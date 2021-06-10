June 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Canadians Gold Rush

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- Rained out

New Hampshire- Simeon Woods Richardson looked good over 5 innings. Samad Taylor homered for the second straight game and has hits in every game in the month of June for an 8-game hit streak.

Stop 👏 Running 👏 On 👏 Gabriel 👏 Moreno Gabriel Moreno throws out not one but TWO would-be base stealers in the third inning! If you couldn’t tell, he used to be a shortstop…and how about that snag and tag by Austin Martin on the second out! pic.twitter.com/1aU4si0Zpp — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 9, 2021

Vancouver- The C’s scored 10 runs on 12 hits. Five of those runs came in the 5th inning. Adrain Hernandez made his C’s debut, being promoted from Dunedin on June 7th. He allowed one hit and struck out four batters over 2 scoreless innings in relief. Tanner Kirwer swiped his league-leading 20th bag. He is now 2 bags ahead of teammate Cameron Eden. Three Canadians had multi-hit games. CJ Van Eyk picked up his 1st win as a Pro.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 5 runs on 11 hits. They scored in the 9th inning to push the game to extra innings and won it in the 11th inning. Four D-Jays had multi-hit games as Jimenez and Martinez each drove in a pair of runs. Dunedin didn’t allow a Flying Tigers hit until the 6th inning.

A sacrifice fly from Leo Jimenez gives us the lead in the 11th! Alex Nolan now looks to close out the game pic.twitter.com/2UVHvJq1oS — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 10, 2021

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (15-14)

Rained out

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-21)

The Fisher Cats fall 5 to 4

HR- Samad Taylor (8)

Samad Taylor. That’s it, that’s the whole tweet. pic.twitter.com/fvn1wMIwXM — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 10, 2021

Starter- Simeon Woods Richardson 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 5K on 79 pitches

L- Andrew McInvale (1-1, 1.84ERA)

BSV- Graham Spraker (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (19-13)

The C’s won 10 to 2

HR- none

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 5.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 87 pitches

W- Van Eyk (1-1, 4.97ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (11-21)

Dunedin won 5 to 4

Miguel Hiraldo and Orelvis Martinez make it 3-0 as we head to the 6th inning in Lakeland! pic.twitter.com/EnatzoKjMS — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 10, 2021

HR- none

Starter- Nathanael Perez 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 3BB, 2K on 36 pitches

W- Alex Nolan (1-0, 6.00ERA)

BSV- Gabriel Ponce (3)

Top Performers:

The Fisher Cats’ Samad Taylor (3-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR), Gabriel Moreno (2-for-4, 2RBI, 2B), SWR (See above), Jon Harris (2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 0K)

C’s Brandon Eisert (2.0IP, 2H, 1BB, 4K), Hernandez (2IP, 1H, 4K), Phillip Clarke (0-for-2, 2R, 3BB, K), Cameron Eden (2-for-6, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, 2K), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-5, R, RBI, K)

D-Jays’ Nolan (4IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K), Orelvis Martinez (3-for-6, 2RBI, K, 2B, 3B), Leonardo Jimenez (2-for-5, 2RBI, 2K), PK Morris (2-for-3, 2RBI, K, 2SB), Steward Berroa (2-for-4, 2R, BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Ryan Gold’s 3-for-3 game.

A former 27th round selection of the Blue Jays from 2016, Gold had slowly moved through the system. He spent two seasons (2018-19) with the Low-A Lansing Lugnuts. Gold has split his time in the field between 1st and C with a bunch of games at DH.

On Wednesday, Gold played 1st base and batted 7th for the C’s. In the 1st inning, Ryan Gold was hit by a pitch, advanced to 2nd base on a wild pitch but was stranded at 2nd base.

Gold hit 2-out singles in the 3rd, 5th, and 6th innings. His single in the 6th drove in Philip Clarke and Cameron Eden to push Vancouver’s advantage to 9 to 2. He was intentionally walked in the 8th.

For the season, Ryan Gold owns a .250BA with a .806OPS. He’s collected 8 doubles, one triple, and 2HR along with 12 runs scored in 27 games played.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played SS and batted 2nd for New Hampshire. Martin reached in his first AB with a 4 pitch walk. He struck out in the 3rd and 6th innings. Austin singled in the 8th inning but was forced out at 2nd base on an Otto Lopez ground ball.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .278 with 19 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .821OPS.

Jordan Groshans didn’t play. Groshans owns a .239BA with a .683OPS, 2 doubles, 2HR, and 6RBI. He’s walked 8 times and struck out 20.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *