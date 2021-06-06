June 5th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Samad Taylor mashed two HR

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 1-for-4

Buffalo scored 3 runs in the 1st inning with back-to-back jacks from Kevin Smith and Riley Adams (who had another great day at the plate). Casey Lawrence struggled, allowing 4 runs on a walk and 3 hits, retiring one batter. Forrest Wall stole his league-leading 12th base.

Cullen Large with some clutch two-out hitting!

New Hampshire scored 2 runs in the 1st inning off a Gabriel Moreno HR. Samad Taylor hit a solo bomb in the 4th. The Rumble Ponies scored a pair of runs in the 6th off Johnny Barbato who was making his first New Hampshire start. A throwing error, a Moreno sac fly, and a Taylor 3-run HR (2nd of the game) in the 8th inning gave the Fisher Cats the lead.

Vancouver allowed 7 runs on 8 hits and committed 2 errors. Adam Kloffenstein struggled with command, allowing 4 walks and throwing just 46 of his 85 pitches for strikes.

Dunedin got destroyed, allowing 11 runs on 7 hits, as the pitching staff issued 10 free passes and the defense committed 4 errors. Addison Barger committed a throwing error and a fielding error. Elixon Caballero faced 4 batters, throwing 17 balls and one strike. He surrendered 4 runs on no hits and 4 walks.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (14-13)

Buffalo was defeated 7 to 6

HR- Riley Adams (6) and Kevin Smith (6)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 3BB, 7K on 90 pitches

L- Patrick Murphy (0-1, 0.00ERA)

BSV- Casey Lawrence (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-18)

The Fisher Cats won 8 to 3

HR- Gabriel Moreno (4) and Samad Taylor 2 (5,6)

Gabriel Moreno's #HotelHR moved him into a tie for the team lead with Samad Taylor…

Starter- Johnny Barbato 5.1IP, 6H, 3R, 2BB, 5K on 88 pitches

W- Curtis Taylor (2-1, 3.48ERA)/BSV2

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (16-13)

The C’s fall 7 to 4

HR-none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.2IP, 3H, 4R, 4BB, 5K on 85 pitches

L- Kloff (1-3, 6.55ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (9-20)

Dunedin got blasted 11 to 1

Two innings pitched no hits from Rafael Ohashi!

HR-none

Starter- Lazaro Estrada 4.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 60 pitches

L- Elixon Caballero (0-1, 36.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Samad Taylor of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Samad came to the Blue Jays as part of the Joe Smith deal with Thomas Pannone back in 2017. He has speed and gap power. Taylor is a free swinger but shows off a decent to above-average eye at the plate which has allowed him to walk enough to keep his OBP above .300 despite struggling his a low batting average.

The 22-yr-old is experiencing a breakout season. A breakout season that could, if t continues, push his name in the Blue Jays Top prospect list. In seasons past, Samad Taylor split his playing time between 2nd and SS with the odd start at 3rd base (in 2019). This season, Taylor has added LF (6GP) and CF (1GP) to resume.

Gabriel Moreno's #HotelHR moved him into a tie for the team lead with Samad Taylor…

On Saturday, Samad Taylor batted 6th and played LF. His 2nd at-bat came in the 4th inning. Taylor took a 2-2 pitch to right-center for a solo home run. The Fisher Cats scored 5 runs in the 8th inning, Taylor hit his 2nd long ball of the contest, scoring Austin Martin and Jordan Groshans for a 3-run jack. Samad Taylor struck out in the 1st and 7th innings.

SAMAD TAYLOR HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!! His second homer of the night breaks it open in the 8th!

The native of Corona, CA., finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of HR, 4RBI, and 2K. He finished May with a .250BA, 2 doubles, and 3HR in 24 games. So far in 5 games in June, Taylor is batting .368 with 2 doubles, 3HR, and 5RBI.

For the season, in 26 games, Taylor owns a .274BA with a .327OBP and .832OPS. He’s collected 4doubles, 6HR, 15RBI, 5 walks, and 39 strikeouts while stealing 11 bases and being caught once.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played SS and batted 2nd for New Hampshire. Martin went 0-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, and a strikeout. He committed his 4th error, a throwing error.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .256 with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1HR, 2 SB, 8 RBI, and .759OPS.

Jordan Groshans manned 3rd and batted clean up. Groshans went 1-for-4 with a run scored and his 8th error of the season. Jordan picked up a double (3) in the 8th inning, pushing Martin to 3rd base. Austin Martin and Jordan Groshans both scored when Taylor homered to RF.

Groshans owns a .250BA with a .711OPS, 2 doubles, 2HR, and 6RBI. He’s walked 8 times and struck out 19.

Jordan Groshans with an early Catch of the Year candidate! It's 2-1 Cats as we go to the 4th.

