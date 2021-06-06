Blue Jays drop rubber match vs Astros

The Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Houston Astros on Sunday looking for their fourth straight series victory.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





LHP Steven Matz (TOR) vs RHP Luis Garcia (HOU)

Matz has been solid overall for the Jays so far this season with a 4.22 era in 11 games.

Garcia has been very good for the Astros this season with a 2.89 era in 11 games.

Top 1 – Jose Altuve started off the game with a solo HR off of Matz and rounded the bases to a chorus of boos from the crowd. 1-0 Astros. Yordan Alvarez singled with two out and advanced to second on a wild watch. Yuli Gurriel walked with first base open and Kyle Tucker grounded out to limit the damage to one run.

Top 2 – Chas McCormick hit a solo HR to start the inning. 2-0 Astros. Taylor Jones followed with a double. Martin Maldonado grounded out, Jones advanced to third. Altuve struck out. Carlos Correa grounded out to strand the runners.

Bottom 2 – Teoscar Hernandez jumped on the first pitch he saw for a solid single to LF. Randal Grichuk drew a walk, Hernandez to second. Joe Panik hit in to a fielder’s choice. Runners on the corners, Grichuk out at second. Lourdes Gurriel jr hit a sacrifice fly that McCormick made a diving catch on. 2-1 Astros. Rowdy Tellez grounded out to end the inning.

Top 3 – Alex Bregman led off the inning with a double. Alvarez followed with a walk. Yuli Gurriel hit a single to LF to load the bases. Tucker hit a single to the outfield to drive in 2. 4-1 Astros. McCormick hit in to a double play. Jones struck out.

Bottom 3 – Danny Jansen led off the inning with a double. Marcus Semien hit a ground ball to Altuve playing behind the pitcher. He elected to throw to third and Jansen was tagged out trying to advance. Bo Bichette hit a ground ball that Altuve made a diving stop in to retire Bichette at first, Semien to second. Vladimir Guerrero jr took a pitch off the plate on a 0-1 count that was called strike two, then swung at a pitch even further outside for strike three.

Top 4 – Reese McGuire in to catch, replacing Jansen. The Blue Jays later announced that Jansen left with a right hamstring strain. Maldonado hit a single to RF under the glove of Hernandez. Altuve popped out. Correa walked. Bregman popped up to Grichuk in CF and he and Semien narrowly avoided a collision on the play. Alvarez grounded out to strand the runners.

Top 5 – Yuli Gurriel walked. Tucker flew out to LF. Manager Charlie Montoyo brought in RHP Anthony Castro to replace Matz. McCormick struck out and Yuli Gurriel took second. Jones struck out.

Top 7 – LHP Tim Mayza in to relieve Castro. Yuli Gurriel and Tucker had back to back singles and that was the end of Mayza’s day. RHP Carl Edwards jr in to pitch. McCormick walked to load the bases. Jones popped out to Semien who collided with Grichuk on the play. Maldonado hit a ground ball that got away from Tellez. He recovered to field the ball and throw to Edwards covering. It was called an out but the Astros challenged and the call was overturned. 5-1 Astros. Error on Tellez. Altuve popped out to end the inning.

Bottom 7 – LHP Brooks Raley in to relieve Garcia. Panik grounded out. Lourdes Gurriel grounded out. Tellez struck out.

Top 8 – RHP Joel Payamps in to relieve Edwards. Bregman hit a one out double. Alvarez grounded out, Bregman to third. Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single. 6-1 Astros.

Bottom 8 – with one out. RHP Ryne Stanek in to relieve Raley. Semien hit by pitch. Bichette hit a single. Guerrero walked to load the bases. Hernandez grounded in to a fielder’s choice. 6-2 Astros. Guerrero out at second. Grichuk hit an RBI single. 6-3 Astros. Panik grounded out to end the threat.

Top 9 – Payamps got the first two out before walking Maldonado. Montoyo brought in RHP Tyler Chatwood to pitch. Altuve struck out swinging on a high fast ball.

Bottom 9. Last chance for the Jays. RHP Ryan Pressly in to pitch. Lourdes Gurriel popped out. Tellez flew out to LF. McGuire walked. Semien grounded out to end the game.

Final – Astros 6, Blue Jays 3

It was a forgettable game all around for the Jays. Matz, who has been up and down all season, wasn’t at his best. He gave up 8 hits to go with 4 walks in only 4.1 innings (although some inconsistent umpire calls played a factor in that). Overall Jays hurlers allowed 12 hits and 7 walks – you can’t give that many scoring opportunities to the team that leads the American League in runs scored. The Jays also had some shaky defensive moments in today’s contest, in which communication played a factor.

Things for them to work on, going forward.

Up next – The Blue Jays have an off day on Monday, then they begin a 7 game road trip in Chicago vs the White Sox. First pitch scheduled for 8:10 pm.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *