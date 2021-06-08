Biggio: Solutions to the Hitting Woes of a Toronto Blue Jay

Cavan Biggio has struggled at the plate so far in the 2021 season. What are the reasons for the underperformance, and how can he improve?

The 2019 season marked the MLB debut of Cavan Biggio. He posted a 0.364 OBP, which ranked in the 87th percentile among the 212 American League hitters with a minimum of 150 plate appearances. In other words, only 13 percent of American League hitters reached base at a higher rate than Biggio. His plate discipline was remarkable and ranked in the 98th percentile in mPDI, which measures a player’s ability to not swing at pitches out-of-the strike zone and to swing at those in the zone. It was fascinating to watch a player not swing the bat.

However, Biggio has struggled thus far during the 2021 campaign. He has produced an 80 wRC+ and a 31.1% K%, which is much higher than the American League’s 24.0% average. Let’s take a look at Biggio’s hitting woes.

Batting Profile

The starting point of the analysis is to understand Biggio’s bating profile. Table 1 is a summary of his key metrics; Table 2 contains swing and batted ball data. Unless otherwise specified, any reference to other hitters shall mean American League hitters.

Biggio’s hitting record illustrates the following:

Biggio is top-tier in terms of taking walks.

For two of his three seasons, including 2021, he has a very high K%.

He swings much less frequently at pitches out of the strike zone; he also swings at those in the strike zone at a much lower rate than the median batter.

His O-Contact rate was median in 2020 but in the bottom decile in 2021 and 2019. In other words, when he swings at pitches out of the zone, he typically makes contact at a meagre rate compared to other batters.

Overall, Biggio’s contact rate on pitches in the zone has been a tick above-median during the 2019-2021 period.

Compared to most hitters, the Barrel%, Hard Hit% and xSLG data paint the picture of a batter who does not make hard contact.

In terms of batted balls, the 2021 version of Biggio hits line drives at a rate that is a little above average. His GB% is a smidgen below-average but has increased every season during his MLB career.

Since his debut season, Biggio has evolved from a pull hitter into an opposite-field batter.

Possible Causes of Underperformance

The next step in determining why Biggio’s is hitting so poorly this season is to consider the most likely causes. I have identified the following potential reasons:

Pitch mix

Ball-strike counts

Pitch location

Infield shifts

Swing mechanics

Plate approach

All Good Here

This section addresses factors that could cause Biggio’s hitting woes but are, in fact, not the reason for the underperformance. Those elements are pitch mix, ball-strike counts, pitch location and infield shifts.

Table 3 illustrates that the pitch mix has not changed much from the 2020 season. Concerning ball-strike counts, there has been a slight reduction in the rate of pitches seen when ahead in the count. Also, a slight increase in pitches faced when behind has occurred. However, these changes are negligible and do not explain the relatively poor batting metrics.

Pitch location in 2021 is comparable to 2020, as illustrated by Chart 1 – Pitch% By Zone. Hence, where teams are pitching Biggio is not a cause of his hitting decline.

It is interesting to note that Biggio has performed better against the shift in 2021 than he did in 2020. In 2019, the split between shift/no shift was 79:21, and he posted a 0.300 BABIP against the shift and 0.304 when facing the shift. The 2020 campaign marked a slight decline in BABIP against the shift (0.283) versus without the shift (0.308). This season, Biggio has faced the shift in 85% of his at-bats. He has recorded a 0.321 BABIP compared to 0.300 when not confronted by the shift. No, the shift data does not reveal the origin of Biggio’s 2021 batting challenges.

Biggio’s position change from second to third base may have contributed to his poor batting performance in 2021. His defensive metrics (DRS and OAA) have been below-average at third. Perhaps those fielding challenges have affected his focus and confidence at the plate. However, the impact of the position switch can neither be quantified nor proven.

Not So Good Here

This part focuses upon the causes of Biggio’s poor hitting results in 2021: swing mechanics and plate approach.

Swing Mechanics Prelude

Table 4 demonstrates that Biggio struggles against fastballs. In both 2020 and 2021, Biggio performed below the average in xBA, xSLG and xwOBA on fastballs. For the 2020-2021 period, Biggio’s percentile ranking among the 203 batters who faced a minimum of 250 fastballs is 8th, 9th and 14th regarding xBA, xSLG and xwOBA, respectively. Furthermore, of the 220 hitters who experienced a minimum of 50 fastballs with a velocity equal to or greater than 95 mph, Biggio’s relevant percentile slots are 5th, 10th and 6th. Biggio struggles against fastballs no matter if they have average or above-average velocity.

Furthermore, for the 2020-2021 period, Biggio ranks in the 54th percentile concerning swing-and-miss on all fastballs. Therefore, his relatively poor expected stats on fastballs is primarily due to weak contact and poor launch angles.

Swing Mechanics Analysis

During a recent Blue Jays Central broadcast, Joe Siddall analyzed Biggio’s swing. Siddall’s focus was how Biggio’s mechanics make it very difficult to handle fastballs, especially high-velocity ones. The analysis highlighted the following issues for Biggio to address:

Biggio lets his hips drift early towards the pitcher, which causes his hands to take a steep angle of attack.

The result is a loop in the swing that makes it challenging to hit fastballs.

Biggio should have his hip remained coiled into his backside, promoting a better and more connected shoulder turn.

If Biggio stays back in the coil, his bat has a flatter plane longer through the hitting zone, giving him time and space to handle the fastball. By drifting towards the pitcher too soon, Biggio reduces the time to react to the fastball and often becomes handsy. The result can be weak or no contact, which his expected stats confirm is the case.

My view is that Biggio can correct this mechanical flaw; he can have a flatter swing plane through the hitting zone. The result will be more solid and frequent contact, particularly in regards to fastballs.

Plate Approach

Biggio has demonstrated elite discipline when it comes to O-Swing%. However, he is too passive on pitches in the strike zone; Biggio’s Z-Swing% has been at or near the 20th percentile.

Earlier I noted that Biggio has a high K% compared to the average batter. Table 5 provides a breakdown of his strikeouts. The highlights are as follows:

Compared to the average left-handed batter, Biggio’s swing-and-miss strikeout rate on in-zone pitches is similar.

Concerning swings and misses on pitches out of the strike zone, Biggio has been better due to his keen eye.

Before 2021, Biggio was the victim of poor umpiring when it came to called-third strikes. In 2019 and 2020, his strikeout rate due to called strikes out of the zone was more than double the five percent rate of the average left-handed hitter.

However, his 2021 called third-strike rate on pitches out of the zone is in line with the average.

Biggio’s called strike rate on in-zone pitches is 32% and 36% in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

This called strike rate is much higher than the comparable average rate of 19% and 18%.

Biggio is far too passive on in-zone pitches. In 2021, of his total strikeouts, 21% are on fastballs that were in-zone, called strikes; it was 23% in 2020 and 12% in 2019. The comparable average rates of left-handed hitters were 12% in 2021 and 11% in 2020 and 2019.

The relatively high rate of in-zone called third strikes is consistent with Biggio’s overall Z-Swing% standing. He has a high relative rate of not swinging at hittable pitches. For a player with such a keen batting eye, he should be more aggressive on in-zone pitches. There is little point in forcing pitchers to throw pitches into the strike zone if you do not swing at those offerings.

The last word

Biggio has struggled at the plate in 2021. One of the reasons for his poor performance is flawed mechanics. His tendency to drift too soon towards the pitcher has created a loop in his swing, making hitting fastballs a challenge. Biggio makes softer contact with less than an ideal launch angle on fastballs compared to other hitters. He should benefit from a change in his swing mechanics.

Another contributor to Biggio’s 2021 batting woes is his too passive approach at the plate. Biggio is in the lower quartile of hitters swinging at pitches in the strike zone. This lack of aggressiveness has played a role in his relatively high strikeout rate. Almost one-third of his strikeouts occur looking at legitimate strikes.

Hopefully, Biggio can address these areas of improvement and return to the hitting form expected of him.

