Blue Jays bash their way to victory vs the Red Sox

The Blue Jays continued their series against the BoSox at Fenway Park Sunday afternoon hoping to start a win streak after yesterday’s victory.

LHP Robbie Ray (TOR) vs LHP Martin Perez (BOS)

Ray had been very good for the Jays in 2021 with a 3.36 era. He was coming off of a strong start vs the other Sox in Chicago with only one run given up in 6.1 innings pitched in a no decision.

Perez had been solid for Boston coming in to this game with a 3.88 era in 12 starts. His previous start vs Houston was sub-par however, giving up 6 ER in only 2 innings. The Jays hoped they were catching him at a good time.

Top 1st – Marcus Semien led off the game with a single. Bo Bichette followed with a walk. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.flew out to deep RF, Semien tagged and went to third. Teoscar Hernandez hit a three run HR. 3-0 Jays. Randal Grichuk flew out. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.hit a solo HR that literally went out of the park. 4-0 Jays. Cavan Biggio doubled. Riley Adams flew out deep to CF that Enrique Hernandez made a great catch on to end the inning.

Bottom 1st – Ray struck out Enrique Hernandez. Alex Verdugo walked. J.D. Martinez grounded in to an inning ending double play.

Top 2nd – Semien hit a one out solo HR to the deepest park of CF. 5-0 Jays. Bichette followed with a single. That spelled the end of the afternoon for Perez. RHP Ryan Weber in to pitch for Boston. Guerrero and Hernandez grounded out to keep the score at 5-0.

Bottom 2nd – Xander Bogaerts, in his first at bat of the series after missing the first two games, hit a no doubt HR to left. 5-1 Jays. Ray retired the next three in order to limit the damage.

Top 4th – Jonathan Davis hit a one out single. Bichette hit a two out single, runners on the corners. Guerrero hit an RBI single, 6-1 Jays. With Hernandez batting, Bichette stole third. Hernandez hit his second three run HR of the game. 9-1 Jays.

Top 5th – Gurriel singled. Biggio walked. Adams struck out. Davis walked. Semien hit a sacrifice fly, 10-1 Jays. Bichette hit a three run HR that literally went out of the ballpark. 13-1 Jays.

Bottom 5th – Christian Arroyo hit a single, only the second hit for the Sox to that point, which was met with sarcastic cheers from the Fenway faithful. With one out, Kevin Plawecki hit a single. Runners on first and second. Danny Santana flew out. Enrique Hernandez hit a double, scoring both runners. 13-3 Jays.

Top 6th – Biggio hit a two out, solo HR. 14-3 Jays.

Top 7th – Bichette hit a 2 out double. Guerrero followed with a 2 run HR. 16-3 Jays.

Bottom 7th – Robbie Ray’s day was done, leaving all but assured of his 4th win of the season. RHP Trent Thornton in to pitch for the Jays. Other changes- Joe Panik replaced Semien defensively at 2B, Rowdy Tellez in for Guerrero at 1B. Thornton gave up a home run to Bobby Dalbec but nothing more. 16-4 Jays.

Top 8 – utility man position player Marwin Gonzalez added pitching to his resume, and retired the Jays in order.

Top 9 – Gonzalez and Christian Arroyo switched places, Arroyo taking over on the mound, Gonzalez over to 2B. With two out, Bichette reached base on an error. Rowdy Tellez joined the home run parade. 18-4. Jays.

RHP Jeremy Beasley finished the game for Toronto in the 9th.

Final score – Jays 18, Red Sox 4

The hits just kept on coming for the Jays on the afternoon, scoring 18 runs on 20 hits including 8 home runs. Bichette went 4 for 5 including a LONG ball. Hernandez was 3 for 6 including a multi HR game. It was also the second day in a row that Toronto’s son of former major leaguers (Guerrero, Bichette and Biggio) all went deep in the sand contest.

Of note – the performance of Cavan Biggio who had struggled for much of the season prior to his IL stint. Since being activated on Friday he has gone 6 for 12 with 2 walks and only one strike out. Of those six hits, four have been for extra bases (2 doubles, 2 home runs). If he can stay hot, along with several other Toronto hitters, that is very good news for the Jays and bad news for opposing pitchers.

Up next – The Jays and BoSox finish their four game series, with the Jays looking for a 3-1 series victory, Monday June 14th. First pitch scheduled for 7:10 pm.

