the Jays a lesson in baseball fundamentals. Myles Straw, the #8 hitter, hit a long single that he legged into a double. Martin Maldonado hit behind the runner, advancing Straw to third, where a Jose Altuve fly to right brought him home. Astros 2-0. Carlos Correa then hit a 364 foot home run to left that would have remained in the park in a dozen major league parks … but not in Sahlen Field. Astros 3-0.

In the 6th, Yuli Gurriel led off with a double and Yordan Alvarez walked. With runners on first and second, the Jays played the shift on Kyle Tucker. Tucker hit what could have been a double play ball, but the Jays only got one out when (because of the shift) there was nobody covering second. A walk to Chas McCormick loaded the bases. Myles Straw hit a liner to right, but it was too short to score a slow Gurriel on Teoscar’s arm. So bases loaded and 2 outs (remember, no double play earlier in the inning) for Martin Maldonado, Houston’s #9 hitter, batting .156 for the year. You can probably guess what happened next. A 349 foot fence-scraper to left that had a .050 expected batting average – which means that it would have been an out 19 times out of 20. But not tonight. Astros 7-0, on their first grand slam of the year.

Leading off the bottom of the 6th, Danny Jansen hit a pop fly to centre field. Thinking it would be a routine play, he started jogging leisurely to first. Mistake #1. When the fielders lost the ball and it dropped, Danny decided to try to push his luck and try for second. Mistake #2 – Danny out at second.

Top of the 7th, Aledmys Diaz hits a 350 foot fly ball to left with a .160 xBA. It would be an out 5 times out of 6. But tonight, the Jays must have stepped on a mirror while walking under a ladder carrying a black cat. Home run – Astros 8-0.

Bottom 7, with two out, Greinke tried to sneak an 89 mph fastball by Randall Grichuk. Randall hit it 459 feet to deep left, for a home run with a 1.000 xBA – meaning that it would be a home run in any park smaller than Yellowstone. Astros 8-1.

In the top of the 8th, with the Astros already having a 99.7% win probability, the Jays put in Tyler Chatwood. Tyler, as you may (painfully!) recall, has been struggling. Over the last 30 days, he has a 5.35 ERA with 9.00 walks per nine innings. A smart move – the Jays bullpen has been struggling, and they need Chatwood to regain his mojo for the second half of the season. And how much worse could it get? Well, double – single – single – single – home run and the Astros led 13-1 without Chatwood recording an out. One more single, and Tyler’s night was (mercifully!) done.

Final score: Houston 13, Jays 1.

The bottom line

There is a school of thought that a loss is a loss, whether you lose 1-0 or 20-1. So it is better to get all of your bad luck out of the way in a single game and get blown out, rather than have it the bad luck sprinkled over several games. Am I stretching to find a silver lining to tonight’s debacle? Absolutely!

