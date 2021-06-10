Blue Jays Position Prospect Spotlight: May 10th to June 9th

Join Jays From the Couch As We Highlight One Position Prospect From Each of Toronto’s Minor League Affiliates.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Buffalo Bisons

Kevin Smith

The Bisons 24-yr-old infielder is having himself a nice bounce-back season after his fall from grace in 2019. Since May 10th, Kevin Smith six multi-hit games. After batting .225 with 5HR and 16RBI in May, Smith is having a hot month of June with a .417BA, 2HR, and 4RBI in 7GP. He has driven in 2 or more runs in 5 games in the past month’s worth of games.

In 2021, Kevin Smith is mostly playing SS (19GP) with a handful of games at 3rd (5GP).

Past 30- 21GP, .306BA, 1.039OPS, 6 doubles, 0 triples, 6HR, 16RBI, 5SB, and 12/21 BB/K

Smith is not on the 40-man roster and will need to continue this level of production if he hopes to make his major league debut in 2021. Otherwise, he is looking like a good trade chip in July.

New Hampshire

Samad Taylor

The 22-yr-old infielder is having a breakout season or just a really really hot two weeks. After a so-so month of May, finishing the month with .250BA, Taylor has pushed his batting average over .300 with a crazy June. Taylor is riding an 8-game hit streak with 4 multi-hit games, 5HR, and 7RBI.

Samad Taylor. That’s it, that’s the whole tweet. pic.twitter.com/fvn1wMIwXM — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 10, 2021

His best game was on May 20th, going 4-for-4 with 3 runs scored, a home run, 3RBI, and a stolen base.

Samad Taylor primarily played 2B throughout his minor league career but on a team loaded with infield talent, Taylor has seen time in LF (6GP) and CF (4GP) as well at 3rd (6GP) and 2nd (13GP).

Past 30- 23GP, .341BA, 1.082OPS, 5 doubles, 0 triples, 8HR, 17RBI, 10SB, and 5/29 BB/K

Vancouver

Tanner Kirwer

A little old for the level at 25-yr-old, Kirwer is having a very productive 2021 thus far. The C’s outfielder has seen time at all three outfield positions: LF (9GP), CF (8GP), and RF (12GP). Always blessed with speed, his 20SB leads the league. Over the past 30 days, the native of Sherwood Park, AB., 7 multi-hit games which include a pair of 3-hit games. He has stolen 2 bases in a game 4 times and 3 stolen bases in a game once over the past 30 days.

Past 30- 21GP, .297BA, .945OPS, 6 doubles, 1 triples, 2HR, 9RBI, 15SB, and 18/17 BB/K

Dunedin

Orelvis Martinez

The 19-yr-old infielder is one of the more exciting position prospects in the Blue Jays system. Martinez had 8 multi-hit games over in the past month. On June 9th, Martinez went 3 for 6 with 6 total bases, a double and triple while driving in 2RBI. His best game was on May 23rd when he fell a triple shy of the cycle with a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Orelvis scored two runs and collected 7 total bases while driving in one run.

A triple from Orelvis Martinez and a sacrifice by Miguel Hiraldo gives us an early lead! pic.twitter.com/JiFESqCBCG — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 6, 2021

Past 30- 23GP, .286BA, .790OPS, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2HR, 14RBI, 1SB, and 5/29 BB/K

