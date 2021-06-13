June 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: D-Jays score 17 in win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- The Herd fell in extra innings, allowing 6 runs on 10 hits. Patrick Murphy had his best rehab outing with two perfect innings, including 3K on 29 pitches. Cullen Large stays hot with another productive game.

Have a week @cullenlarge! Large’s 6th RBI of the series with Scranton makes it 4-0 #Bisons! pic.twitter.com/PadDXqEqfq — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 12, 2021

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats waited until the 9th inning to make this one interesting. New Hampshire scored 4 runs off 8 hits, 3 runs coming in the 9th inning. John Barbato was solid in the no-decision. Chavez Young rejoined the team, playing his first game with the Cats since May 22nd.

My guy is joining the Buffalo Trenton Thunder Bison 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼 let’s get it, congrats @ZLogue_17 https://t.co/d0bHzG4XTb — Kevin Smith (@KJS_4) June 12, 2021

Vancouver- The C’s allowed 5 runs on 6 hits. Sam Ryan gave Vancouver four solid innings. Brandon Eisert had a rough outing, allowing 4 runs over 3IP.

Dunedin- The D-Jays laid a beating on the Flying Tigers, scoring 17 runs on 16 hits and walking 16 times. Three Blue Jays had 3-hit games while four players walked twice and two players walked 3 times. MacKenzie Mueller was the only regular not to collect a hit or walk. Actually, Mueller had a terrible game going 0-for-6 with 5 strikeouts.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (17-16)

The Bisons were defeated 6 to 4

HR- none

Starer- T.J. Zeuch 4.0IP, 3H, 3R, 1BB, 4K on 47 pitches

L- Hobie Harris (0-1, 2.08ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-21)

The Fisher Cats won 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- John Barbato 7.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 3K on 89 pitches

W- Brody Rodning (1-3, 5.12ERA)

SV- Jon Harris (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (20-15)

The C’s loss 5 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Sam Ryan 4.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 1K on 54 pitches

L- Ryan (0-1, 3.18ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (14-21)

Dunedin won 17 to 2

HR- Zac Cook (1) and Ryan Sloniger (2)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 9K on 68 pitches

We have gotten a show from @Naswellpaulino1 just like the offense tonight 👏 5.0 IP

2 H

0 R

9 K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/II5d2aiLe1 — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 13, 2021

W- Paulino (1-1, 4.15ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to PK Morris of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

PK is a 22-yr-old 14th round selection of the Blue Jays in the 2017 Draft. He stands 6-foot-1 and bats from the left side. Morris owns a .239 career batting average with 16HR in 515AB.

On Saturday, PK Morris played 1st base and batted 5th for Dunedin. Morris walked in the 1st. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the 2nd inning to cash in Leo Jimenez, 3-0. Morris walked for the 3rd time in the 4th inning and scored off a Harrison Ray double, 7-0.

PK picked up his 1st hit of the game in the 5th inning with a 2-out RBI single to CF, 10-0. Harrison Ray struck out to end the frame. Morris doubled in the 7th, driving in Leo Jimenez with Dunedin’s 11th run. He singled in the 8th inning but was stranded at 2nd base.

PK Morris lined out in the 9th inning to end his day 3-for-4 with a run scored, 3RBI and 3BB. For the season he is batting .244 with 16 runs scored, 6 doubles, 4HR, 18RBI, 20BB, 35K, and 2SB while holding a .832OPS in 25 games.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was in CF and leading off for the Fisher Cats. He doubled in the 3rd inning but was stranded at 3rd base. Martin walked and scored in the 9th to finish 1-for-4.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .276 with 21 runs scored, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .813OPS.

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 2nd. Jordan singled in the 1st, walked to load the bases in the 5th, and doubled in the 9th. His double drove in Martin, Samad Taylor, and LJ Talley to give New Hampshire a 4 to 1 lead. He finished 2-for4 with 3RBI.

GROSHANS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! With two strikes and two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth, Jordan Groshans delivers with a bases clearing double to right! 4-1 in the 9th ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 13, 2021

For the season, Jordan Groshans owns a .250BA with a .699OPS, 4 doubles, 2HR, and 9RBI.

