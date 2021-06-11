Toronto Blues: The Jays Did Not Make Me Smile On Thursday

The Chicago White Sox had their Mojo Working (Muddy Waters) in a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





Among the many things that the City of Chicago is known for is the rock band Chicago. Also, the town is renowned for the home of Chicago Blues. In honour of that music history, this recap of the game between Toronto and Chicago will reference those two genres.

Color My World (Chicago)

On June 10, Hyun Jin Ryu started for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox. The Chisox countered with Dallas Keuchel. The game was in Chicago and was the rubber match of a three–game series.

Double Trouble (Otis Rush)

The Blue Jays went quietly in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the frame and with one out, Yermin Mercedes hit a ball to left field with an expected batting average of 0.230. Unfortunately, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. misread the batted ball, rotated in the wrong direction and turned an out into a double. The next batter flew out to center field, but Jose Abreu hit a double that scored Mercedes. Yasmani Grandal followed and promptly hit a two-run home run. The inning ended with the Blue Jays trailing 3-0.

Beginnings (Chicago)

In the top of the fourth inning, Teoscar Hernandez produced the first base hit for the Blue Jays. Alas, Toronto did not capitalize on that opportunity.

Feelin’ Stronger every day (Chicago)

The Blue Jays got on the scoreboard in the fifth. With Joe Panik on second and Santiago Espinal on first, Marcus Semien lined a single to center field that scored Panik. However, Bo Bichette ended the inning with a strikeout. Chicago led 3-1.

Messin’ With the Kid (Junior Wells)

Buck Martinez started ranting about pitch framing in the Chicago half of the fifth inning. He pointed out that Riley Adams was too active pulling pitches into the strike zone. The result, according to Martinez, was that Adams was not getting the calls from the home plate umpire. I guess Buck was unable to shake his fist at the clouds last evening. Or possibly, the kids were not on the front lawn. No matter the reason, the viewer was treated to Martinez’s views on the subject.

Killing Floor (Howlin’ Wolf)

The sixth was the inning in which the Blue Jays scored their final run. Vlad Guerrero Jr. singled, moved to second on a fielder’s choice, stole third and scored on a single by Gurriel Jr.

The noted fielder’s choice was an unusual play. Guerrero Jr. was on first with one out, and Randal Grichuk hit a ground ball to third baseman Yoan Moncada that looked like an easy inning-ending double play. Instead, Moncada threw to first base to get just one out. The Chicago pitcher (Keuchel) looked at Moncada in disbelief. The Toronto broadcasters speculated that Moncada mistakenly thought there were already two outs.

Back in the Chicago dugout, I imagine that Keuchel asked Moncada what he was thinking about instead of starting a double play. Moncada may have said that he was singing Chicago’s song, 25 or 6 to 4. Naturally, Keuchel would have replied, “forget those numbers. How about a 5-4-3 double play”?

The frame ended with Chicago holding onto a 3-2 advantage.

Stop Breaking Down (Sonny Boy Williamson)

Adam Engel hit a solo home run off Anthony Castro in the seventh frame. Tim Anderson scored on another Abreu double in the eighth inning, which was on Joel Payamps’s pitch. The tally was 5-2 after the eighth, and that is how the game concluded.

I Can’t Be Satisfied (Big Bill Broonzy)

I suspect many Blue Jays fans were unsatisfied with the loss. Certainly, Ryu must have been disappointed as well. He pitched six innings of five-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk. Ryu could have escaped the first inning unscathed if Gurriel Jr. had made a very makeable catch.

Other players performed well during the contest: Panik went two for three with a walk, which was a mark that Espinal matched.

The Last Word

The Thursday game with Chicago was winnable for the Blue Jays. What should have been a routine catch for Gurriel Jr. led to a deficit that Toronto was unable to overcome. Alas, the Blue Jays lost two of three against the Chisox. Hopefully, Toronto finds the Key to the Highway (Big Bill Broonzy) before landing in Boston for a four-game series.

