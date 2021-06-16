June 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: 13 home runs hit on the farm

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 2.

Buffalo- Kevin Smith and Richard Urena had big days with the bat driving in 9 runs between the two players. Cullen Large continues to swing a hot bat with another multi-hit game. Buffalo hit 7 long balls. Jacob Waguespack gave the Herd 5 plus innings of one-run ball. Casey Lawrence, Dany Jimenez, and Bryan Baker chucked 3.1 innings of hitless relief.

George Spring played CF and hit leadoff. He went 0-for-4.

Urena 1stHR

New Hampshire- Postponed

Vancouver- Any other time scoring 9 runs would get you a W. Not today. The C’s surrendered 16 runs on 15 hits. Four Canadians had 2-hit games with Tanner Morris working 4 walks. Marcus Reyes allowed one run on 2 hits over 3IP in relief.

Dunedin- Harrison Ray hit his first and second home runs. Trent Palmer and Joel Concepcion were roughed up. Palmer coughed up 5 runs in the first two innings and Concepcion allowed 3 runs in the 6th.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (18-17)

The Bisons won 14 to 1

HR- Richard Urena (3,4), Kevin Smith (8,9), Cullen Large (2), Logan Warmoth (4), and Jared Hoying (3)

The record-tying homer from Logan Warmoth.#Bisons hit 7 homers tonight for the first time since 7/2/04 vs. Syracuse and for just the third time in the modern era. 💣 pic.twitter.com/H0E1qD2OmH — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 16, 2021

Urena 2nd HR

Starer- Jacob Waguespack 5.2IP, 7H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 93 pitches

W- Waguespack (2-2, 4.22ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-21)

Postponed

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (21-16)

The C’s loss 16 to 9

Tonight was… weird. In a game that had it all, Ronny Brito smashed a homer, drove in two, scored twice and walked two times to be the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/RQtQr2EaMw — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) June 16, 2021

HR- Cameron Eden (3) and Ronny Brito (3)

Starter- Sean Wymer 1.0IP, 6H, 7R, 2BB, 0K, and 2HRA on 46 pitches

L- Wymer (1-3, 10.17ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (14-22)

The Blue Jays fall 9 to 7

HR- Harrison Ray (1,2), Zac Cook (2), and Jhon Solarte (3)

Our fourth home run of the night comes from @cookie4822 🍪 His second home run of the season makes the deficit just 8-7 through the 6th! pic.twitter.com/pyzyQtFv1X — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 16, 2021

Starter- Trent Palmer 1.2IP, 4H, 5R, 3BB, 2K on 48 pitches

L- Palmer (0-1, 7.36ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo Christian Colon (3-for-6, 2R, K, 2B), Urena (2-for-5, 2-HR, 5RBI, 2R), Logan Warmoth (2-for-5, R, HR, RBI, K), Large (2-for-4, 3R, HR, RBI, BB, K), Jared Hoying (4-for-5, 3R, RBI, 2-2B, HR), Waguespack (see above)

C’s Tanner Kirwer (2-for-6, R, 2RBI, E, K), Philip Clarke (2-for-6, R, K, E), Brito (2-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, HR, E, 2BB, K), Morris (0-for-1, R, 4BB, K), Cameron Eden (2-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR, 2B, K), Reyes (3IP, 2H, R, 0BB, 3K)

D-Jays Zac Cook (1-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR, BB, 3K), Ray (2-for-3, 2R, 2HR, 2RBI, BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Kevin Smith.

Kevin Smith is on fire. Over the past 28 days, Smith owns a .338BA with 7 doubles, 7 home runs, 18RBI, 7SB, 14BB, and 17K.

In this one, Kevin batted 3rd while playing SS. He walked in his 1st at-bat. In the 3rd inning, Smith hit a one-out solo bomb to LF to give the Herd a 4-0 advantage and push his hit streak to 5 games.

Kevin Smith was at it again in the 5th inning with his 9th HR, a two-run shot to RF. 7-1. He struck out in the 6th inning. He delivered an RBI single in the 8th and advanced to 2nd base on a throwing error. Tyler White drove Smith home on a single with Buffalo’s 13th run. Smith hit a fly ball out in the 9th to end the frame.

1st HR

2nd HR

For the season, the 24-yr-old infielder is batting .287 with a .994OPS, 9 doubles, 9HR, 27RBI, 27RBI, and 7SB in 33GP.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin is batting .275 with 21 runs scored, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .816OPS. In June, Martin is hitting .293 with a .442OBP. He has a 6-game hit streak and 16-game on-base streak.

Jordan Groshans owns a .247BA with a .683OPS, 4 doubles, 2HR, and 10RBI. In June, Jordan owns a .256BA with a .310OBP and hits in each of his last 4 games including three multi-hit games in his last 8GP.

