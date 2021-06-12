June 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Fisher Cats explode for 8 runs in the 10th

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 4 and 0.

Buffalo- The Herd scored 4 runs on 8 hits cashing in 3 of those runs in the 6th inning. Cullen Large had another strong game and Thomas Hatch looked good in his rehab start.

Kevin Smith keeps on hitting in New Jersey! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/iAEWw79vB8 — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 12, 2021

New Hampshire- Zach Logue struck out a bunch and gave up a bunch of hits including 3 balls that left the yard. The Fisher Cats scored 2 runs in the 9th inning to send the game into extra framer. They scored 8 runs in the 10th inning to run away with the win. New Hampshire collected 20 hits which included 6 extra-base hits and 2 home runs.

Vancouver- The C’s Adam Kloffenstein lowered his ERA to 5.67 from 6.55 with 5 strong innings of work. Marcus Reyes threw 2 scoreless innings in relief. Cameron Eden hit a 3-run home run in the 1st inning and added a bases-loaded walk in the 5th to drive in 4 runs.

Dunedin- The D-Jays won in 10 innings, scoring 8 runs on 13 hits. Dunedin committed 3 errors in game but hit 2 home runs, 3 doubles, and 2 triples. Leonardo Jimenez is swinging a hot bat right now with his 3rd multi-hit affair in the past three games (9-for-15, all singles, 3RBI, 2R, 3K).

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (17-15)

The Bisons won 4 to 2

HR- none

Starer- Thomas Hatch 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 51 pitches

W- Kirby Snead (1-0, 0.59ERA)

H- Nick Allgeyer (1)

SV- Bryan Baker (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-21)

The Fisher Cats won 14 to 6

HR- Gabriel Moreno (5) and Nick Podkul (2)

Starter- Zach Logue 4.0IP, 9H, 6R, 0BB, 7K on 86 pitches

W- Mike Ellenbest (1-2, 4.05ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (20-14)

The C’s won 9 to 4

HR- Cameron Eden (2)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 3BB, 6K on 80 pitches

W- Kloff (2-3, 5.67ERA)

SV- Parker Caracci (4)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (13-21)

Dunedin won 8 to 7

HR- Orelvis Martinez (5) and MacKenzie Mueller (1)

Starter- Lazaro Estrada 4.0IP, 6H, 2R, 0BB, 5K on 66pitches

W- Sean Mellen (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Gabriel Ponce (2)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Gabriel Moreno.

Gabby is quickly becoming one of the hottest prospects in baseball and last night’s game will further fuel the ‘Call Gabby Up’ movement. Moreno was behind the plate and batting clean-up for the Fisher Cats on Friday.

His first hit of the evening came in the 3rd inning, a 3-1 infield single. He would score two batters later off a Kevin Vicuna single. Moreno hit a two-out double in the 5th inning and LJ Talley grounded out to end the frame.

The 7th ranked Blue Jays prospect walked in the 7th inning. With the Fisher Cats trailing 6 to 4 heading into the 9th, Moreno led off the inning with a blast to CF, 6-5. In the 10th, the 21-yr-old catching prospect stepped to the plate with the bases juiced and delivered a 2-run double to LF to push the Fisher Cats lead to 10-6. Talley cashed him with a 2-run double of his own.

Gabriel Moreno finished 4-for-5 with a single, two doubles, a home run, 3 runs scored, and 3 runs batted in. He controlled the running as the Sea Dogs didn’t attempt a single stolen base attempt.

For the season, Moreno is batting .398 with 8 doubles, a triple, 5HR, 30RBI, 20R, and 8/20 BB/K in 23 games.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was given the night off.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .278 with 20 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .809OPS.

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 2nd. He went 1-for-5 with a run scored, a walk, and a strike.

For the season, Jordan Groshans owns a .238BA with a .665OPS, 2 doubles, 2HR, and 6RBI.

