June 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Big day for Cullen Large

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 3 and 2

Buffalo- Game1 the score was 0-0 until the RailRiders scored single runs in the 5th, 6th, and 7th. Cullen Large made it interesting with a 2-run homer in the bottom half the 7th. Catcher Rodrigo Vigil made his Bisons debut.

Game2 saw the Herd score 10 runs on 10 hits while holding the RailRiders scoreless on 4 hits. Nate Pearson looked good, even dominant at times with five scoreless innings.

New Hampshire- Two runs in the 1st and 7th innings with an insurance run in the 8th and the Fisher Cats held on for the win. Otto Lopez led the way with three hits and a pair of RBI. Brody Rodning provided two innings of scoreless relief.

Vancouver- The C’s were held to two hits in an 8 to 0 shutout. Vancouver pitchers issued 9 walks.

Dunedin- 6 runs on 10 hits while holding the Flying Tigers to one run on 2 hits, the D-Jays got strong pitching from Rem Robberse and Alejandro Melean. Orelvis Martinez cracked a 3-run homer, Steward Berroa hit a 2-run homer, and Leonardo Jimenez collected 3 hits.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (16-15)

GM1- Bisons loss 3 to 2

HR- Cullen Large (1)

Starer- Jacob Waguespack 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 81 pitches

L- Wags (1-2, 4.78ERA)

GM2- Buffalo won 10 to 0

HR- Dilson Herrera (1) and Jared Hoying (2)

Starter- Nate Pearson 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 3BB, 6K on 87 pitches

W- Big Nate (1-2, 5.30ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-21)

The Fisher Cats won 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Troy Miller 6.0IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 5K on 74 pitches

W- Miller (1-1, 6.00ERA)

H- Fitz Stadler (1)

SV- Rodning (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (19-14)

The C’s fell 8 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.0IP, 1H, 2R, 6BB, 8K on 87 pitches

L- Quinones (1-1, 1.93ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (12-21)

Dunedin won 6 to 1

HR- Orelvis Martinez (4) and Steward Berroa (2)

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 1H, 1R, 0BB, 7K on 62pitches

W- Robberse (1-1, 4.82ERA)

SV- Alejandro Melean (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cullen Large who had strong perfromances in both ends the Bisons’ doubleheader.

In game 1, Cullen Large played RF and batted 8th. He stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 7th inning with one on and 2-outs. He took ball 1, fouled off a pitch for strike 1 before depositing the 3rd pitch of the AB over the wall in right CF for his first dinger of the 2021 season.

In game 2, Cullen Large batted 2nd and DH’d for the Herd. He drew a 4-pitch walk in the 1st and was stranded at 2nd base. He singled to lead off the 3rd inning and scored off a Smith double. In the 4th, Cullen stroked an RBI single to CF and scored off Tyler White 2-RBI single to RF.

For the day, Cullen Large went 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored, 3RBI, 3BB, and a strikeout.

The 25-yr-old former 5th round selection of the 2017 Draft owns a .208BA with a .593OPS in 29 games. He’s collected 4 doubles, one triple, one HR, 7RBI, 12 walks, and 24 strike outs.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played SS and batted 2nd for New Hampshire. Martin singled in his 1st at-bat and scored off an Otto Lopez 2-RBI double. He finished the game 1-for-4 with a strike out.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .278 with 20 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .809OPS.

Jordan Groshans played 3rd base and batted 5th. Groshans singled to CF leading off the 7th inning. He advanced 2nd base on a wild pitch and advanced to 3rd on a Demi Orimoloye single. Jordan scored to tie the game at 3-3 when Reggie Pruitt singled to CF. Groshans finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout.

For the season, Jordan Groshans owns a .240BA with a .673OPS, 2 doubles, 2HR, and 6RBI.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *