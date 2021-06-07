June 6th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Clarke homers and doubles for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch made a rehab start and threw 2 no-hit innings. T.J. Zeuch followed Hatch and was equally effective. Cavan Biggio made a rehab start at 3rd base, hitting a home run in 4 at-bats. Kevin Smith, Tyler White, and Juan Graterol each had multiple hits.

New Hampshire- Kyle Johnston had himself a good start but ended up with a ND. Austin Martin and Nick Podkul both went deep and Demi Orimoloye hit 2 doubles but the Rumble Ponies scored 9 runs on 11 hits.

Vancouver- Six C’s collected 2 hits as the club scored 7 runs on 14 hits including 3 extra-base hits and 4 SB. The C’s went 4-for-20 with RISP. Paxton Schultz had another good start with 9 strikeouts over 6 innings. Justin Maese provided the C’s with 2 scoreless innings and picked up his 3rd save.

Dunedin- Both teams had four hits each and the D-Jays went 1-for-7 with RISP. Dunedin’s runs came via an RBI groundout, sac bunt, an RBI double play, and an RBI single.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (15-13)

Buffalo won 5 to 2

HR- Cavan Biggio (1)

Well… that’s one way to say your back!💣 Cavan Biggio with a blast to straight away centerfield in his first rehab AB with the #Bisons! pic.twitter.com/VklqOKHGM4 — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 6, 2021

Starter- Hatch 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 1K on 29 pitches

W- Zeuch (1-3, 4.35ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-19)

The Fisher Cats fall to the Rumble Ponies, 9 to 6

HR- Austin Martin (2) and Nick Podkul (1)

The weather might be HOT, but this hit was pretty KUL…Nick Podkul finds the Fabrizia Spirits Shack in left field for his first Double-A home run! Looks like some of the hitting from @NDBaseball might have carried over to their alumnus from the 26-3 win last night, eh? pic.twitter.com/ObqbsEQJLX — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 6, 2021

Starter- Kyle Johnston 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 2BB, 8K, 1HRA on 74 pitches

L- Sean Rackoski (0-1, 9.00ERA)/BSV1

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (17-13)

The C’s won 7 to 3

HR-none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 6.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 9K on 90 pitches

W- Schultz (3-0, 2.08ERA)

SV- Maese (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (10-20)

Dunedin won 4 to 3

👏 Win number 100 in the managerial career for Luis Hurtado 👏 pic.twitter.com/DKidAQaO3c — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 6, 2021

HR-none

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.0IP, 1H, 3R, 4BB, 5K on 86 pitches

W- Roither Hernandez (2-1, 3.44ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo Zeuch (7IP, 7H, 2R, 0BB, 1K, 9GB), White (3-for-4, 2R, BB), Graterol (2-for-3, 2RBI, BB, K), Smith (2-for-4, R, BB, 2B)

The Fisher Cats’ Brock Lundquist (1-for-4, 2RBI, BB, 2K), Demi Orimoloye (2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, K), Johnston (see above), Fitz Stadler (1.1IP, 1H, 3K), Nick Podkul (1-for-2, 2R, RBI, HR)

C’s Schultz (see above), Maese (2IP, 1H, 2BB, 5K), Tanner Kirwer (2-for-4, 3R, 2B, BB, 2SB), Cameron Eden (2-for-4, 2RBI, SB), Sebastian Espino (2-for-4, R, RBI, K), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, RBI, 2B), and Eric Rivera (2-for-4, SB)

D-Jays’ Orelvis Martinez (2-for-4, R, RBI, 3B, K), Jhon Solarte (1-for-1, 2R, BB, SB), Gabriel Ponce (2IP, 1H, 3K), Roither Hernandez (2IP, 2H, 1BB, 3K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Philip Clarke of the Vancouver Canadians.

A left-handed bat, Philip Clarke was selected in the 9th round of the 2019 Draft. Clarke is an average receiver who is best described as a bat-first catcher with some decent pop.

The 23-yr-old out of Atlanta, GA., batted 2nd and played 1st base on Sunday. He singled in his 2nd at-bat in the 3rd inning driving in Tanner Kirwer with the C’s first run of the game. Clarke scored off a Sebastian Espino single to give the C’s a 2-0 lead.

Philip Clarke doubled in Tanner Kirwer in the 4th, 4 to 1. Clarke scored off a Cameron Eden single, C’s 5 and Emeralds 1. Philip grounded out in the 6th and 8th.

For the season, Philip Clarke is batting .205 with 3 doubles and 7RBI with 14 walks and 14 strikeouts while scoring 8 runs. In 5 games in June, Clarke is batting .300 going 6-for-21.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played SS and batted 2nd for New Hampshire. Martin had himself a game, going deep in the 1st inning and hitting a single in the 5th inning. He finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored.

SHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESHHHHHHH!!!! Austin Martin, @MLBPipeline‘s number 17 overall prospect, goes yard for the second time this series and this one is a no-doubter to the opposite field! 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/UamXHPHnLH — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 6, 2021

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .267 with 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 9 RBI, and .808OPS.

Jordan Groshans DH’d and batted clean up. Groshans went hitless in 3 at-bats and a strikeout. Reggie Pruitt pinch hit for Jordan Groshans in the 8th, ending his day.

Groshans owns a .239BA with a .683OPS, 2 doubles, 2HR, and 6RBI. He’s walked 8 times and struck out 20.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *