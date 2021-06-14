June 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: 16-game on-base streak for Austin Martin

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- The RailRiders held the Herd off the board. A 6-run 4th inning put the game out of reach and punted Anthony Kay from the game. Connor Overton (3.1IP) and Jackson McClelland (1IP)provided 4.1 scoreless innings in relief. Richard Urena collected a triple and a single as he was the only Bison who could muster some offense.

New Hampshire- Since losing 8 of 10 between May 29th and June 9th, the Fisher Cats now won four straight to take the 6-game set against Portland 4 games to 2. New Hampshire scored 9 runs on 12 hits, including four doubles, three home runs, and three stolen bases. Starter Maximo Castillo struggled with his control but still managed to get through 5 innings, only allowing one run off a home run.

Vancouver- The C’s allowed 6 runs on 6 hits but the offense exploded for 5 runs in the 5th inning to add to put the game out of reach for Spokane. Tanner Kirwer and Eric Rivera each had 3-hit games while Ryan Gold drove in 4 runs. Kirwer stole his league-leading 22nd base. Adrian Hernandez (3IP) and Cobi Johnson (2IP) provided the C’s with 5 scoreless innings in relief.

Dunedin- Postponed

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (17-17)

The Bisons were defeated

HR- none

Starer- Anthony Kay 3.2IP, 6H, 6R, 2BB, 7K,and 1HRA on 83 pitches

L- Kay (0-1, 9.95ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-21)

The Fisher Cats won 9 to 2

HR- Vinny Capra (1, 2) and Samad Taylor (9)

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 3BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 81 pitches

W- Castillo (3-1, 5.72ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (21-15)

The C’s won 12 to 6

HR- Tanner Kirwer (5), Luis De Los Santos (3), and Ryan Gold (3)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 4.0IP, 5H, 6R, 3BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 77 pitches

W- Adrian Hernandez (1-0, 0.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (14-21)

Rained out. Makeup on August 25th.

Top Performers:

Buffalo Overton (3.1IP, 3H, 5K) and Urena (2-for-4, 3B, K)

New Hampshire Taylor (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR, 2B, BB, K, 2SB), Chris Bec (1-for-2, 2R, RBI, 3BB), Demi Orimoloye (3-for-5, 2R, 2-2B), Otto Lopez (2-for-4, R, BB, 2K, SB).

C’s Hernandez (3IP, 1H, 2BB, 2K), Johnson (2IP, 4BB, 2K), Kiwer (2-for-5, 2R, 3RBI, HR, SB), Rivera (3-for-4, R, RBI, CS), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, 2R, BB, HR, SB, CS, K), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-4, 2R, SB), Ryan Gold (2-for-5, 2R, 4RBI, 2B, HR, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Vinny Capra of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

DH’ing and batting 9th for the Fisher Cats, Vinny Capra hit his 1st HR of the 2021 season in the 2nd inning. A 2-run shot to LF to cash in Chris Bec and give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. Vinny hit a fly ball out to LF in the 4th inning. In the 6th, Capra connected on a 1-1 pitch depositing it over the wall in LF for a 3-run shot, 7-1.

Capra struck out in the 7th inning in his final at-bat, finishing the game 2-for-4 with 5 runs batted in , 2 runs scored, a pair of long balls, and a strikeout. He is now batting .324 with a 1.002OPS in 15 games. Capra also has 3 doubles, 11 RBI, 6BB, 16K, and 2SB.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was in CF and batting 2nd for the Fisher Cats. He doubled in the 1st inning but was stranded. Martin grounded out, flew out, struck out, and walked in his other ABs.

For the season, Austin Martin is batting .275 with 21 runs scored, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .816OPS. In June, Martin is hitting .293 with a .442OBP. He has a 6-game hit streak and 16-game on-base streak.

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 4th. Jordan singled in the 5th inning to cash in Samad Taylor and extend the Fisher Cats lead to 3 to 1. He struck out, popped out, struck out, and popped out in his other ABs.

For the season, Jordan Groshans owns a .247BA with a .683OPS, 4 doubles, 2HR, and 10RBI. In June, Jordan owns a .256BA with a .310OBP and hits in each of his last 4 games including three multi-hit games in his last 8GP.

