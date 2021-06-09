Blue Jays squander opportunities in loss to White Sox

The Blue Jays kicked off a seven game road trip against a pair of Sox on Tuesday. The AL Central leading White Sox are a tough opponent for the Jays, who were looking to move up in the AL East division and the AL wild card race.

LHP Robbie Ray (TOR) vs LHP Carlos Rodon

29 year old Ray has been very good overall for the Jays. He had a 3.57 era in 10 games for the Jays coming in to this contest. The biggest improvement for Ray in 2021 has been limiting the free passes. The 8 year MLB veteran has a career walk rate of 4.16 but he has issued only 2.33 BB/9 this season to go with 10.71 K/9. He would need to be at the top of his game against the ChiSox

Rodon has had a very fine season for Chicago with a 1.98 era in 9 games including a no hitter on April 14. In his previous start vs Cleveland he did give up 5 runs in 6 innings. The Jays could hope they were catching him at the right time.

Before the game the Jays announced that Danny Jansen had been put on the 10 day IL with a right hamstring strain. Riley Adams was recalled from AAA and made his MLB debut behind the plate.

Top 1st – With one out, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero jr hit back to back singles. Runners on the corners. Teoscar Hernandez struck out swinging on a high pitch. Randal Grichuk struck out looking to strand the runners.

Bottom 1st – Tim Anderson hit a sharp single off the glove of Marcus Semien but then struck out the next three batters he faced.

Top 2nd – Lourdes Gurriel jr led off the inning with a double. Santiago Espinal singled, runners on the corners, nobody out. Jonathan Davis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gurriel. 1-0 Jays. Up came Riley Adams for his first MLB plate appearance and struck out on a 3-2 pitch. Semien struck out looking.

Bottom 2nd – Yasmani Grandal hit a one out single. Andrew Vaughn grounded in to a fielder’s choice, Grandal out at second. Adam Engel struck out swinging.

Top 5th – Adams got his first MLB hit, a double to the centre field wall. Semien grounded out, Adams to third. Bichette struck out looking. Guerrero walked. Hernandez flew out to end the inning.

Top 6th – Rodon’s night was done. RHP Jose Ruiz in to pitch. Grichuk flew out to RF. Gurriel walked, only his 7th walk of the season. Espinal popped out. Davis flew out.

Bottom 7th – with one out, Vaughn hit a game tying solo HR, and Ray’s night was done. RHP Rafael Dolis came in and in typical Dolis fashion, got in to trouble, loading the bases, but struck out Moncada to preserve the tie.

Bottom 8th is when the wheels fell off for the Jays. RHP Trent Thornton, who has been very good overall this season, started the inning and struggled. Abreu single, Mercedes single, Grandal walk, Vaughn sac fly. 2-1 White Sox.

RHP Carl Edwards jr came in and poured gas on the fire. Adam Eaton pinch hit and hit an RBI single. 3-1 Sox. Leury Garcia tripled, driving in two. 5-1 Sox. Anderson sac fly. 6-1 Sox. The Jays could not come back.

Final score – White Sox 6, Blue Jays 1

The story on the night for the Jays was missed opportunities. Toronto had 8 hits to go with 4 walks but could only scratch out one run. They wasted a stellar effort by Robbie Ray who only gave up one run on 5 hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Sox relief pitchers Ruiz, Evan Marshall, Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks held Toronto scoreless over the final four innings, giving up just two hits and two walks.

Up next – The Jays and White Sox continue their series on Wednesday evening, Toronto will look to even the series. First pitch scheduled for 8:10 pm EST.

