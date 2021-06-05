June 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Riley Adams power Herd to victory

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 for 3 on Friday.

Buffalo played a double-dip on Friday. In Game 1, Riley Adams hit a 2-run HR in the 1st inning and a solo HR in the 4th. Logan Warmoth drew a bases-loaded walk to knot the game up at 4-4 in the 6th. Dilson Herrera singled home Cullen Large with the go-ahead run in the 8th. Tayler Saucedo pitched two hitless innings in relief.

In game 2, Buffalo had Nate Pearson on the bump; unfortuNATEly, Pearson continues to struggle with his consistency. Big Nate allowed struggled in the 2nd inning, giving up an RBI double to Khalil Lee and a 2-run HR to Cheslor Cuthbert. Pearson allowed the first two batters to reach base in the 5th before giving way to Jackson McClelland who allowed both inherited runs to score and closed the books on a rough start for Pearson.

New Hampshire kept the game close until the 8th inning when the Rumble Ponies scored 6 runs off Brodey Rodning. Samad Taylor and Jordan Groshans each had two hits.

Vancouver allowed 4 runs in the 4th and 9th innings, committed 4 errors, and were held to 5 runs on 8 hits.

Dunedin blew the game open with a 7-run 8th inning. Orelvis Martinez singled home Jhon Solarte to make the scored 6 to 2. With the bases loaded, Zach Britton walked, PK Morris walked, Harrison Ray walked, Ryan Sloniger walked, Jhon Solarte was hit by a pitch, and a wild pitch scored Ray to push the D-Jays lead to 12-2.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (14-12)

Game 1- Buffalo won 5 to 4

HR- Riley Adams 2(5)

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 4.0IP, 6H, 4R, 3BB, 5K on 83 pitches

W- Bryan Baker (2-0, 0.00ERA)

Game 2- Buffalo drop this one 6 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Nate Pearson 4.0IP, 3H, 5R, 2BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 82 pitches

L- Pearson (0-2, 7.24ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-18)

The Fisher Cats were defeated 11 to 4

HR- Jordan Groshans (2)

Starter- Zach Logue 4.1IP, 6H, 3R, 4BB, 5K on 92 pitches

L- Logue (3-1, 3.41ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (16-12)

The C’s fall 10 to 5

HR- Espino (1)

BOT 2 | One pitch. ONE HOME RUN! Sebastian Espino smashes his first 💣 of the season. VAN 2 – 0 EUG pic.twitter.com/KSrBKG0qgf — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) June 5, 2021

Starter- Nick Fraze 3.1IP, 6H, 4R, 2R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 68 pitches

L- Fraze (3-1, 2.05ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (9-19)

Dunedin won 12 to 2

HR- PK Morris (3)

Starter- Sem Robberse 4.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 7K on 63 pitches

W- Alejandro Melean (2-1, 4.70ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo G1- Kevin Smith (0-for-2, R, 2BB, SB, K), Tayler Saucedo (2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 4K)

Buffalo G2- Tyler White (2-for-4, 2RBI, 2B)

The Fisher Cats’ Samad Taylor (2-for-3, R, K, 2B), LJ Talley (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2BB)

C’s Sabastian Espino (2-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, K, 2E), Philip Clarke (2-for-4, K)

D-Jays’ Zach Britton (1-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, K), PK Morris (1-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, K, HR), Harrison Ray (0-for-2, 2R, RBI, 3BB, 2K), Jhon Solarte (1-for-2, R, RBI, BB, K, 3SB), Robberse (see above)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Buffalo’s Riley Adams

Batting cleanup and catching for the Herd on Friday, Adams showed off the power he possesses in his bat with a pair of HR. Riley has split time behind the plate with veteran Juan Graterol. He’s been the club’s designated hitter from time to time to get the 24-yr-old catching prospect bat in the lineup.

The former 3rd round selection from the 2017 Draft cashed in Kevin Smith, who reached on a throwing error, driving a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left CF for his 4th HR of the season.

Riley Adams hits the ball so far you can no longer see it!!🤩 #Bisons on the board!!! pic.twitter.com/BH1zgWfKa6 — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 4, 2021

Adams led off the 4th inning with his 5th HR, cutting the Mets lead to 4 to 3.

AGAIN! Riley Adams with his second 💣 of the night! pic.twitter.com/UcfgBHBA3o — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 4, 2021

Riley walked in the 6th inning, his final at-bat, to finish the game 2-for-2 with 2 runs scored, 2 home runs, and 3RBI. For the season, Adams owns a .222/.377/.537 slash, along with a triple, 5HR, 8RBI, and 10 runs in 17 games.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played SS and batted leadoff for New Hampshire Friday. Martin went 0-for-4 with a run scored, a walk, and a strikeout. Despite going O’fer, the former 1st round pick has picked it up the past few weeks (11GP), batting .333 with a .458OBP including 3 doubles and his first professional home run.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .265 with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1HR, 2 SB, 8 RBI, and .778OPS.

Jordan Groshans manned 3rd and batted 2nd on Friday. The Fisher Cats top infield prospect struck out in the 1st, walked in the 3rd, singled in the 5th, and hit a solo home run in the 7th.

HOME RUN JORDAN GROSHANS! His second of the year cuts Binghamton’s lead in half. We’re down 5-4 in the eighth.#AirJordan pic.twitter.com/ywQjs6R557 — Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire (@FisherCats) June 5, 2021

Groshans owns a .250BA with a .708OPS, 2HR, and 6RBI.

