June 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Smith showing he still has IT.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- The Herd scored 5 runs on 9 hits with Kevin Smith leading the way with a 3 hit game. Buffalo’s pitches couldn’t hold an early 5-0 lead surrendering 3 runs over the final two innings of the game.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats held a 7 to 1 lead after 4 innings but surrendered two runs in the bottom half of the 4th and 5th, three runs in the 7th, and a run in the 8th to take the lead. Five Fisher Cats had multi-hit games and Otto Lopez drove in three runs.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 4 runs in the 1st, 3 runs in the 5th, and an insurance run in the 7th, scoring 8 runs on 8 hits while committing a pair of throwing errors (Ronny Brito). Sean Wymer continues to struggle on the mound while Marcus Reyes continues to excel. Luis De Los Santos fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Dunedin- The D-Jays allow 7 runs on 10 hits, scoring 4 runs on 3 hits and walked 8 times. Trent Palmer threw 2.2 no-hit innings but issued 4 free passes and allowed 2 runs.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (15-14)

Buffalo fall 7 to 5

HR- Kevin Smith (7) and Jared Hoying (1)

Hoying becomes the first player to hit a home run in his first at-bat with the #Bisons since Rowdy Tellez homered on Opening Day, April 8, 2017, against the RailRiders. https://t.co/C6eH8spsFl — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 9, 2021

Starter- Anthony Kay 5.2IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 97 pitches

L- Tayler Saucedo (2-1, 2.20ERA)/BSV1

H- Connor Overton (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-20)

The Fisher Cats fall 9 to 8

HR- Samad Taylor (7)

Effortless opposite field power from Samad Taylor! His team-leading 7th HR of the season puts us back on top in the third inning. (Reminder that he also leads the league with 11 stolen bases 👀) pic.twitter.com/iDYw4r9Axf — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 8, 2021

Starter- Maximo Castillo 4.2IP, 7H, 5R, 1BB, 5K, 2HRA on 89 pitches

L- Curtis Taylor (2-2, 4.91ERA)/BSV3

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (18-13)

The C’s won 8 to 6

HR- Luis De Los Santos (2)

Starter- Sean Wymer 5.0IP, 6H, 5R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 87 pitches

W- Wymer (1-2, 8.03ERA)

H- Reyes (2)

SV- Will McAffer (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (10-21)

Dunedin loss 7 to 4

HR- Jhon Solarte (2)

Three-run home run by Jhon Solarte ties the game at 4-4 in the top of the 5th! 💥 pic.twitter.com/3ZMiYqBpOU — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 9, 2021

Starter- Trent Palmer 2.2IP, 0H, 2R, 4BB, 5K on 50 pitches

L- Joel Concepcion (1-4, 5.19ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Kevin Smith.

Once a highly regarded prospect, Smith’s inability to make consistent contact resulted in a low BA and far too many non-productive at-bats. The in-game power is there. If he could have more productive at-bats, Smith has the goods to hit 15 plus HR at the major league and the in-field skills to hold a job at 3rd/SS/2B.

Smith played SS and batted 3rd for the Herd on Tuesday. In his 1st at-bat, Smith singled to LF and scored off a Tyler White double to give the Bisons a 2 to 0 lead. In the 3rd, Kevin Smith jumped on the 1st pitch of the AB for his 7th HR of the 2021 season. In the 5th, Smith collected a 2-out single to LF and advanced to 2nd base off a wild pitch, and stole 3rd base for his 5th SB but Hoying struck out to end the frame. He lined out in his final at-bat.

For the season, Kevin has looked really good at times and carries a .274BA with a .938OPS in 27 games. After batting .225 in May, Smith is batting .417 in June. He has 7 doubles, 7 home runs, 20RBI, 14 walks, 27K, and 5SB while scoring 17 runs.

Note: Kevin Smith owns a .295BA vs RHP and .176BA vs LHP.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played SS and batted 2nd for New Hampshire. Martin reached in his first at-bat on a fielder’s choice but did not come around to score in the inning. He singled in the 3rd and scored off a Talley single to RF. Martin walked in the 4th and scored off a Moreno single to RF. He struck out in the 5th. Austin hit an RBI single in the 8th inning and was forced out at 2nd base on a Lopez ground ball.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .277 with 19 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .820OPS.

Jordan Groshans didn’t play. Groshans owns a .239BA with a .683OPS, 2 doubles, 2HR, and 6RBI. He’s walked 8 times and struck out 20.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *